Sacred Heart, Anderson Co., Marshall Co., Henderson Co. into Final Four

April 9, 2021
Evan Dennison [email protected]

MARSHALL COUNTY 58, BETHLEHEM 51

Trailing 47-44 with less than two minutes to play, Marshall County went on a 14-4 run over the final 90 seconds to come away with a 58-51 victory over Bethlehem Friday evening.

Thanks to some clutch free throw shooting, Marshall County (24-2) is headed to Saturday’s semifinals, the Lady Marshals knocking down their final eight attempts to seal the victory. Cayson Conner led the way with 24 points, Halle Langhi adding 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Bethlehem (26-5) was able to outrebound Marshall County 38-28, but the Banshees shooting 32 percent from the field did them no favors.

The Banshees were led by Ella Thompson with 20 points, Amelia Hodges with 12.

Marshall County faces Henderson County in the second semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday. The winner heads to the championship game at 8 p.m. It’s the Lady Marshals first semifinal appearance since 1989.

ANDERSON COUNTY 53, FRANKLIN COUNTY 35

Anderson County pitched a second quarter shutout and cruised to a 53-35 victory over Franklin County Friday.

Leading 11-9 after one, the Lady Bearcats outscored Franklin County 19-0 in the second quarter to go into half with a 30-9 advantage.

The Lady Flyers (18-5) were unable to recover, never getting closer than 15 from there.

Anderson County (28-2) did it with balance and stingy defense, getting all five starters to score between six and eight points with Paige Serafini adding 14 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers.

The Lady Bearcats held the Lady Flyers to 26 percent shooting in the game.

Patience Laster led Franklin County with 10 points.

Anderson County will now take on Sacred Heart in the first semifinal on Saturday at 11 a.m.

SACRED HEART 66, BOWLING GREEN 54

Despite shooting 35 percent, Sacred Heart forced 29 turnovers in a 66-54 victory over Bowling Green in Friday’s first game of the day.

Sacred Heart (23-7) got 37 points off those turnovers, the big difference in the game.

Triniti Ralston led the Valkyries with 26 points and hit 16-of-20 from the free throw line. Four others added eight points as they’ll face Anderson County in Saturday’s semifinals.

Bowling Green’s runs of 12-0 in the first half to get them within one by halftime, but Sacred Heart was able to stretch the lead to as large as 16 in the fourth.

The Lady Purples (19-11) were led by Tanaya Bailey with 15 points, Lynkaylah James with 14 points and 14 rebounds, Meadow Tisdale adding 11.

HENDERSON COUNTY 64, RUSSELL 53

A 22-7 first quarter set the tone for Henderson County and despite a Russell rally in the second quarter, the Lady Colonels were able to advance with a 64-53 victory over the Lady Red Devils.

Second Region Player of the Year Sadie Wurth was the difference maker in the contest, finishing with 27 points and hitting 18-of-21 attempts from the free throw line.

After getting within three after the dreadful first, Henderson County (21-4) answered with a 13-4 run stretching into the third quarter to take control back over of the game. Russell (20-6) got within nine in the fourth, but couldn’t inch any closer from there.

Kaeli Ross led the Lady Devils with 22 points, Aubrey Hill adding 18.

Henderson County will face Marshall County in an all Western Kentucky side of the semifinals at 2 p.m.

