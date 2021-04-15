HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Pair of Fleming sister swimmers headed to state meet

April 15, 2021
The Fleming County pair of Ariel and Leia Grannis qualified for the state KHSAA swim meet during the 9th Region meet at EKU. Ariel won the region title in the 100-yard backstroke and placed second in the 100-yard butterfly. Leia finished runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke and qualified for the state meet to take place April 24. (Submitted)

The Fleming County swim team had a pair of sisters advance to the KHSAA state meet during the Region 9 swim meet at Eastern Kentucky University April 9-10.

Freshman Ariel Grannis set a personal record in the 100-yard backstroke in the regional finals and claimed the region title in the event. She clinched a second place regional medal in the 100-yard butterfly. Both of Ariel’s finishes qualified her for the state meet and earned her the honor of being placed on the All-Region Team for the second year in a row.

Junior Leia Grannis, who three years ago became the first swimmer in school history to advance to state competition, followed up this year by again advancing. Leia smashed her personal best time in the 100-yard breaststroke earning the region runner-up title in the event and qualified her for the state meet at the Stivers Aquatic Center in Barbourville on April 24. Leia also medaled with a fourth place finish in the 200-yard individual medley.

The girls 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams were also finals qualifiers. Both relay teams consisted of sophomore Erin Pease, freshman Shelby Griggs and the Grannis’ sisters. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, they earned a fifth place regional medal and also earned a sixth place regional medal in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The girls team also posted their best team finish in school history by finishing sixth in the region meet.

The Panthers were also represented in regional swim competition by: junior Aubree Lykins, freshmen Sadie Litzler & J. Dickey and eighth grader John Graham.

The team is coached by head coach Austin Hart and assistant Lisa Grannis.

