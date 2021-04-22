Sports on TV

April 22, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 23

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

5 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma St.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Northwestern at Michigan

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Second Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Brunswick (Conn.) vs. Haverford (Pa.)

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Lawrenceville (N.J.) vs. Malvern Prep (Pa.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 1: Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard (Lightweights), Atlantic City, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

8 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at St. Louis

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Brooklyn

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Philadelphia at NY Rangers

10 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at Los Angeles

RODEO

10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Nampa Invitational, Round 1, Nampa, Idaho

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Orlando City SC at Sporting KC

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals

Trending Recipes