Lewis barrels past Mason in Keith Carver Classic opener

Mason County’s Emma Kidd throws over to first baseman Shelbi Thompson for an out. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Lewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington fields a single to right field during Friday’s contest with Mason County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Mason County’s Tabitha Sapp throws over to first base after catching a fly ball. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
The hot start to their season continued on Friday for the Lewis County softball team.
The Lady Lions churned out 12 hits, got a solid pitching performance from freshman Aubrey Hicks and run-ruled Mason County on Friday, 13-1 in five innings in the opening game of the Keith Carver Classic at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club.
The win gets Lewis County off to a 6-1 start to the season with their nightcap game against Harrison County pending.
“We’ve got some pretty lofty goals, off to a good start and we’re pretty pleased with where we are. It’s been a good week and hopefully we just keep progressing,” Lady Lions coach Joe Hampton said.
Hicks got her first career varsity start as Emily Cole has been in the circle for the majority of the Lady Lions season. The freshman shrugged off a second inning in which she gave up three straight hits to retire nine of the final 13 Lady Royals batters, pitching the complete game in allowing five hits, an earned run, striking out eight and walking three.
“We feel like our pitching is solid each and every night we go out. This was Aubrey’s first start and I was real pleased with what she did,” Hampton said. “For her to get her first varsity start I thought she did really well out there. She stayed really poised and continued to battle and throw strikes.”
The bats handled matters from there after jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first.
Alanna Puente tallied four RBI in the game with a pair of two-run hits, one a double and another a single as she went 3-for-3 in the game. Puente’s double in the third built the Lady Lions lead to 5-1, her two-run single in the fourth helping open the floodgates with a five-run inning in the frame to build the lead to 10-1.
Caylee Evans came in off the bench in the game and later hit a three-run homerun over the left field fence in the fifth to get it to 13-1 and eventually end the game in the bottom half of the frame.
“With our pitching we have to back that up with hitting and we’ve been a little inconsistent there at times. We’re picking it up a little more at the plate,” Hampton said. “Caylee has been finding her way in and out of the lineup in different spots been subbing her in. We’ve seen her do that in batting practice, to do it in a live game is totally different. Very happy for her with that big homerun she got.”
The Lady Royals had some promising moments, a team still trying to find their stride as they’re off to a 1-7 start to the season. They loaded the bases in the bottom of the second after three straight singles from Shelbi Thompson, who ended with three hits on the day, Emma Wolfe and Marcella Gifford. Micaela Hamilton walked that sent Thompson home to get the Lady Royals their lone run.
Untimely hitting played a factor as they then proceeded to leave the bases loaded and left seven runners on base for the game.
“When you’re facing somebody’s No. 2 pitcher you have to score. If you’re not going to score, they’re still a good hitting team so you’re working yourself at a disadvantage,” Lady Royals coach Adam Sapp said. “We had five hits from our 4-5-6 hitters. That’s a good part of the lineup to get going, but we got to get everybody else going too.”
Emma Kidd took the loss in the circle, seeing her most extensive action of the season pitching all five innings. Kidd had pitched just 2.2 innings in the prior seven games coming into the contest.
The Lady Royals were to play Harrison County in their second game of the night and turn right around on Saturday to face Lexington Catholic and Bath County in the Keith Carver Classic. They’ll play Lex Cath at 3 p.m., Bath County at 7 p.m. Bath and Lex Cath playing each other in-between games at 5 p.m. for the triangle.
“This has been a great turnout for our second year of this. Few new teams, one old one and a lot of good competition this weekend. Everyone is going to have to play a lot of good softball. Even the middle games of the opposite two teams are going to be really good ball games.”
This is the second annual Keith Carver Classic, last year’s event canceled due to COVID.
“First things first, we’re just happy to be playing softball,” Sapp said. “After last year getting canceled due to COVID, we’re just happy to be playing softball. Sure we want to get going a little better, but we’re still keeping our eyes on the prize at the end of the year.”
Carver was a big part of the baseball and softball community around Maysville and helping kids find a place to play.
Carver played a big role in reviving Wald Park back in the early 2000’s and bringing softball tournaments and baseball leagues to Maysville over summer. Carver was a co-founder of the Wald Park Summer Softball League and was the head coach of the Mason County Middle School softball team which he helped establish and was in its first year.
Carver, along with the help of Jimmy Sanders was instrumental in spearheading the original cleanup of Wald Park in the early 2000’s, which was no small chore, considering the park had been abandoned for years. With the help of many community volunteers, the project was completed in time to debut the Maysville Softball League in the summer of 2002.
After Carver’s untimely passing in April of 2008 due to a brain tumor, the Keith Carver Memorial Tournament began a couple months after his death, bringing softball teams to the area to compete. He was one of the most influential figures to fast-pitch softball in the area.
After the Keith Carver Memorial Softball Tournaments dissolved in 2013 due to the flooding of Wald Park, Sapp wanted to make sure to bring the tournament back in his name.
LADY LIONS 13, LADY ROYALS 1 (5 INNINGS)
LEWIS COUNTY — 302-53x-x — 13-12-0
MASON COUNTY — 010-00x-x — 1-5-5
2B: Johnson (LC), Puente (LC)
HR: Evans (LC)
RBI: Puente 4, Liles 3, Evans 3, Tackett
LOB: Lewis 4, Mason 7
WP —Hicks. LP — Kidd.
Records: Lewis County 6-1, Mason County 1-7