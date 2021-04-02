SWEET 16 BOYS’ STATE TOURNAMENT

Sweet 16 Roundup: Etown takes down GRC, Ballard tops Bowling Green

April 2, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

ELIZABETHTOWN 65, GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 44

The quickness of Elizabethtown was just too much for George Rogers Clark in Friday’s quarterfinals at the KHSAA boys’ Sweet 16 state basketball tournament.

The Panthers got high percentage looks, forced 16 turnovers and led wire-to-wire over the Cardinals, ending their season in the Elite 8.

Elizabethtown (21-2) shot 58 percent for the game and got 48 points in the paint, entering undersized in the matchup, but used their quickness to offset.

“A lot of it was just taking high percentage shots. Our guys are unselfish, they’ve been together since kindergarten,” Panthers coach James Haire said.

Etown jumped out to a 8-0 lead before George Rogers Clark (20-5) even know what hit them with three turnovers in their first four possessions.

Jerone Morton helped the Cardinals get settled in, scoring 10 of their first 14 to get within two at 16-14 before Etown took a 20-14 end of first quarter lead.

The Panthers were able to build their first half lead to as large as 13 before going into halftime with a 35-24 advantage.

The Cardinals switched up defenses in the second half to a 1-3-1 halfcourt look, proving effective as they were able to get within nine on a couple of different occasions that included a thunderous dunk from Trent Edwards, but missed a few opportunities to inch closer, struggling from the perimeter as they hit just 2-of-15 looks from the 3-point line.

“I thought it was effective coming out of the half, just needed a few more balls bouncing our way to help swing momentum,” Cardinals coach Josh Cook said. “We thought it was our best shot to put pressure on them without any easy layups. They were just so well disciplined with all their ball handlers.”

Etown was still able to maintain a double-digit lead heading into the fourth at 49-38.

They continued to separate in the final frame and will head to Saturday’s semifinals to take on Ballard.

GRC closes its season with a lot of promise moving forward, losing just one senior in their primary rotation in Jared Wellman.

“First and foremost it will be tough to replace Jared. We’ll need a lot of guys to replace a guy like Jared Wellman. Plus our other seniors, we wouldn’t be without those guys to fill those roles,” Cook said. “I always believe if you play well your first first trip here, second trip you can really do something special. Expectations are always high at GRC and we’re excited to have this group back and hopefully make a great run next year.”

The Cardinals will enter the 2021-22 season as prohibitive favorites in the 10th Region.

They were led in the game by junior Jerone Morton with 16 points, Aden Slone and Trent Edwards each adding 10.

Etown had three players in double figures, led by Jaquais Franklin’s 22 points. Alandre Murphy added 21, the two combining to hit 19-of-22 shots from the field. Khia Sherrard added 13.

BALLARD 61, BOWLING GREEN 53

In a battle of two of the heavyweights left, it was definitely a 12-round battle when Ballard and Bowling Green met Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals.

The Bruins landed the final blow, knocking off the Purples 61-53 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against Elizabethtown.

Ballard (21-2) won what turned out to be a defensive battle, the two combining for 31 turnovers, but Ballard’s length on the interior thanks to Maker Bar a big difference maker, blocking six shots and altering many others. Bar may have just five points on the offensive end, but his presence on the other side of the floor helped the Bruins prevail.

Gabe Sisk had the hot hand early, scoring 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, Keno Hayden adding 14, Chaunte Marrero with 13.

Ballard led 14-2 out of the gate before Bowling Green closed the quarter on a 9-0 run.

Bowling Green (24-3) was able to claim the lead for a brief time in the second quarter before Ballard went into the half with a 30-26 lead.

They’d lead the rest of the way, eventually pulling away in the last minute after a big block from Bar on one end that turned into a layup and a six-point game on the other end, securing the victory.

Bowling Green was led by NKU signee Isaiah Mason with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Jacobi Huddleston added 12 points, EKU commit Turner Buttry with 11.

ASHLAND BLAZER 80, BOYLE COUNTY 44

The Tomcats were the first team to put on a running clock in the tournament with a 80-44 thrashing of Boyle County.

Ashland (22-4) dominated from the get-go, leading 24-8 after the first and 46-16 by half, getting the game to a running clock less than two minutes into the second half.

Four different players scored in double figures, led by Cole Villers and Ethan Sellars with 20 points apiece. Zander Carter added 18, Colin Porter with 11 and six assists. Those four combined to go 10-of-15 from the 3-point line.

Ashland will now face Highlands in Saturday’s semifinals at 2 p.m.

It’s their first semifinal appearance since 1996.

Boyle County (20-5) was led by Luke Imfeld with 12 points.

HIGHLANDS 63, MCCRACKEN COUNTY 53

Highalnds was able to put on another impressive 3-point shooting display as they advanced to Saturday’s semifinals with a 63-53 victory over McCracken County.

The Bluebirds knocked down 11-of-18 3-pointers in the contest, Luke Muller hitting 7-of-9 attempts including seven in a row at one point.

McCracken (23-7) didn’t go down lightly, getting within two in the fourth after falling down 50-39. But the Mustangs never could find the tying or go-ahead bucket and the Bluebirds were able to close out the game from there. Muller finished with 29, Sam Vinson going for 15 points to go with eight assists.

Highlands (28-4) made just 18 shots from the field on just 35 attempts, a much slower pace than they’re usual to, coming in averaging over 83 points a game.

McCracken County was led by Ian Hart with 15 points, Noah Dumas with 14, Brant Brower with 12.

Highlands faces Ashland Blazer in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Trending Recipes