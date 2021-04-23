Sports memorabilia enthusiast John Carpenter dies

I received a phone call from Gary Kidwell with some unfortunate news the other day that sports memorabilia collector John Carpenter had died.

Carpenter was found unresponsive at his home in Ewing after a fall, Kidwell stated, he was 62.

Carpenter, from Firebrick in eastern Lewis County had a collection of autographs, balls, jerseys and much more to fill a house with. He’s even made it to a Wheaties box for his collections.

Here’s a story from 1994 from the AP to further tell the tale of his collections. He added much more afterwards, including a Kobe Bryant signed jersey, a football kicked by Jim Thorpe in 1927, a home run ball hit by Babe Ruth in 1930 and a football signed by O.J. Simpson in 1994.

By Allen G. Breed

FIREBRICK — Miami Dolphins assistant coach George Hill doesn’t remember every person he’s gotten boss Don Shula to sign an autograph for. But he remembers John Carpenter.

″I sure do,″ Hill said of the northeastern Kentucky man who sent him a football for Shula to sign. ″We’ve talked two or three different times on the telephone. … I tell you, he can talk your leg off, now.″

Carpenter’s collection of more than 2,600 autographed photos, balls, jerseys and other memorabilia have put this Ohio River town of 350 on the map. (His collection grew to over 7,000 by 2019).

″We put him in our (nationally syndicated) cartoon to show how unusual it is for someone in such a small town to have such a large collection,″ said administrative assistant Mary Foreman at ″Ripley’s Believe It or Not.″ ″It’s the largest (private collection) we know of.″

″I take a lot of pride in this,″ the Lewis County man said as he motioned to the 23 looseleaf binders of photos that reach the 7-foot ceiling in his room at his mother’s home. ″It’s dedication.″

Carpenter, 35, suffers from a mental disability that makes it difficult for him to write and ask for contributions to his collection. But with help from Firebrick Postmaster Joyce Bentley, he’s managed to keep the items coming in.

″He’ll bring as high as three and four a day for me to write up for him,″ she said.

Carpenter began his collection in 1981 with an autographed picture of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Kenny Anderson. Since then, it has expanded to cover just about every sport.

Carpenter has an autographed picture of New York Yankees outfielder Mickey Mantle, a 1953 signed photo of heavyweight boxing champ Rocky Marciano and one of NHL all-time scorer Wayne Gretzky. NASCAR driver Ken Schrader was Carpenter’s 2,500th picture.

″We don’t have anywhere near that many autographed photos,″ said Pat Kelly, photo collection manager at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y. ″That’s marvelous.″

Sometimes, he gets help from people who have read about him

Three years ago, an Illinois man mailed him a 1966 University of Kentucky program signed by legendary basketball coach Adolph Rupp.

Another man anonymously sent Carpenter a signed picture of late University of Kansas basketball coach Phog Allen, the fifth-winningest coach in college basketball history. The photo was supposedly taken from Allen’s home.

But Carpenter still has to go after most of the autographs himself.

He uses sports almanacs and phone directories to get addresses and numbers of athletes, coaches and their families and associates. And he doesn’t mind calling them at home.

″He has my phone number, believe me,″ said Jim Paxson Sr., father of Chicago Bulls guard John Paxson.

When John Paxson hit the 3-pointer last year that gave the Bulls their third straight championship, his father slipped him a T-shirt to sign for the man in Firebrick.

″That was a special shirt for John,″ said Jim Paxson, a former insurance broker who now raises money for University of Dayton athletics. ″He’s the greatest sports fan I’ve ever met.″

John Paxson said he had heard of Carpenter through his father and doesn’t mind signing things, although he draws the line at asking teammates for autographs. ″There’s kind of an unwritten rule among teammates that you don’t ask very often. I used up my requests a long time ago on my own, before this even came about,″ Paxson said.

The shirt gave a whole new dimension to Carpenter’s collection. He has since added the Shula football, a miniature Larry Bird basketball and an NCAA Final Four basketball signed by North Carolina Coach Dean Smith.

″To me this is more than a hobby,″ Carpenter said. ″It’s a business to me.″

But it’s a business without profit.

Carpenter spends about $600 a year from disability benefits for postage to get his treasures. And he has no intentions of parting with a single piece – from the 1930 picture of Babe Ruth to the game shirt from last year’s high school national champion Oak Hill Academy basketball team.

″I will never, ever sell it,″ he said, shaking his head slowly.

Jim Paxson said that’s why he and other people send Carpenter things.

″It could be worth a million dollars, and I think he wouldn’t give anything away once he gets it,″ said Paxson, who has invited Carpenter to Dayton basketball and football games. ″It’s worth more than money.″

Carpenter also has a dream of someday building a sports museum.

″I think I’ve got a pretty good start,″ he said with a broad grin.