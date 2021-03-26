Third quarter haunts Royals in loss to GRC

Mason County’s Terrell Henry puts up a shot over George Rogers Clark’s Jerone Morton. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Mason County’s Mason Butler looks to make a pass. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Mason County’s Terrell Henry and George Rogers Clark’s Jerone Morton square off. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Mason County put it all together for 24 minutes.

But to beat the defending 10th Region champ, they needed 32.

A dreaded third quarter haunted the Royals Friday night in a 64-58 loss to George Rogers Clark in the 10th Region Semifinals at The Fieldhouse.

“It was a mental lapse within the ballgame. Big turning point. We knew GRC was going to have to adjust, felt like we controlled the first 16 minutes of the ballgame, we hit big shots. We missed a few easy shots there in the third quarter around the rim, had a couple turnovers as well that turned into transition baskets,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “You can’t hold these guys for 32 minutes. They’re too good to be able to do that. Very proud of our guys, felt like we outplayed them for 24 minutes, but that’s why they play the game for 32 minutes.”

A game coming in that featured a lot of offensive firepower with two of the top 11 scoring teams in the state, ultimately it was the defensive end of the floor that won it for the Cardinals, holding the Royals to four third quarter points, outscoring them 18-4 in the pivotal quarter.

“Had to guard man. I love offense and we can score points, but you don’t win regional tournaments by offense, you got to guard. When you sit down and get some stops it can lead to some easy things. Thought our guys showed some toughness, showed some poise and that was the difference,” Cardinals coach Josh Cook said.

Mason County came out with the fire and passion with an electric home crowd behind them, using a 7-0 run to take a 15-13 lead after a quarter of play.

They’d extend the lead to double-digits by halftime, Evan Schumacher’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds making it 36-26 at the break. The Royals were on point offensively in the first half, committing just one turnover and shooting 53 percent from the floor in building the 10-point lead.

Then the Cardinals length started to pose problems and while they settled a lot on the perimeter in the first half, they started to attack the paint with a purpose in the second half.

After Terrell Henry gave the Royals a 40-31 lead with a little under four minutes remaining in the third, a 13-0 Cardinals run to end the quarter took place from there. The big three of Jerone Morton, Jared Wellman and Aden Slone were pivotal in the run, scoring all 13 points as they went into the fourth with a 44-40 lead.

Morton extended the run with a layup off a steal to start the fourth, GRC building their lead as large as seven on two different occasions, a Wellman triple and a Morton layup making it 51-44.

But a team that’s won 14 straight and a rowdy homecrowd behind them came storming back. A 7-0 run capped by a Mason Butler layup knotted the game at 51 with a little under three minutes to play.

But Slone, the Cardinals point guard who came over from Danville this season, came up big from there with four straight points, swinging the momentum back to the Cardinals.

“He’s the head of the snake. He’s a true point guard. I think that’s what GRC was missing out on, got very fortunate to have him be a part of it,” Kirk said.

A 6-0 spurt made it 57-51 GRC, a Mason Butler 3-pointer getting the Royals back within one possession at 59-56 with 37 seconds left.

Jeremiah Mundy-Lloyd and Nate Mitchell traded buckets from there, Trent Edwards catch and layup off a lob sealing the deal from there as the Royals couldn’t find an answer on the other end.

“I got to give credit to them. I’m a competitor. I like Brian Kirk, I like Jordan Gilbert, but I’m a competitor and if it’s across the line whether if it’s against my wife I’m going to compete. I got to give them credit, they did a heck of a job with this team. Credit to them, they were believing and that’s a powerful thing. They had a heck of a year,” Cook said.

It gets George Rogers Clark to it’s third straight 10th Region final and looking to repeat. They’ll face Campbell County at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“Aric Russell is one of the best in the business. Have a lot of respect for him and it will be fun,” Cook said.

Morton led the Cardinals with 18 points, Wellman adding 17 and 11 rebounds, Edwards with 11 and Slone eight.

For the Royals, it puts an end to their season at 19-4. Not much to hang their heads about, giving it their all night in and night out with their record, effort and community support proving so.

“Nobody had us in this picture three months ago. Nobody believed in this team except for the guys in the locker room and the coaches,” Kirk said. “Let’s look at the positives, let’s look at the good things. We’ve taken a program where nobody wanted to come and watch to where we’re selling tickets out in 10 minutes. Not a ticket left, we’ve got 1,500 people in queue waiting to get a ticket, people banging on the door begging to get in because of the culture of the program because of the way these kids have handled themselves. They’ve done things the right way, done things the way we asked of them and we couldn’t be proud of them.”

They were led on the night by Terrell Henry with 18 points, Henry scoring the first 10 points for the Royals in the second half before an AP Perry 3-pointer. Mason Butler added 12 points, Nate Mitchell with 11, Perry 10 and Evan Schumacher with seven.

The future is bright for Mason County, six of their top eight returning and 16 of the 18 on the roster.

“As a coach there’s no better feeling then having kids that want to run through a wall for you. All those kids will do that. When you battle against each other they have no option to get better because our best players are our hardest workers in practice. That’s what takes your program to the next level. We didn’t shy away from anybody this year and it showed with these kids,” Kirk said.

They do lose two key pieces in Perry and Schumacher however.

“When a 17-year-old kid looks at you and says thank you for allowing me back when AP Perry wasn’t going to play. Not many kids are mature enough to look at you and say that. When Evan Schumacher stands up and tells the guys thank you for pushing me every single day. Nobody believed in him, had a near tragic fall and is lucky to be where he is today. The leadership that those two kids had was unbelievable. They’re great role models and both are going to be successful years down the road. AP is going to play soccer, Evan to play golf. Basketball is their secondary sport. For kids like that to come out and give you everything because they want to or their friends do it, that means a lot,” Kirk said.

Entering this season projected to be in the middle of the pack, look out for Mason County next season as one of the region’s top contenders.

CARDINALS 64, ROYALS 58

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK — 13-13-18-20 — 64

MASON COUNTY — 15-21-4-18 — 58

GRC (64) — Morton 18, Wellman 17, Edwards 11, Slone 8, Smothers 6, Mundy-Lloyd 4

Mason (58) — Henry 18, Butler 12, Mitchell 11, Perry 10, Schumacher 7

Field Goals: GRC 29/52, Mason

3-Pointers: GRC 3/10, Mason

Free Throws: GRC 3/6, Mason

Rebounds: GRC 33 (Wellman 11), Mason

Assists: GRC 10 (Morton, Edwards and Slone 3), Mason 9 (Mitchell 5)

Turnovers: GRC 12, Mason 8

Fouls: GRC 12, Mason 12

Records: George Rogers Clark 18-4, Mason County 19-4