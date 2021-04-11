Williams goes six strong, picks up first win of season

April 10, 2021
Saturday, April 10
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Rome E-Prix, Rome
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Jaron Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov (Light-Heavyweights), Tulsa, Okla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Kentucky
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Clemson
SECN — Florida at Tennessee
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE BOWLING
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Championship: From North Kansas City, Mo.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — NC State Spring Game
3 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama A&M at Jackson St.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. Spring Game
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Delaware at Delaware St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Frozen Four: St. Cloud St. vs. UMass, Championship, Pittsburgh
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Duke at Notre Dame
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Loyola (Md.)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Virginia at North Carolina
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Syracuse
3 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force vs. Jacksonville
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Penn St., Quarterfinal
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Indiana, Quarterfinal
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Georgetown at St. John’s
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Arkansas
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Duke at Florida St.
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at California
4 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Purdue
ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon
5 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Purdue
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Sabine River, Orange, Texas
GOLF
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
7 p.m.
NBCSN — The Arkansas Derby: Grade 1 Race, Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs, Ark.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
12 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
3 p.m.
ABC — UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (Middleweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Houston
7 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Arizona (8 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers (joined in progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Brooklyn
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Florida at Dallas
7 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Columbus
10 p.m.
NHLN — Edmonton at Calgary
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Pro14: TBA
8 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: San Diego at Houston
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Leinster at Exeter (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
FOX — International Friendly: U.S. at Sweden
SWIMMING
8 p.m.
NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Mission Viejo, Calif. (taped)
TENNIS
10:45 a.m.
TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Semifinal 1
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Semifinals
Sunday, April 11
AUTO RACING
1 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Rome E-Prix, Rome (taped)
BOWLING 2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The U.S. Open, Reno, Nev.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at Clemson
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan
ESPNU — Florida St. at Louisville
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Rutgers at Johns Hopkins
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan/Indiana at Penn St.
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Wisconsin
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
2 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Missouri
3 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon
5 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State
6 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
CURLING (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
NBCSN — World Championship: TBD, Final, Calgary, Alberta
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Sabine River, Orange, Texas
GOLF
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Arizona
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at Denver
10 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Buffalo at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey
RODEO
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)
RUGBY
3 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL
12:30 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Bordeaux-Begles (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana
SWIMMING
10 p.m.
NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Mission Viejo, Calif. (taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
10:45 a.m.
TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Final
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles Final