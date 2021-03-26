Prep Schedule

It will be the hottest ticket in town (no, I don’t have any).

The four big dogs are left.

A couple of sensational semifinal matchups are set for Friday night at the Mason County Fieldhouse for the right to Saturday’s 10th Region Championship game, the winner earning a trip to Rupp Arena for the state tournament.

At 5 p.m., the Campbell County Camels will take on the Montgomery County Indians. At 8 p.m., the Mason County Royals will take on the George Rogers Clark Cardinals.

Here’s a brief look at each matchup:

Montgomery County (12-8) vs Campbell County (17-8), Friday, 5 p.m.

Outlook: Two of the top four teams in the region will get the basketball appetite going in the early game. It’s a rematch of last year’s region semifinals where Montgomery County came out with a purpose and put the game away early in a 76-59 victory. The Indians shot 59 percent and got a 28 point, 20 rebound performance from Rickey Lovette. The Camels have the majority of their rotation back from that game so I’m sure revenge will be on their mind. Both of these teams rebound the ball really well, top 20 in the state with Montgomery County at 33.8 rebounds per game, Campbell County at 33.7.

How they got here: Montgomery County has been unable to get over the GRC hump, losing 14 straight to the Cardinals, including the 40th District championship last week. They rebounded with an efficient 84-73 victory over Robertson County, hitting 63 percent of their shots from the field. Campbell County won their eighth straight 37th District title with a win over Scott last week, avenging an earlier season loss. In a surprise, the Camels were locked into the best first round game of the regional tournament, surviving a 71-64 double overtime victory over Bracken County to get to Friday’s semifinal.

What to look for: Quite a few things. Who stops Hagan Harrison? The Montgomery County junior has torched nearly everyone this season and got his region tournament off to a hot start with 32 points against the Black Devils on Monday. The Camels big four of Aydan Hamilton, Garrett Beiting, Dane Hegyi and Eric Davie is tough to stop, but is that enough? Davie did not play in Monday’s quarterfinal, but is expected back Friday night. In his absence, the Camels got a solid night from Jake Gross with nine points and seven rebounds. The Indians duo of Harrison and Lovette is just as good as anyone’s in the region, what they get elsewhere will be key. Harrison and Lovette combined for 56 on Monday, but they did get a combined 26 from Brandon Dyer, JT Woosley and Eric Morgan. Role players could be the key to getting to Saturday’s final.

Mason County (19-3) vs George Rogers Clark (17-4), Friday, 8 p.m.

Outlook: If the RPI or just common sense were to have its way, these two would have been on the opposite sides of the bracket, but the draw said no. So the top two teams in the region throughout the season will face off in the semifinals and one you won’t want to miss. Want points? There’s sure to be plenty of them with two of the top scoring teams in the state, the Cardinals third in the state with 80.1 points per game, the Royals 11th with 75.9 points per game. Both feature guys that can flat out put the ball in the hole, GRC with four players averaging double figure scoring, the Royals with three. The first matchup between the two was rather lopsided, GRC claiming a 83-55 victory back on January 29 and did so without leading scorer Jerone Morton. But that’s the last time the Royals lost, were without one of their primary defenders in Mason Butler and had early foul trouble dig them a hole they just couldn’t get out of. This one is also on Mason County’s home floor, where the Royals are 14-1 this season, the lone loss a three-point loss to Frederick Douglass, one of the top 10 teams in the state.

How they got here: George Rogers Clark hasn’t lost a game in region play, winning the 40th District, including three wins over Montgomery County. The Cardinals overcame a cold shooting night Tuesday against Harrison County in the region quarterfinals to win 68-53. Mason County is 10-2 in region play and got one heck of a scare in the 39th District semifinals against Augusta last week, coming back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to win 95-89 before cruising past Bracken County in the district championship and making things look easy in a 75-58 victory over Scott in the region quarterfinals Tuesday.

What to look for: Rebounding. In the first contest, the Cardinals dominated the glass, outrebounding the Royals 42-18. The Cardinals shot 52 percent from the floor and got four different players in double figures. The Royals struggled shooting at a 39 percent clip and just never could find a rhythm. Mason County looks to be a much different team now, having won 14 games in a row since that game. The Cardinals hit a bit of a midseason lull with Morton out five games due to injury, hitting an eight-game stretch where they went 4-4. They’ve won four in a row since and seem to be back on track.