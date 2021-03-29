Brossart ends GRC’s reign

Bishop Brossart’s Jordan Rowe defends George Rogers Clark’s Erica Berry. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Bishop Brossart’s Marie Kiefer hands a pass off to a teammate. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
George Rogers Clark’s Trinity Gay looks to make a pass to a cutting Tyra Flowers. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
WINCHESTER — The dragon has been slayed.
For the first time in five years, the 10th Region champ won’t be coming out of Winchester.
Bishop Brossart was able to come into the George Rogers Clark Arena on Monday in the 10th Region semifinals and come away with a 56-49 victory over the Lady Cards.
“We’re pretty relentless on defense, did a good job of moving the basketball and finding the open girl to get a good shot for us,” Lady ‘Stangs coach Kevin Bundy said.
While a lot of the attention for the Lady ‘Stangs falls on Marie Kiefer and rightfully so, it was the balance of Brossart getting it done Monday night to head to Tuesday’s final.
Kiefer led with 18 and was saddled with foul trouble, but they got 11 from Lauren Macht, 10 from Madison Parker, nine from Rosie Jump and eight from Jordan Rowe.
“Huge credit to our seniors and the confidence the girls have had. Our scoring has been more balanced lately. We’ve got a l0t more nights now with three or four in double figures. Then you don’t feel so bad when No. 14 heads to the bench and they feel like they can make shots,” Bundy said.
While the balance in scoring was key, so was the rebounding battle. The Lady ‘Stangs won the battle of the boards 33-25 in helping keep GRC at bay and a lot of what they rely on offensively in second chance points, limited to just 12 on the night.
“We really try our best to rebound with five girls defensively all the time so a bigger, stronger team can’t take advantage of Marie and thought we did a really good job of that. Even though we’re smaller, we have guards that rebound the ball well for us, our kids understand angles and reading the flight of the basketball is important,” Bundy said. “At some point tonight it just came down to the will of ‘I want this ball because it’s going to help my team win the game’.”
Early on, it was the Brianna Byars show for the Lady Cards. She scored all 14 of their first quarter points to give them a 14-12 lead.
Then the Lady Cards offense went ice cold. Held without a field goal for the entire second quarter, the Lady ‘Stangs outscored them 14-2 to take a 26-16 lead into halftime.
“We never really got into a good flow, lot of stuff broke down and we were able to make some plays. Hats off to their defense, they were tough, hard-nosed and when they got a 6-foot-3 shotblocker ,that allows you to do a lot more things on the perimeter defensively,” Lady Cardinals coach Robbie Graham said.
Out of the break, the four-time reigning champs started to make their push. They’d outscore Brossart 17-9 in the third and tie things up before Madison Parker’s layup near the end of the third gave Brossart a 35-33 lead headed into the final frame.
GRC was finally able to grab its first lead since it was 14-12 when Asja Garrard hit a layup in the lane to make it 40-38 Lady Cards with 4:31 to play.
But a senior laden team that’s played in many big moments over the past few years showed their poise down the stretch. Brossart would answer with a 6-0 run to take a 44-40 lead and never give it up from there.
Ciarra Byars got the Lady Cards within one on a 3-point play to make it 44-43, Brianna Byars hitting a triple to make it 49-46 with under a minute to play. But Brossart closed out the game hitting 17-of-22 from the line in the fourth and head to Tuesday’s championship game against Montgomery County, who defeated Scott, 54-53 in the nightcap.
“Told them to enjoy tonight, be proud of what they’ve accomplished and I don’t just mean tonight, meaning the last two years. They’re really worked awfully hard to get where they are. I don’t want them to get in a car and drive for the next 90 minutes worried about tomorrow. They can worry about tomorrow when they get out of bed. This team will refocus themselves, I don’t have to worry about that. They’ve been in an awful lot of big games the last three years. They know that this is just one more step in a long journey,” Bundy said.
For the Lady Cards, it puts an end to a four-year run, but don’t expect them to go away anytime soon with just one senior on the roster.
“Like I told the girls after the game tonight, I’m as hungry tonight as ever as I was when I took over nine years ago,” Graham said. “Hats off to Erica Berry, our only senior. Our goal every season is to send our seniors off playing in Rupp. Won’t happen this year, but we competed, played our tails off and that’s all we can ask for. They were just better tonight, they deserve all the credit and earned it tonight.”
The sophomore Brianna Byars finished with 21 points, Trinity Gay adding nine, Tyra Flowers adding seven, gutting it out with an injury that sidelined her the past few games.
They finish their season with a 18-6 record.
LADY ‘STANGS 56, LADY CARDINALS 49
BISHOP BROSSART — 12-14-9-21 — 56
GEORGE ROGERS CLARK — 14-2-17-16 — 49
Brossart (56) — Kiefer 18, Macht 11, Parker 10, Jump 9, Rowe 8
GRC (49) — B. Byars 21, Gay 9, Flowers 7, Garrard 5, Berry 4, C. Byars 3
Field Goals: Brossart 16/40, GRC 18/45
3-Pointers: Brossart 2/11, GRC 3/14
Free Throws: Brossart 22/29, GRC 10/16
Rebounds: Brossart 33 (Jump 7), GRC 25 (Flowers 6)
Assists: Brossart 5, GRC 8
Turnovers: Brossart 12, GRC 12
Fouls: Brossart 17, GRC 18
Records: Bishop Brossart 20-5, George Rogers Clark 18-6