NCAA Tournament Glance

All Times EDT

FIRST FOUR

Thursday, March 18

At Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Ind.

Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary’s 52

Norfolk St. 54, Appalachian St. 53

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Drake 53, Wichita St. 52

UCLA 86, Michigan St. 80, OT

EAST REGIONAL

First Round

Saturday, March 20

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66

At Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Ind.

LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Colorado 96, Georgetown 73

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Florida St. 64, UNC-Greensboro 54

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

UCLA 73, BYU 62

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Indianapolis

Abilene Christian 53, Texas 52

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Maryland 63, UConn 54

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Alabama 68, Iona 55

Second Round

Monday, March 22

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Michigan 86, LSU 78

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Florida St. 71 Colorado 53

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

UCLA 67, Abilene Christian 47

Alabama 96, Maryland 77

Regional Semifinals

Sunday, March 28

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Michigan 76, Florida St. 58

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Alabama vs. UCLA, late

Regional Championship

Tuesday, March 30

At Lucas Oil Stadium

Michigan vs Alabama-UCLA winner, TBA

SOUTH REGIONAL

First Round

Friday, March 19

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Indianapolis

Baylor 79, Hartford 55

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Indianapolis

Villanova 73, Winthrop 63

At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality

Indianapolis

North Texas 78, Purdue 69, OT

At Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Ind.

Texas Tech 65, Utah St. 53

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Arkansas 85, Colgate 68

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70, OT

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Oral Roberts 75, Ohio St. 72, OT

Second Round

Sunday, March 21

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Villanova 84, North Texas 61

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Oral Roberts 81, Florida 78

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Baylor 62, Villanova 51

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Arkansas 72, Oral Roberts 70

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29

At Lucas Oil Stadium

Baylor vs. Arkansas, 9:57 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

First Round

Friday, March 19

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Indianapolis

Illinois 78, Drexel 49

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Oregon St. 70, Tennessee 56

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Indianapolis

Oklahoma St. 69, Liberty 60

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Syracuse 78, San Diego St. 62

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Indianapolis

West Virginia 84, Morehead St. 67

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Rutgers 60, Clemson 56

At Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Ind.

Houston 87, Cleveland St. 56

Second Round

Sunday, March 21

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Oregon St. 80, Oklahoma St. 70

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Houston 63, Rutgers 60

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oregon St. 65, Loyola Chicago 58

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Houston 62 Syracuse 46

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29

At Lucas Oil Stadium

Houston vs. Oregon St., 7:15 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

First Round

Saturday, March 20

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Gonzaga 98, Norfolk St. 55

At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality

Indianapolis

Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Indianapolis

Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62

At Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Ind.

Ohio 62, Virginia 58

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Southern Cal 72, Drake 56

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Indianapolis

Kansas 93, E. Washington 84

Oregon vs. VCU, no contest

Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74

Second Round

Monday, March 22

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Gonzaga 87, Oklahoma 71

Creighton 72, Ohio 58

Southern Cal 85, Kansas 51

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oregon 95, Iowa 80

Regional Semifinals

Sunday, March 28

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Gonzaga 83, Creighton 65

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Southern Cal vs. Oregon, late

Regional Championship

Tuesday, March 30

At Lucas Oil Stadium

Gonzaga vs. Southern Cal-Oregon winner, TBA

FINAL FOUR

At Lucas Oil Stadium

National Semifinals

Saturday, April 3

TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m.

National Championship

Monday, April 5

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

