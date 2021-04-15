Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, April 15

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at LSU

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa at Penn St., Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, State College, Pa.

FIGURE SKATING

11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: The World Team Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Round 1, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 1 Featured Groups, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 1, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Round 2, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Miami at Atlanta

3 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Boston at Minnesota (games joined in progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Washington OR Toronto at Kansas City (8 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Detroit at Oakland (joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Atlanta

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Florida at Tampa Bay

RUGBY

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Real Estelí at Columbus Crew, Round of 16 2nd Leg

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlético Pantoja at CF Monterrey, Round of 16 2nd Leg

SURFING

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 1 & 2

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 1 & 2

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Draft

