Knox with another medalist, Shawnee State in a groove

Some area baseball teams were really hard hit by a canceled 2020 season, looking to gain valuable experience with young rosters.

While that still is the case entering the 2021 season, they have no choice but to learn on the fly and improve as the season goes on. That might create some early bumps in the road, but come late May, early June is when it really counts.

Some storylines to look for this season is if Mason County can claim a fifth straight 39th District title and win a regional tournament game for the first time since 2014. If Bracken County’s young guns can compete with them and Augusta aiming at changing the culture of the program.

Fleming County looks to be improved with their approach at the plate and are off to a 4-3 start to the season, looking for their first trip to the 16th region tournament for the first time since 2016. Lewis County is gunning for their first 63rd District title since 2012 and will have to learn on the fly with limited action on the field. Robertson County brings a ton of experience back and looks to be more competitive in the 38th District, much like they were in 2019.

Here’s a look at each area team as season is here (info provided from most coaches):

MASON COUNTY

Despite a canceled season, the narrative hasn’t changed for the Mason County baseball team.

The Royals have had the cloud over their head of trying to win a regional tournament game for the past five seasons now, losing some of those five games in painful ways, three of the five games with a lead or tied going into the sixth inning.

Early indications point to the Royals being competitive in region play, off to a 1-2 start with a pair of one-run losses to Bishop Brossart and Bourbon County.

They’ve done so by putting the ball in play, scoring 22 runs their first three games of the season.

“Our focus has been putting the ball in play and being aggressive at the plate. We’re not taking a strike or taking third strikes, we’ve stressed if we see that it’s a good way to find yourself in the dugout,” Royals coach Chad Mefford said.

Mefford’s debut to coach the Royals was postponed a year due to COVID, his first win coming last Saturday at Fleming County in an 8-5 victory.

While the offense has been productive in putting the ball and play and forcing the defense to make plays, the pitching still has some catching up to do, allowing 21 runs in the first three contests.

Mefford is confident his core of pitchers will get in a groove starting with the team’s ace in Brayden Porter.

From there, the Royals expect Jake Hardeman to keep showing his improvement, sophomore Westin Messer to get his feet wet in his first varsity action this season and Jamison Gifford to come in and pound the strike zone.

Mefford says he’ll also count on freshman Landon Scilley and Eli Porter to log some innings this season as well.

Carson Pugh has taken the bull by the horns early on in the leadoff spot and plays some catcher with Asher Braughton, Mefford undeniably saying the Asbury commit will be the one he counts on at the plate.

“We can count on him to go at least 1-for-3 every game. He just hits it hard, has a green light on the base paths and has already hit a home run for us,” Mefford said.

From there Mefford expects Brayden Porter, Tyler Stice and Jamison Gifford to be in the middle of the lineup.

Hunter Thompson has hit it well early on and has been sharing time with Hardeman at first.

The middle infield of Scilley at short and Trey Cracraft at second will be around for a while, Scilley a freshman and Cracraft a sophomore and have made some dazzling plays early on.

The Royals have beefed up their schedule and have 29 games over the next 46 days, pending the weather of course.

“The regular season is about improvement and prep for the postseason. I tried to schedule a tough schedule. The only way we find out who we are is by playing good teams and think it only helps us in the end,” Mefford said.

The Royals return to action Saturday with a doubleheader, hosting Raceland at noon before playing at Bracken County at 3:30.

The team goal remains the same, win a district title and then go win a region tournament game or two. One’s a start.

“Win the district and move on in the regional. A couple years ago we were five outs away, kid from Bourbon hits a homer. We got to move on and win that regional game. That’s what we’re focused on,” Mefford said.

BRACKEN COUNTY

The young cubs were ready to turn into some Polar Bears last season, but that was put on hold.

Even though a year older, Bracken County will be lacking in the experience department, but have a positive approach on what’s to come for the next couple of years.

The Polar Bears will start three freshman and a sophomore in the infield primarily, Nathan Jefferson at catcher providing the most experience on the team and just one of three seniors on the roster.

“Our strength this year will be our infield play. We are primarily going with three freshman and a sophomore, but they are very solid. Our catching with Nathan Jefferson and Joshua Hamilton is very good. This will be Jefferson’s third year as a starting catcher at the varsity level. I believe Hamilton will be one of the top catchers in the region in the next few years,” Polar Bears coach Rob Krift said, in his first real season with the team.

Expected to be on the mound this year besides Jefferson include Hank Krift, Ross Lucas, Colin Combess, Joshua Hamilton and Thomas Rudd.

“They have put a tremendous amount of work in over the offseason and it has paid off for them,” Krift said.

Krift is turning to seniors Brian Colemire and Nathan Lippert to be the corner outfielders. Lippert recently hit two homeruns in the Polar Bears 10th Region All “A” quarterfinal against Paris, an 11-1 victory for Bracken.

Michael Clark also went yard in that contest and will be relied on to play first base.

Of the 22 players on the Polar Bears KHSAA roster, 18 of them are sophomores and younger.

“Our weakness is our inexperience with only one returning starter (Jefferson) and limited varsity action for a now senior and a couple freshman. We will struggle to hit early but expect to get better as we gain more confidence with at bats,” Krift said. “With losing a full season of baseball we have had our work cut out for us. With only a few players playing summer ball, live game action is at a premium. Situational baseball learning comes from playing games.”

The Polar Bears focus is to continue to improve throughout the season and try to do as much damage in the postseason.

“Our main goal is to win our last game of the year, period. Bracken County has not won the 39th district since 2015, so that will be the first place to start,” Krift said.

Saturday will be a good gauge when Mason County comes to town.

AUGUSTA

The Panthers are looking to change the culture of the baseball program with good numbers and a group that’s been playing together the past few years.

Wins have been sparse to come by over the years, but coach Robin Kelsch thinks they can put a more competitive brand out on the field this year and years to come.

“We have a group of kids that have been playing together for several years. When you combine them with several kids that are new to our baseball team, we have a lot to be excited about,” Kelsch said. “It might not happen overnight, but I expect this team to surprise a lot of people over the next couple of years. I’m very excited about this season”

Despite being limited in pitching, Kason Hinson will be looked at as the team’s primary pitcher. When not on the mound, Hinson will play shortstop. Joseph Mains will be the primary catcher and has the most experience. Mason McClanahan has come over from Bracken County and will play in the outfield with Mason Davis and the two will be relied on to be run producers. Mains, McClanahan and Davis will be relied upon as the senior leaders of the team.

“I feel we should be much improved defensively. Our weakness will most likely be hitting, but I think we will surprise some people in this area as well,” Kelsch said.

Fundamentals of the game and certain situations in game play has been the primary focus early on for the Panthers, having played just one game so far with Spring Break giving the team a week off from action.

They return to action Monday when they play at Ludlow.

“We have spent a lot of time in practice working on defensive fundamentals and hitting the baseball. We have also spent a lot of time working on knowing where to be defensively on every play. Getting them in the habit of everyone moving, backing each other up and knowing their jobs based on where the ball is hit and what the game situation is,” Kelsch said.

The Panthers will get their first taste of district action April 22 when they face Mason County. With St. Patrick not fielding a team this year, Augusta will play the Royals and Bracken County twice this season to determine seeding for the 39th District Tournament.

FLEMING COUNTY

Through seven games already, coach Austin Hart has noticed quite a bit of change about his team compared to prior years. The team is taking a positive approach to the game every day and it’s paid off as they’ve collected four wins already.

“This year’s team has started the season off with the most absolute positive attitude that I have ever had. The entire team loves each other and that’s why our defense is playing so well,” Hart said, his fifth season with the team. “They communicate very well. Pitchers have been throwing strikes and giving us a chance to win ball games. Our downfall so far this year has been bases loaded hitting. We’ve left bases load about nine times in seven games.”

The Panthers have been getting solid hitting performances from Braden Clark, Buddy Morgan, Nate Ruark and Austin James early on. Clark has collected a couple of wins on the mound, including a one-hit complete game shutout over Bracken County. Morgan is relied on to play the catcher role while Ruark has provided some innings on the mound as well. Ruark and James are just freshman.

At 4-3, the Panthers have put up 49 runs, but also given up 35 runs. Putting the ball in play has been a focus early on and its showed. If the pitching can catch up, the Panthers might break their drought of missing the 16th Region tournament for the past three seasons, the last trip coming in 2016.

“As a team we have been really working on pitching and hitting because we know we have to throw strikes to win ball games and we have to put it in play. In the cage, we have really been working on putting the ball in play with two strikes. Cutting down the strikeouts is a big goal for us,” Hart said.

The Panthers continue their season on Saturday at home against Powell County.

A key stretch of their season starts April 26 when they play five district games over an eight day period with Rowan County twice, Bath County twice and Menifee County once.

LEWIS COUNTY

One of the more hard hit teams to a canceled 2020 season was Lewis County. It was a year they were looking to gain experience with a young team and just three seniors. As they move into the 2021 season, they have five seniors, but limited experience up and down the roster.

The majority of the lineup has maybe one, if any years of varsity experience, the Lions relying on an eighth grader and two freshman on a nightly basis.

“We are in a unique situation honestly. We were banking on this past year to be a growth year for these younger guys to get their feet wet at the varsity level. Fortunately, our school board provided us with reconstruction of the draining and infield surface on our field. Unfortunately, this has been happening since Thanksgiving Break. COVID and weather has delayed this process and we haven’t been able to get on an actual baseball field until our first scrimmage of the season,” Second-year coach Sammy Holder said. “Our kids are so excited to get back on our own turf and put in the work needed to turn this slow start around. Bad news…we have a lot to learn in a short amount of time. Good news…we have some hard-working kids who want to learn and get better which makes the process a little quicker.”

The approach at the plate for the Lions this year will be making contact and playing small ball to manufacture runs. After their first three games in which they scored just one run, they’ve put up 18 runs in their last two, off to a 1-4 start to the season.

”We have the ability to play small ball 1-9 in our lineup and that keeps defenses on their toes,” Holder said. “We work every single day on bunting the baseball and making sure we place them down alleys instead of back at the pitcher. We have a lot of guys who can handle the bat, so we can be aggressive on the bases as well using hit and runs, bunt and runs, etc.”

Logan Liles will be the anchor defensively at shortstop and is making a switch to hitting left-handed this year. Adam Montgomery will be relied on a lot in the heart of the lineup and producing runs while playing third base and one of the primary pitchers. Those are two returning with the most experience from the 2019 season. Outside of that will be a trial and error for the young team.

“Most guys in our lineup only have one year, if any experience of playing varsity baseball,” Holder said. “We play an eighth grader and two freshmen each night who are just now getting their feet wet with varsity experience. I truly do feel like when we get more comfortable with playing 3-4 times a week, we will hit our stride as a team.”

The Lions will look to try and win a 63rd District title for the first time since 2012 and make strides in the 16th Region.

They return to action Friday when they play at Boyd County. They’ll get their first home game on their newly renovated field on Monday against Fleming County.

“I continue to tell my guys that we are going to keep running to the roar. We aren’t going to make excuses with our circumstances. We will continue to chop wood and make progress,” Holder said.

ROBERTSON COUNTY

Despite a slow start to the season, the Black Devils have quite a bit returning with experience with six seniors having played in at least 17 games during their sophomore season in which they went 9-12 including a competitive battle with Harrison County in the 38th District Tournament.

Brandon Dice, Eli Dotson, Landon Gooden, Carter Jefferson, Joshua Pilosky and Michael Webster all return with experience while Dice, Webster, Jefferson and Pilosky have handled the pitching duties early on.

Dice and Dotson were standouts at the plate during their sophomore seasons, Dice hitting .564, Dotson at .474.

The Black Devils currently sit at 0-2 with losses to Bourbon County and Bath County, taking this week off due to Spring Break.

They’ll return to action Saturday when they face Bishop Brossart in the 10th Region All “A” quarterfinals. Their season really gets cranking at that point, scheduled to play 29 games over the next 45 days.

They’ll play all of their district games by April 29, giving them a gauge of what to look for headed to the postseason.

ST. PATRICK

The Saints will not be fielding a baseball team this year due to lack of numbers.