GIRLS’ 10TH REGION CHAMPIONSHIP

Bishop Brossart claims 10th Region title, first in 20 years

March 30, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Bishop Brossart celebrates after winning the 10th Region title Tuesday against Montgomery County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Bishop Brossart celebrates after winning the 10th Region title Tuesday against Montgomery County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

<p>The Lady ‘Stangs are handed the 10th Region championship trophy. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)</p>

The Lady ‘Stangs are handed the 10th Region championship trophy. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

<p>Bishop Brossart’s Marie Kiefer pulls down a rebound. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)</p>

Bishop Brossart’s Marie Kiefer pulls down a rebound. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

<p>Montgomery County’s Hayden Barrier dribbles down the floor. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)</p>

Montgomery County’s Hayden Barrier dribbles down the floor. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

WINCHESTER —What started out as a dream, turned into a reality for Bishop Brossart Tuesday night.

A group of seniors that have been playing together since grade school pulled off a lifelong goal.

A 10th Region title and a trip to Rupp Arena.

The Lady ‘Stangs defeated Montgomery County 61-47 at the George Rogers Clark Arena to claim their first region title since 2001.

“They’ve grown up together. Five of the six seniors went to the same grade school. You’re talking about girls that have known each other for their entire lives. It’s always been all of their dreams to play for Bishop Brossart, there was never any question that all six of them were going to come to Brossart. They’ve been friends on and off the floor, worked so hard in the summer and done everything asked of them and now they get to go down in history,” Lady ‘Stangs coach Kevin Bundy said. “It was kind of a dream to do this when we all started, then it became a goal because of how much better we got in the last couple years.”

They did it how they’ve done it all season…disciplined basketball.

“It has so much to do with the way we practice. It sounds cliche and I don’t want to take away from anybody else, don’t mean it that way, but in practice we focus on all the little things we need to do for our team to win. The girls’ have totally bought in because what we need to do to win is a little different than what other teams need to do to win,” Bundy said. “Just comes down to that. Stressing what we need to do and this is how we need to play.”

The Lady ‘Stangs committed just four turnovers in Tuesday’s title tilt, got the usual from Marie Kiefer in 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks while the supporting cast continued to show balance with four others scoring at least eight points.

“We definitely prepared and just put our will out there and put our hearts out there. Everything that we had,” Kiefer said, Kiefer was surrounded by two and three Lady Indians for the majority. “It gets annoying, hurts a little, but you just got to play through it because in the end it was worth it.”

Montgomery kept it tight early, the two off to a fast start as Brossart jumped out to a 18-13 end of first quarter lead.

A 3-point play from Lady Indians Shae Harris tied the game up at 22 with less than two minutes before half, the Lady ‘Stangs taking a 25-22 lead into the break.

Then the team with six seniors showed the poise of a champion.

The Lady ‘Stangs came out of the half on a 13-2 run to break the game open at 38-24 after five straight from Kiefer.

The Lady Indians would continue to scratch and claw back getting within six in the early stages of the fourth, but a technical foul on Montgomery County’s bench was followed by six straight Lady ‘Stangs points to help build the lead back to double-digits for Brossart.

A free throw contest broke out from there, 30 fouls and 46 free throws attempted in the final 16 minutes, Brossart hitting 7-of-10 down the stretch to close the contest out.

Now comes a trip to the state tournament next week where they’ll take on 4th Region champion Bowling Green, Wednesday, April 7, at 2 p.m.

After Kiefer’s 22, Lauren Macht added 11, Rosie Jump and Madison Parker with 10, Jordan Rowe with eight.

On the other end of the spectrum, Tuesday was just a glimpse of the future for Montgomery County. Their rotation features a roster primarily made up of freshman and sophomores, starting three freshman, a sophomore and just one senior.

“I told the girls how far they’ve come. The last game they played last season was a 78-28 loss to GRC. We talked about that in the locker room with how far they have come and improved with confidence and everything. It’s going to be interesting to see how they attack this summer. We’ll have opportunities and we’re going to go to work. Now we’re not sneaking up on anybody and will have to play with the target square on our backs,” Lady Indians coach Dustin High said.

The Lady Indians were led by Hayden Barrier with 15 points, Shaelynn Harris with 11 points and 10 rebounds, Reaghan Oney tossing in 10. They end their season with a 15-6 record.

LADY ‘STANGS 61, LADY INDIANS 47

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 13-9-12-13 — 47

BISHOP BROSSART — 18-7-16-20 — 61

Montgomery (47) — Barrier 15, Harris 11, Oney 10, Parker 7, Williams 4

Brossart (61) — Kiefer 22, Macht 11, Parker 10, Jump 10, Rowe 8

Field Goals: Montgomery 14/42, Brossart 18/44

3-Pointers: Montgomery 1/14, Brossart 7/15

Free Throws: Montgomery 18/24, Brossart 18/29

Rebounds: Montgomery 38 (Harris 10), Brossart 28 (Kiefer 11)

Assists: Montgomery 5 (Barrier 4), Brossart 13 (Rowe and Jump 4)

Turnovers: Montgomery 15, Brossart 4

Fouls: Montgomery 20, Brossart 19

Records: Montgomery County 15-6, Bishop Brossart 21-5

Trending Recipes