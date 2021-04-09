NBA

Miller waived by Thunder, playoff team next?

April 9, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Late Thursday evening the Oklahoma City waived veteran forward Darius Miller.

The former Mason County Royal and University of Kentucky Wildcat appeared in 18 games this season after missing all of the 2019-20 season with a ruptured achilles.

Miller averaged 4.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists in 10.9 minutes per game this season. He shot it at a 40 percent clip from the 3-point line.

The Thunder are in the midst of a rebuild as they stockpile draft picks for the future and continue to build around its youth. Miller, at 31 and in his sixth NBA season, didn’t fit into those plans.

He’ll have an opportunity now to sign elsewhere, possibly to latch on to a playoff contending team looking for a veteran presence off the bench that can provide perimeter shooting and an experienced defender on the wing at 6-foot-6.

Miller scored a season-high 11 points on three different occasions this year, doing so most recently on April 3 at Portland.

He was traded to the Thunder from New Orleans in the offseason, where he spent his prior five seasons in the league.

Prior to his time with the Thunder, Miller spent five years in New Orleans, averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in that span. His most productive season came in 2018-19 when the former Wildcat averaged a career-high 8.2 points, 2.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest, leading to a two-year, $14.25 million deal with the Pelicans in the 2019 offseason.

He’s helped lead the University of Kentucky to a 2012 National Championship and Mason County to a 2008 state title.

The rumor mill started on Friday with Miller drawing some interest linked to Philadelphia to join the Sixers, but nothing has been announced as of Friday evening.

May 16 is the end of the NBA regular season and with playoff rosters needing to be finalized shortly after, one would think something will happen soon with Miller if something shakes out.

