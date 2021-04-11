MINGUA BEEF JERKY KHSAA GIRLS’ SWEET 16

Sacred Heart claims first title since 2004

April 11, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

SACRED HEART 49, MARSHALL COUNTY 47

Alexandra Wolff’s putback with 55 seconds left helped give Sacred Heart its first state title since 2004 with a 49-47 victory over Marshall County Saturday night at Rupp Arena.

The Valkyries held the Lady Marshals scoreless over the final 2:57 of the game and scored the final five points to come away with the title. The championship was Sacred Heart’s fifth in program history. Josie Gilvin was named the tournament MVP, who started her tournament off on Wednesday in the opening round with a triple-double against Knott County Central. She finished with four points, eight rebounds, five assists, five blocks and five steals in the title game.

On their way to the title, Sacred Heart (25-7) defeated Knott County Central 64-32 in the opening round, Bowling Green 66-54 in the quarterfinals, Anderson County 63-53 in the semifinals and then Marshall County later Saturday night.

The title game was tight throughout, no team leading by more than five points the entire way. The lead changed nine times and had 10 ties. The game was tied for 7:29 of game time. Sacred Heart turned 16 Marshall County turnovers into 17 points while the Lady Marshals had just eight points off 11 Valkyrie turnovers.

Triniti Ralston led Sacred Heart with 18 points, Wolff adding 10.

Marshall County (25-3) was led by Halle Langhi with 19 points, Cayson Conner with 16 points and six assists. The Lady Marshals were looking for their first state title since 1984.

The girls’ state tourney was much more competitive than the boys, five games decided by five points or less. The boys’ had none.

Trending Recipes