AP All-State Football Teams

High school basketball season has come to its conclusion with the KHSAA girls’ Sweet 16 champ in Sacred Heart crowned on Saturday night.

It’s never too early to look ahead to next year right?

Right.

So over the next few days I’ll be taking a look into the 2021-22 season, boys and girls, in which we hope to be a full one with a full allotment of games and into the postseason.

We’ll start with the boys’ rankings in the 10th Region on where I think they’ll stand headed into next season.

George Rogers Clark will once again be the favorite in the region, gunning for a three-peat. It won’t come easy again as they’ll get pushed to the test with the likes of Mason County, Harrison County and Campbell County in the mix. Other potential suitors appear to be Scott, Augusta and Bracken County while others have a lot of questions and slots to be filled.

Keep in mind, hard to evaluate if people transfer, coaching changes, some seniors come back for the “fifth-year” rule or players decide just not to play over the next few months. I don’t know much about JV teams, freshman teams or what is coming up the middle school pipeline, this is an evaluation of what I’ve seen and what teams have returning based off their varsity roster from the 2021 season.

Here’s the very early look at the boys’ 10th Region:

1. George Rogers Clark — With four of five starters back from the two-time reigning champs, they’ll start right where they ended the 2021 season, No. 1. Jared Wellman is a big loss and a lot to replace, but the Cardinals have seven of 10 back that played in at least 20 games this past season. Jerone Morton, Aden Slone and Trent Edwards will be one of the most feared trios in the region. The Cardinals will be well-equipped and the favorite to three-peat.

2. Mason County — Lose just two seniors in AP Perry and Evan Schumacher who were key in the Royals 19-4 season. But four of the five starting five is back and the 10th Region tourney will most likely have to go through the Fieldhouse once again (pending the 38th District’s choice of a host). The Royals will be loaded and amped up after nearly knocking off the 10th Region champ GRC in the region semifnals with a 10-point halftime lead. Terrell Henry and Nate Mitchell will be as feared of a duo as any, Mason Butler and Philip Bierley bringing their added experience while Julius Booker and Isaac Marshall got quality run this past season. Expect the Royals to be in the title mix once again.

3. Harrison County — I’m bullish on the ‘Breds. Not only with a great coach and motivator in Terence Brooks, but Harrison County has possibly the most upside on their roster over the next two to three years. Kaydon Custard took over the point guard role as a freshman, Will Furnish showed flashes of being a solid post player and the role players surrounding them can add even more. James Soard, Tayshaun Custard and Clay Carpenter will be needed to be replaced in the backcourt and along the perimeter, but six of their top 10 that played in at least 15 games are back. They just missed on a district title and a couple of other upsets this past season, expect those to turn into wins next season.

4. Campbell County — Eric “Des” Davie and Aydan Hamilton are good starting points to have to replace Garrett Beiting, Dane Hegyi and three other seniors. The Camels were 4.4 seconds away from a fifth region title in the last eight years and coach Aric Russell is high on his sophomore class, that includes Davie, Hamilton and Jake Gross, who had some big moments in the 10th Region tournament. The Camels will be in the mix once again when March rolls around.

5. Scott — Grant Profitt is a major loss, but of the nine Eagles to play in at least 20 games, seven of them are back, including three sophomores that were thrust into big roles in Nolan Hunter, Brayden Howell and Dasani Lane. Cam Patterson’s primary sport is football and will play at the next level somewhere, but will be a valuable asset to the Eagles next season.

6. Augusta — Everyone is back from a team that put a major scare into the hottest team in the region at the time in Mason County on their home floor in March during the district tournament. Kason Hinson enters his senior year with a shot at over 2,000 career points while the supporting cast around him featured by Riley Mastin will make the Panthers a serious All “A” region title threat along with a threat to knock Mason County off in the 39th. Their top seven is back, all seven playing in at least 20 of their 21 games this past season.

7. Bracken County — Blake Reed. Cayden Reed. Bulldogs. As long as they’re in Brooksville, the Polar Bears will be a tough out for years to come. Seven of their top eight return and will be around for a few years, six of them sophomores and younger. The near stunning upset of Campbell County in the regional tournament shows what they’re capable of on any given night. A tough 2021 schedule should have them prepared for the 2021-22 season.

8. Montgomery County — Five of their top eight are seniors with Hagan Harrison, Trey Carroll and Alex Hatton the only ones returning. Harrison helps keep them in the top half of the region and could very well be the preseason Player of the Year heading into the 2021-22 season. What the Indians get elsewhere will determine what they can do.

9. Calvary Christian — The Cougars were a tough out in 2021 and will be again next season. They return five of their top seven including leading scorers Luke Ruwe and Ethan Mulling for a team that won 20 games. Nothing is easy in the 37th District and thanks to the Cougars, that will be the case again next season with no easy outs.

10. Bishop Brossart — One positive to take from the Mustangs being so injury riddled this past season is they got 15 guys to play in at least 11 games. Five of them were seniors, including big losses Carson Schirmer and Stephen Verst. Brossart dropped to the No. 4 seed in the 37th District at the end of the season and will have their work cut out to climb their way out next season. The no other options this past season but to play a lot of their depth should help.

11. Bourbon County — We all knew 2021 would be a transition season for the Colonels with so much turnover from graduation. The upcoming season won’t be as bad with just four seniors this year, but happened to be their three leading scorers in Jack Huckabay, Jeremiah Jones and Parker Estes. But of their top nine to play in at least 14 games, six of them return which should put a more competitive product out next season.

12. Robertson County — With five of the top six seniors presumably gone, Justin Becker might be on an island next year. The two-time Coaches’ Association 10th Region Player of the Year loses his running mates from one of the most talented classes in Black Devil program history. Becker’s supporting cast back had just a combined 21 games played last season.

13. Pendleton County — Of the eight guys that played at least 18 games for the Wildcats last season, just three of them were seniors. Problem is one of them provided quite a bit with Tredyn Thomas graduating. Pendleton got off to a solid start last season with a 7-4 start, but lost their final eight games down the stretch. Thomas averaged 18.5 points of their 53.4 they averaged last season, the Wildcats needing to fill that void along with so many intangibles he brought. But the door is open in the 38th District for the second best team in it, which also means a berth to the region tournament.

14. Paris — The Greyhounds have eight of their top nine back from just a three-win season. Ricqiece Washington is a big loss, but brighter days seem ahead for George Baker and the Greyhounds. Look for them to be much improved for the upcoming season and very well could prove this ranking wrong.

15. Nicholas County — Dalton Davenport and Brady Switzer are the only seniors on the roster, but replacing them will be no easy task. The two combined for 34.3 of their 58.9 points scored per game and did a lot more.

16. St. Patrick — The Saints have just seven wins the last three seasons and while everyone returns, things won’t get any easier in downtown Maysville. Chase Walton, Allan Briseno and Braxton Swanger will bring a lot of experience back next season and will be a good starting point for the Saints to snag a few more victories next season.