GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 54, OLDHAM COUNTY 47

George Rogers Clark used its halfcourt defense to get them a first round KHSAA Sweet 16 tournament victory on Wednesday night with a 54-47 victory over Oldham County.

The Cardinals held the Colonels to 36 percent shooting and forced 16 turnovers in the win.

“Defensively it’s one of the best efforts I’ve been around,” Cardinals coach Josh Cook said. “We guarded their actions, guarded their posts well.”

Aden Slone started off with the hot hand, scoring eight in the first and all 12 of his points by halftime in helping give the Cardinals a 31-22 edge. Jerone Morton had a big second quarter after a scoreless first, adding 12 points to match Slone, capped off with an exclamation point dunk before the halftime horn.

Then the Cardinals really locked in defensively in the third, Oldham going 3-of-17 from the field as GRC remained comfortably ahead headed to the fourth, 41-28.

Things got interesting as the Colonels mounted a rally to get within four at 51-47 with 35 seconds to play, but the Cardinals tightened up from there and hit three free throws to close it out.

“Tournament time is all about guarding. You get stops you get a score,” Cardinals Jared Wellman said as the Cardinals have not allowed more than 59 points in their last four games.

Wellman added 10 points with a team high seven rebounds.

It’s the fourth straight trip to the state tournament for the 10th Region to come away with at least a first round victory. Scott (2017) and Campbell County (2019) made the Final Four.

GRC (20-4) now faces Elizabethtown in Friday’s quarterfinal at 11 a.m. The Panthers made light work of Knott County Central and will come in with a completely different style than what they saw in Oldham County Wednesday, pressing and pushing the tempo as much as possible.

“Handling their pressure will be key,” Cook said. I think I’ve got one of the better back courts in the state of Kentucky. We got some size and can use that to our advantage.”

Oldham County was led by Samuel Campbell with 16 points. Tyler Slone added 15, Grant Gibson with 10. The Colonels outrebounded the best rebounding team in the state, 33-24. They close their season at 14-5.

BALLARD 70, MADISON CENTRAL 61

In a 2013 state title rematch, Ballard got revenge with a 70-61 victory over Madison Central Wednesday evening.

The last time the Indians made it to Rupp, they won it in 2013 behind Dominque Hawkins and beating the Bruins in the title tilt.

Mason County alum Allen Feldhaus Jr. guided the Indians to their fourth trip to Rupp this season during his tenure in Richmond, but faced arguably the toughest team in the tournament in the first round.

The Bruins showed they might be the class of the tourney, holding a white hot Indians team coming in to 39 percent shooting.

“They ran through their regional tournament and out of the 7th Region that’s not easy. This bracket is loaded, they’ve got Bowling Green next, but I’d say it’s fair to say they’re the favorite the rest of the tourney,” Feldhaus Jr. said.

At 6-foot-10, junior Maker Bar was a big reason for that, altering shots consistently and forcing the Indians to take tough shots or kick it back out of the paint. Bar finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals playing in just his second season of organized basketball.

Keno Hayden added 26 points for the Bruins (20-2), Gabe Sisk adding 19.

Madison Central (21-10) got 21 points from Kole Browne, 16 from Jalen Davis and 15 from Will Hardin.

ELIZABETHTOWN 87, KNOTT COUNTY CENTRAL 59

It was a mismatch from the start as Elizabethtown got their first Sweet 16 win since 2005 with a 87-59 victory over Knott County Central Wednesday afternoon.

The Panthers waited over a year to get the victory, having qualified last season as well before the tournament was canceled.

They did it with their uptempo style of play, putting up 49 points in the first half on their way to a 49-28 halftime lead.

The Panthers shot 53 percent for the game, forced 20 turnovers and put the game out of reach after a 19-4 run at the end of the first quarter took place.

All five Elizabethtown (20-2) starters scored in double figures, led by Jaquais Franklin’s 25. They advance to Friday’s quarterfinals to take on George Rogers Clark at 11 a.m.

Knott County Central (18-8) was led by Josh McGuire’s 21 points and 10 rebounds, but struggled in getting the ball to the post player. Leading scorer Colby Napier was saddled with early foul trouble and ended with 13 points.

BOWLING GREEN 85, UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 57

The last time Bowling Green made it to the state tournament, they won the whole thing.

Wednesday showed they have a team capable of doing so again.

The Purples dominated the second and third quarters on their way to a 85-57 victory over University Heights Academy to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals in a marquee matchup with Ballard.

After taking a 18-17 lead into the second quarter, the Purples outscored the Blazers 48-24 over the next 16 minutes.

EKU commit Turner Buttry paced the Purples with 20 points, including a 60-foot buzzer beating heave at halftime. NKU signee Isaiah Mason had 16 points, Jacobi Huddlesston with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Bowling Green (24-2) dominated the glass, winning the rebounding battle 49-25 and had 24 assists on 31 made baskets.

UHA (15-10) got 20 from KJ Crump, William Bryan adding 16 as the Blazers are still searching for their first victory at the Sweet 16 since 2005, going 0-3 since.