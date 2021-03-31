Throwback Thursday

After a year hiatus thanks to the COVID pandemic, one state champion will be crowned on the hardwood Saturday with the KHSAA Sweet 16 beginning on Wednesday.

First round action takes place Wednesday and Thursday, quarterfinals on Friday with a bit of a change this year as semifinals will take place Saturday morning and early afternoon before the state championship Saturday night at 8 p.m.

A lot of the big dogs are out, ousted in regional play with the likes of Covington Catholic, Lexington Catholic, Male, Frederick Douglass and North Laurel not making the tournament.

Some of the favorites entering the tourney figure to be Ballard, Elizabethtown, Ashland Blazer and Highlands.

Elizabethtown and Knott County Central get play underway, Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Here’s a brief look at each team:

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (22-6)

Region: 1

Coach: Burlin Brower

Last Appearance: 2020

Opponent: Bullitt East (6th Region)

Leading Scorers: Noah Dumas (15.4), Ian Hart (12.1), Ian McCune (10.8)

Outlook: With the 45-40 win over Murray in the 1st region championship, the Mustangs are headed back to Rupp for the second straight season. McCracken has continued their dominance over the region winning three of the last four region championships. Taking on Bullitt East in the first round, the Mustangs look to add on to their seven game winning streak, with their last loss on February 27.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS ACADEMY (15-9)

Region: 2

Coach: Grant Shouse

Last Appearance: 2018

Opponent: Bowling Green (4th Region)

Leading Scorers: KJ Crump (17.1), DJ Quarles (16.7), Amani McGee (14.2), William Bryan (10.2)

Outlook: University Heights’ took the win over the former champion the last two seasons, Madisonville-North Hopkins, 63-61, to get back to the state tournament. This is the Blazer’s first tournament appearance since 2018, when they lost to Campbell County in the first round. Facing off against one of the toughest opponents in the opening round, the Blazers are four wins away from their second state championship in school history.

MUHLENBERG COUNTY (19-1)

Region: 3

Coach: Kyle Eades

Last Appearance: 2010

Opponent: Highlands (9th Region)

Leading Scorers: Nash Divine (16.5), Cole Vincent (12.0)

Outlook: Heading into the tourney, the Mustangs have nearly a perfect record, with their only loss coming on January 22, to Hopkinsville. That puts the winning streak to sixteen straight, including a regional championship win over Owensboro Catholic, 46-31. Muhlenberg is back in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in 11 seasons, and can go for their first state championship. Their game with Highlands features a stark contrast of styles, the Mustangs allow just 43.5 points per game while the Bluebirds average 83.5 points per game.

BOWLING GREEN (23-2)

Region: 4

Coach: DG Sherill

Last Appearance: 2017

Opponent: University Heights (2nd Region)

Leading Scorers: Isaiah Mason (17.8), Turner Buttry (14.9)

Outlook: Led by the NKU commit in Isaiah Mason and the EKU recruit, Turner Buttry, Bowling Green comes in as one of the favorites of the tournament, with the regional championship over Greenwood, 57-49. Coach Dg Sherrill has a chance to get another state championship in five seasons, winning the other in 2017. Being in the Sweet Sixteen is not new for the Purples, with five trips since 2010. Bowling Green is one of the best defensive teams in the state, being in second in team margin and fourth in team margin.

ELIZABETHTOWN (19-2)

Region: 5

Coach: James Haire

Last Appearance: 2020

Opponent: Knott County Central (14th Region)

Leading Scorers: Jaquais Franklin (20.0), Kam Sherrard (13.6), Khia Sherrard (13.4), Camden Williams (12.0), Alandre Murphy (11.8)

Outlook: Elizabethtown is led by fiver players scoring double digits, as they head into the Sweet Sixteen with just two losses to John Hardin and Covington Catholic this season. Coach Haire has had experience in the tournament, with a state championship win in 2000. He has put his team back in position this season, as a top ten team in the state, and sixth in the state in scoring. With the 72-63 win over John Hardin in the 5th region championship, the Panthers are in for the first time since 2005.

BULLITT EAST (15-8)

Region: 6

Coach: Jason Couch

Last Appearance: 2012

Opponent: McCracken County (1st Region)

Leading Scorers: Tucker Blanford (16.7), Will Blanford (12.3), Collin Powell (11.7)

Outlook: In a region that was led by Fern Creek and DeSales all season, the Bullitt East Chargers are the team entering out of the sixth region, getting there with the region championship win over Western 69-49. Beating Fern Creek in districts and upsetting DeSales in the semi-finals of the region, the Chargers are playing very well down the stretch with six straight wins. This is the team’s first appearance since 2012, when they were led by UK commit Derek Willis.

BALLARD (19-2)

Region: 7

Coach: Chris Renner

Last Appearance: 2017

Opponent: Madison Central (11th Region)

Leading Scorers: Gabe Sisk (18.6), Maker Bar (15.2), Kennedy Hayden (13.2)

Outlook: Ballard enters as one of the favorites to win the state championship, and it is nothing Coach Chris Renner and his team are not used to. The Bruins last made it in 2017 and 2015, and made it all the way to the state championship before losing to Madison Central in 2013. Ballard made it an easy path to the state tournament, including an 83-55 win over DuPont Manual in the 7th region championship. The Bruins are tied for third all-time in state championship with three and look to add one more to the collection. Ballard is 3-0 against other teams in the tournament with wins over Oldham, McCracken, and Bowling Green.

OLDHAM COUNTY (14-4)

Region: 8

Coach: Coy Zerhusen

Last Appearance: 2018

Opponent: George Rogers Clark (10th Region)

Leading Scorers: Tyler Slone (13.2), Samuel Campbell (10.8), Deaton Oak (10.4)

Outlook: A familiar name out of the 8th region in the state tournament the past decade has been the Oldham County Colonels. For the first time since 2018 when Oldham made it to the state semi-finals, they are back after a 62-56 win over North Oldham in the 8th region championship. The Colonels also have appearances in 2011 and 2012, making it to the semis in 2012 and losing in the first round in 2011. Oldham has played just two teams out of the field, going 0-2 with losses to Highlands and Ballard, but the Colonels have not backed down in the postseason, riding a seven game winning streak.

HIGHLANDS (26-4)

Region: 9

Coach: Kevin Listerman

Last Appearance: 1999

Opponent: Muhlenberg County (3rd Region)

Leading Scorers: Sam Vinson (22.2 ppg), Luke Muller (16.5 ppg), William Herald (13.7 ppg), Zachary Barth (10.5 ppg), Oliver Harris (8.2 ppg)

Outlook: The Bluebirds got out of the gauntlet of the 9th Region and head to Rupp with a fairly decent path to make it to Saturday’s semifinals. They can score it with anybody, second in the state with 83.5 points per game. They do it so efficiently, hitting 54 percent of their shots from the field and 43 percent from 3-point land, both top five marks in the state. The team is paced by Northern Kentucky University signee Sam Vinson, a Mr. Basketball candidate with 22.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK (19-4)

Region: 10

Coach: Josh Cook

Last Appearance: 2020

Opponent: Oldham County (8th Region)

Leading Scorers: Jerone Morton (23.1 ppg), Jared Wellman (17.8 ppg), Aden Slone (11.8 ppg), Trent Edwards (10.1 ppg)

Outlook: The Cardinals are back to where they started the season off. At 8-0 and one of the top 10 teams in the state, an injury to leading scorer Jerone Morton set them back a little bit, going 3-3 over the next six games. They’ve responded to win eight of their last nine headed into Wednesday night’s matchup with Oldham County. The Cardinals rebound it as well as anyone in the state with 37.7 rebounds per game, tied for the state lead.

MADISON CENTRAL (21-9)

Region: 11

Coach: Allen Feldhaus Jr.

Last Appearance: 2013

Opponent: Ballard (7th Region)

Leading Scorers: Kole Browne (18.9 ppg), Will Hardin (16.2 ppg), Jaylen Davis (14.1 ppg), Braeden Ray (9.2 ppg)

Outlook: The Indians knocked off one of the top teams in the state in Lexington Catholic in the 11th Region quarterfinals to get here. They also knocked off top ten Frederick Douglass in the 11th Region championship so definitely earned their way here. Led by Mason County grad Allen Feldhaus Jr., his fourth regional title tying his late father Allen Feldhaus, their first round matchup will be one of the better ones with Ballard. The Indians feature an efficient offense, 20th in scoring (71.9 ppg), 26th in field goal percentage (50.3%), 19th in 3-point percentage (38.6%). The last time the Indians were here, they won it all in 2013 led by UK bound Dominique Hawkins.

BOYLE COUNTY (21-4)

Region: 12

Coach: Dennie Webb

Last Appearance: 2015

Opponent: Paintsville (15th Region)

Leading Scorers: Luke Imfeld (18.7 ppg), Luke Sheperson (11.0 ppg), Jagger Gillis (10.0 ppg), Hagan Webb (10.4 ppg)

Outlook: Boyle County was fairly dominant throughout the regular season, outscoring teams by an average of 10.6 points per game, good for 37th in the state. They’re one of the top rebounding teams in the state with 33.8 per game. A 12th Region team hasn’t won a first round game since 2015, when Boyle County did so knocking off Lexington Catholic and making it to the semifinals before losing to Bowling Green. This is Boyle’s first trip since then.

KNOX CENTRAL (18-5)

Region: 13

Coach: Tony Patterson

Last Appearance: 2020

Opponent: Ashland Blazer (16th Region)

Leading Scorers: Jevonte Turner (26.3 ppg), Isaac Mills (14.9 ppg)

Outlook: Jevonte Turner is the leading scorer of the state tournament field, pouring in 26.3 points a game. The Panthers denied a highly anticipated matchup between North Laurel and Ashland by knocking the Jaguars off in the 13th Region Championship. Knox Central scores it at a high clip with 75.3 points per game, good for 12th in the state and outscore teams by an average of 17.9 points per game, 10th in the state. Their 51.6 percent field goal percentage is 13th in the state and rebound it well with 32.5 rebounds per game, good for 28th in the state.

KNOTT COUNTY CENTRAL (18-7)

Region: 14

Coach: BB King

Last Appearance: 2015

Opponent: Elizabethtown (5th Region)

Leading Scorers: Colby Napier (21.0 ppg), Josh McGuire (13.6 ppg), Kent Damron (10.6 ppg)

Outlook: The Patriots dominated the 14th Region this year going 15-1, but went 3-6 outside of it. They face a tough matchup with Elizabethtown in the opening round. Colby Napier leads the team in scoring and the free throw line is a big reason why, hitting 86.2 percent of his attempts, good for 13th in the state. Josh McGuire is one of the top rebounders in the state with 9.4 per game, good for 36th. The Patriots score 70.1 points per game, good for 33rd and shoot it at a 50.8 percent clip from the field, good for 20th. Their 31.8 rebounds per game is good for 36th in the state.

PAINTSVILLE (15-8)

Region: 15

Coach: Landon Slone

Last Appearance: 2008

Opponent: Boyle County (12th Region)

Leading Scorers: Colby Fugate (21.3 ppg), Braxton Tharp (12.7 ppg), Connor Fugate (10.8 ppg)

Outlook: Paintsville is making their first trip to Rupp Arena since 2008, when they beat Jeffersontown before losing to state runner-up Holmes. They’ve played 20 of their 23 games within the region, so tough to get a gauge on them. They shoot free throws well at a 73.2 percent clip, good for 21st in the state.

ASHLAND BLAZER (20-4)

Region: 16

Coach: Jason Mays

Last Appearance: 2020

Opponent: Knox Central (13th Region)

Leading Scorers: Cole Villers (22.7 ppg), Colin Porter (17.8 ppg), Ethan Sellars (13.5 ppg)

Outlook: A year after going 33-0 before the COVID pandemic ended their dreams of going for an undefeated season at the state tourney, Ashland comes back with unfinished business. While they’ve showed they’re human this year with four losses, the Tomcats have an open path to at least the semifinals here. The Tomcats used up a couple of their nine lives in the 16th Region tournament, surviving West Carter and Rowan County in overtime to get here. Cole Villers is an assassin from the perimeter, knocking down 43 percent of his 3-point attempts, good for 20th in the state, the team shoots is well from 3-point land, knocking down 39.2 percent of their attempts, good for 13th in the state. The Tomcats 72.5 points per game is good for 17th in the state, outscoring teams by 13 points per game, good for 25th in the state.