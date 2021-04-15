Sports on TV

So you got the boys’ way too early rankings for the 10th Region yesterday, now it’s time for the girls’ way too early look at the 10th Region rankings today.

While Bishop Brossart was the last one standing in GRC Arena just two weeks ago, they’ll definitely have their work cut out if they want to repeat as champ for the upcoming season.

All indications point to next season being a two-horse race with George Rogers Clark and Montgomery County separating themselves from the pack. What comes behind those two is where the region will be really interesting, the large majority of teams with a lot of question marks to fill.

Keep in mind, hard to evaluate if people transfer, coaching changes, some seniors come back for the “fifth-year” rule or players decide just not to play over the next few months. I don’t know much about JV teams, freshman teams or what is coming up the middle school pipeline, this is an evaluation of what I’ve seen and what teams have returning based off their varsity roster from the 2021 season.

Here’s a look at the way too early rankings:

1. George Rogers Clark — It took a senior heavy team to stop the Lady Cardinals from a five-peat, but with four of their five starters back including Brianna Byars, GRC will be the team to beat once again for the 2021-22 season. They’ll get some heavy competition from district foe Montgomery County, but the Lady Cardinals were able to knock them off three times last season. GRC will be hungry to reclaim the 10th and it will be hard to stop them from doing so.

2. Montgomery County — The Lady Indians gave us a glimpse with what they can accomplish in the region and looked to be a year ahead of schedule with what they can do. They return all but one in Savannah Parker to graduation and have all the pieces to make a run to the top of the 10th Region for the next two to three years with no seniors on the roster next season. After a dominant run in the region from 1996-2013 in which the Lady Indians won 11 region championships, Montgomery County basketball is back.

3. Mason County — After the top two appears to be a pretty wide gap on who the next best team in the region will be. A range of teams could be picked here but why not start with Mason County, who return just as much if not more than the majority of teams here in the second tier of rankings after the top two, returning six of their top eight. Rachel Payne is a huge loss in terms of the versatility she possessed along with Milyn Henry graduating in the backcourt, but the Lady Royals have the opportunity along with a couple of others to be in this spot.

4. Campbell County — Kylie Koeninger will be a Player of the Year Candidate and the Lady Camels should be much improved after a 7-17 season. They also return six of their top eight with Emma Taylor and Leah Fleckenstein graduating. They’ll be in the top five mix all season next year.

5. Nicholas County — With eight of their top nine returning, the Lady Jackets could be a real darkhorse team headed into next season. Autumn Adams is the lone graduate and Nicholas County looked to be toe-to-toe with George Rogers Clark for a half in the 10th Region tournament. With a shot at a district title, a regional All “A” title and a better draw next season, look for Nicholas County to make some noise next season in the region.

6. Paris — The Lady Hounds very well could have been the third best team in the region last season. But, the problem was they played in the 40th District, which had two of the top teams in the region in GRC and Montgomery County. Now they lose key pieces in Zoe Strings and Chez Tye but do return four of their top seven including Sanaa Jackson and Jamie Cowan. Paris will be a tough out once again.

7. Harrison County — The Fillies were a possession away from knocking off region runner-up Montgomery County in the first round last year. They do lose leading scorer Trenyce Kenney and 3-point shooter Elizabeth Allison, but return six of their top eight including Gabrielle Hatterick, one of the top returning guards in the region. They’ll have a battle on their hands with Nicholas County in district and the two will be a tough out in region play.

8. Scott — Another team that was a possession away from knocking off Montgomery County and a spot in the region final. But they have some rather big holes to fill with Mya Meredith and Sofia Allen graduating and moving on to play college basketball. Madelyn Wilson leads a talented rising junior crop, along with Ava Coleman. Despite the loss of five seniors, the injuries the Lady Eagles had to deal with the past two seasons has added depth and will bring back some added experience.

9. Bishop Brossart — No other team in the region will be as hard hit by graduation as the Lady ‘Stangs. A senior class that got to end their careers at Rupp Arena has departed and Brossart will have their work cut out if they want to repeat. Four of the starting five is gone, including Coaches Association Region Player of the Year Marie Kiefer. Five of their top eight will be gone but have good starting points with Lauren Macht, Madison Parker and Molly Kramer.

10. Bourbon County — With three of their top four scorers and four of eight to graduation, the Lady Colonels will have their work cut out to get out of the 40th District cellar.

11. St. Patrick — The Lady Saints return everyone including leading scorer Allison Hughes. Four of their starting five will come back with multiple years of starting experience and if St. Patrick can develop some depth, they’re a candidate to crack the top 10 and become more of a threat to Mason County in the 39th District and a possible contender for a regional All “A” title.

12. Pendleton County — Coming off their first winning season since 2014-15, the time to take the next step could be now for Pendleton County. They return five of their top eight and look to be hopeful to make their first 10th Region tournament appearance since 2013. Problem is, Harrison County and Nicholas County will still be in their way. The Lady Cats should make for a tough out in district play and have a promising post player in Saniah Thomas and return four of their top five scorers.

13. Augusta — Considering two of their top three scorers were still in middle school in Reagan and Laci Tackett, the Lady Panthers have a lot to look forward to in the coming years. They gained experience last season and all seven of their players that played in at least 19 of their 20 games return. Should make for a more competitive team and build upon their 7-13 record last season.

14. Robertson County — The Lady Devils have promising guards in Ruby Gay and Krysta Hamm, but what they get elsewhere will be the question. Second leading scorer Emma Courtney graduates, but they did play 10 players at least 12 games last season, eight of them returning. They’ll still be young next season, Gay and Hamm just as sophomores and just two seniors on the roster.

15. Bracken County — The Lady Bears might not be in the cellar much longer with their top three players still with at least two more years of eligibility. Nicole Archibald and Ella Johnson pair a promising backcourt for the future to go with wing Macie Sharp. They do lose four seniors, all of which were in the primary rotation for the majority of the year.