Sports on TV

April 20, 2021
FLEMINGSBURG — A slugfest ensued Tuesday in Flemingsburg between Fleming County and Montgomery County.
The Lady Indians were able to put together a few more timely hits in their 13-8 victory over the Lady Panthers.
Timely hitting is what got Fleming County to six wins in their last seven contests prior to Tuesday’s game, scoring 73 runs during that span. They were able to add eight more to that tally in this one.
“We have a lot of experience in our lineup. We’ve been working hard taking all kinds of cuts in the cage. We’ve been working really hard on staying back and quick hands to the ball and it’s really paying off for them,” Lady Panthers coach Tanna Seuferer said.
Unable to make it seven of eight, the Lady Indians were able to get revenge from a 9-7 season opening defeat at the hands of the Lady Panthers.
Reaghan Oney, who missed the first game between the two at the start of the season due to basketball still going on and Montgomery in the hunt for a region title, Oney made her presence felt as she hit two homeruns, drove in four runs and went 4-for-4 at the plate with five runs scored to get the Lady Indians going in the leadoff spot.
Her leadoff homerun provided the spark and just kept on pressing at the plate as they slugged out 14 hits.
After falling in a 5-1 hole, Fleming County took a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the third, Sadie Price’s three-run double in the second and Ariana Adams with a run scoring double followed by Michaela Edmond’s RBI single in the third.
The lead was short lived as Hallie Conley’s two-run double in the fourth followed by Caroline Donithan’s two-run single gave the Lady Indians a 9-6 lead.
Mallory Donahue, who had a plethora of running catches and one diving in the outfield, drove in Sidney Argo on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-7.
After Caroline Price got Montgomery to its second 1-2-3 inning in the fifth, the Lady Panthers had a chance to take the lead in the bottom half, Courtney Arrasmith coming through with a clutch two-out RBI single. The top of the lineup came up with runners on second and third, but Donithan got Argo to strike out looking to end the threat.
“We kind of get on cruise control sometimes and just don’t get pedal to the medal and play kind of relaxed. If we stay aggressive and stay up the whole game things could go differently,” Seuferer said.
Oney added some insurance in the sixth with another blast, this one over the left field fence to make it 10-8, her fifth home run of the season.
The Lady Indians would add three more in the seventh, Fleming unable to do anything after a leadoff single in the bottom half, stranding their seventh runner of the game.
“I think we battled the whole game. I don’t think we had letdowns, but we got to make plays defensively to help ourselves and we can’t count on the umpires to help us,” Seuferer said.
The loss drops them to 8-6 on the season and return to action Thursday at Menifee County in a 61st District doubleheader. It starts off a key stretch in district play for the Lady Panthers, who already own a win over Rowan County.
They’ll face Bath County on Monday and then get Rowan County the next day on April 27 before closing out district play at home against Bath County on May 3.
“We set a goal that we wanted to win districts. If we come in thinking, knowing being aggressive, knowing they can do it and things will go our way if we want them to,” Sueferer said.
In the 11 hits from Fleming County, three of them came from Adams, two apiece from Sadie Price and Gracey Newsom.
Caroline Price took the loss in the circle, pitching the complete game, allowing 14 hits, 12 earned runs, striking out eight and walking two.
Donithon got the win for the Lady Indians who improved to 5-4 on the season, Donithon going the distance, allowing 11 hits, eight earned runs, striking out eight and walking two.
Montgomery County returns to the diamond Thursday at Bourbon County.
Sara Zink, Emiley Mattingly and Emily Brock added two hit games on top of Oney’s four for a lot of the Lady Indians damage on the day.
LADY INDIANS 13, LADY PANTHERS 8
MONTGOMERY CO — 230-401-3 — 13-14-1
FLEMING CO — 132-110-0 — 8-11-2
2B — (MC) S. Zink, Conley, Brock (FC) Arrasmith, Adams, Newsom, S. Price
HR — (MC) Oney 2
RBI — (MC) Oney 4, S. Zink 3, Donithon 3, Conley 2, Wright (FC) S. Price 3, Donahue 2, Arrasmith, Adams, Edmond
LOB — Montgomery 5, Fleming 7
WP — Donithon. LP — Price.
Records: Montgomery County 5-4, Fleming County 8-6