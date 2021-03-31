Throwback Thursday

March 31, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Bobby Hiles of the Maysville Bulldogs shows his form after hitting the winning free throws in the opening round of the 1963 State Tourney vs Clay County. Coach Larry Wood on the right and Dwight Murphy look on. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

