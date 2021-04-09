HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Kennedy taking talents to Thomas More

April 9, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Manchester’s Brooke Kennedy officially signed her letter of intent with Thomas More University in March to continue her academic and basketball career. She exits the Manchester program with the most points all-time in program history. (Submitted)

After one of the more illustrious careers in Manchester girls’ basketball history, Lady Hounds Brooke Kennedy will be taking her talents to Thomas More University next year to continue her academic and basketball career.

Kennedy signed with the Saints in March after having things delayed for a bit due to COVID.

The list of accomplishments for Kennedy in a Manchester uniform are longer than a grocery list. She exits the program as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,289 points, most in the program’s history, collected 1,058 rebounds and ranks 25th all-time in OHSAA history with 336 blocks. She led the team in nearly every category her senior season as the Lady Hounds made strives over the past few seasons to relevancy.

“Prior to playing here my freshman year we weren’t the best and things gradually got better. Personally I think my age group brought some consistency and wins back to the program,” Kennedy said. “That’s what I’m happy about most in accomplishing here.”

Kennedy’s accomplishments were noticed by many, a two-time 1st Team All-District Coaches Association selection. She also has a 1st Team All-District Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association distinction, four-time All-SHAC to go with a three-time honorable mention All-Ohio, with many more.

The multi-sport athlete also is the ace of the pitching staff in softball and was a key front line player in volleyball, a two-time All-District nominee in softball and a three-time All-SHAC and All District selection in volleyball.

While basketball is Kennedy’s favorite sport, she feels those other sports have helped her get where she is now.

“Volleyball helped me improve my jumping, softball I pitch and helps me with my base,” Kennedy said.

She’s already tossed a no-hitter in the circle in softball this season as the Lady Hounds are off to a 5-2 start according to the team’s GameChanger account.

Kennedy chose Thomas More because she felt she fit in well there after attending elite camps and meeting with coach Jeff Hans. Hans will be a different voice for her on the sidelines, coached by her father John the last two seasons.

“I played for him from 2nd-8th grade and the last two seasons. He’s hard on me and knows what I’m capable of. It’s hard sometimes because he expects so much out of me and gets on me and really pushes me to get there,” Kennedy said.

She was hopeful for an offer from TMU and when it finally came last year she knew where she wanted to be.

“I’m really excited and sad at the same time. I’ve just always been used to a small town where everyone knows everyone,” Kennedy said.

She’ll be joining an elite NAIA program that just finished as the national runner-ups in March.

Her plan is to major in Biology and later attend physical training school.

She’ll most likely be a forward at Thomas More, but with her versatility can bring the ball up the floor if needed.

When Brooke signed the letter in March, it kind of gave way for father John to now sit back and relax and enjoy watching her from the stands.

“I know the work she’s put in and always wanted this. Thomas More is a college she really likes a lot, she respects Coach Hans a lot and we feel this is a great fit for her,” John Kennedy said. “It’s bittersweet, but I’m hoping we prepared her enough for this level. Brooke has had some excellent travel ball coaches, a lot of different people a long the way to get her prepared. I had planned on stopping coaching her after eighth grade, but it didn’t work out that way. I wanted to sit back and enjoy, now I can do that.”

The father-daughter player-coaching combo isn’t over quite just yet though, John also the head coach of the softball team for one last ride together.

