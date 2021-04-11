NAIA WOMEN’S TENNIS

Gray helps Cumberlands to MSC regular season title

Tessa Gray (pictured) and Laurie Marie took down Abbey Rumble and Margaret Lucas No. 2 doubles at 6-4 to help the Patriots to an undefeated regular season in Mid-South Conference play. (UC Athletics photo)

Pulaski, TN – Following stellar play throughout all of singles and doubles play, the No. 17 UC women’s tennis team defeated the Martin Methodist Redhawks at 7-0 on Friday aftermoom. With the win, the Patriots were able to clinch their first MSC regular season championship in over twenty years. Going into the MSC Championships next week, Cumberlands sits at 16-2 overall while remaining undefeated in MSC play at 10-0.

This season, UC tallied nine 7-0 sweeps, and also had four wins against ranked opponents in #16 Lindsey Wilson College, #20 Campbellsville University, #24 Marian Unviersity, and #25 Cumberland.

As they have over the course of the last six matches, the Patriots won the double point against the Redhawks. After some small lineup changes due to a forfeit, Satsuki Mitani and Johanna Beckmann moved up and won the No. 1 doubles match at 6-4 against Emely Castro and Leovanna Viamonte. Directly after that match, Tessa Gray and Laurie Marie took down Abbey Rumble and Margaret Lucas No. 2 doubles at 6-4 to secure the doubles point and go up 1-0 on the match.

Cumberlands continued the dominance going into singles play as they didn’t have any of the matches go into three sets. With the No. 6 singles match going to UC as a result of a forfeit, the Patriots extended their lead to 2-0. Both Tomomi Nagao and Mikaela Fros were able to swipe the #1 and #2 singles matches with two-set victories that ultimately won the match at 4-0. Marie, Hana Shimeno, and Beckmann also went on to run through their opponents in the #3, #4, and #5 singles matches that allowed Cumberlands to walk away with the 7-0 sweep over the Redhawks.

The Patriots return to the court on Thursday, April 15 to start the MSC Championships in Owensboro, KY.

