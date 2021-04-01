HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

St. Patrick won’t have baseball, 39th to seed

April 1, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
St. Patrick has decided not to field a baseball team for the 2021 season, meaning the 39th District Tournament will be seeded with the three remaining district teams playing each other twice during the regular season to determine seeding. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

St. Patrick has decided not to field a baseball team for the 2021 season, citing numbers were too low to assemble a team.

The Saints were in a similar situation to last year unable to field a team before it was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. It’s the first time since 2013 the Saints won’t have an official season.

The decision also assures stated in KHSAA bylaws that if it’s a three-team district, they must seed for the postseason 39th District Tournament. The district tournament is normally set up with a draw. The Athletic Directors from each school are in agreement to play each other twice during the season to determine seeding.

It leaves Augusta, Bracken County and Mason County to battle it out for the top spot, the top seed getting a bye in the first round of the district tournament and an automatic berth into the 10th Region Tournament.

District play will get underway next week when Mason County plays at Bracken County on Saturday, April 10. The Royals play Augusta April 22 and May 17 and then host Bracken County on May 24.

Augusta and Bracken County meet on May 22 with the other matchup is still to be determined.

Mason County has won the last four district titles and hasn’t lost a district game since the 2015 39th District championship loss to Bracken County. They’ve won 16 straight district games.

A baseball preview on Kentucky coverage area teams will come out in a next week edition of The Ledger Independent in the sports section.

