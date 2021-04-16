HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Henry headed to Midway

April 16, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Mason County’s Milyn Henry officially signs her letter of intent to continue her academic and basketball career at Midway University on Friday. Henry is pictured with (from far left): Chad Thomas, Midway coach Chris Rinner and Millicent Thomas. (Submitted)

Mason County senior guard Milyn Henry has signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and basketball career at Midway University.

Henry signed in the high school library on Friday in front of family, friends and teammates, making it official in becoming an Eagle.

Henry played in 104 games in her high school career as a Lady Royal and didn’t miss a game from her sophomore to senior year. Her durability got her to 553 career points and made 54 3-pointers. The Lady Royals won 67 games during that span.

Her work in the offseason and throughout her senior season helped her get to this point, evident in her increased production year-by-year in her high school career.

“She’s really self-motivated. She’s a hard worker and has really taken the initiative to improve as a player and get her name out there. He hard work paid off with opportunity to play at Midway,” Lady Royals coach Brad Cox said. “She’s got physically stronger and improved her shot. She was a better shooter and finisher this year not only with us, but did it on her own.”

Henry is excited to join the Eagles program, stating they’ll be looking for her to be an impact player on the tempo of play they’re trying to implement. It’s when Henry feels most comfortable on the court.

“The coaching staff told me they’re looking for me to get to the rim, space the floor with my shooting and play fast paced because that’s how they like to play,” Henry said. “Playing fast and handling the ball is how I like to play.”

Henry wants to pursue the nursing program at the University and that’s what attracted her to the campus at Midway.

She’ll get to do so while living out one of her childhood dreams.

“I didn’t want to stop playing out of high school. It’s been a dream to play at the next level and now I need to work even harder to get better,” Henry said.

While undersized at the position, Henry relied on her quickness and speed to get to spots and helping create opportunities for her. She was the third leading scorer for the Lady Royals this season and while her offense was a plus, her defense helped create much more.

“She got much better defensively for us and really focused on using her quickness and athletic ability. Milyn has a good knack for finding gaps and finding ways to score and scoring at all three levels has improved throughout the years,” Cox said.

Henry will continue the offseason work, starting as early as Saturday as she heads to Midway for a workout. She says she’ll continue to be driven by her older brothers to keep getting shots up and working on building her confidence in her abilities.

Midway, an NAIA school in the River States basketball conference, finished 13-8 last season.

