Montgomery sneaks past Harrison in OT

Harrison County’s Gabrielle Hatterick and Montgomery County’s Reaghan Oney battle for a loose ball. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Harrison County’s Trenyce Kenney and Savannah Parker tussle for a ball in the post. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Harrison County’s Elizabeth Allison makes a pass. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
WINCHESTER — Shaelynn Harris came up big when Montgomery County needed her most.
The Lady Indians sophomore scored seven points in overtime as Montgomery County pulled out a 51-46 overtime victory over Harrison County in Thursday’s 10th Region Quarterfinals played at GRC Arena.
Harris scored 11 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as a young Lady Indians team playing in their first region tournament since 2014 found a way to win and advance to Monday’s semifinals against Scott.
“We’re not even supposed to be here,” Lady Indians coach Dustin High said of his team exceeding expectations this season. “This is all new to us, new to me as a head coach. But we found a way tonight and we’ll move on to Monday. Anything from here on out is an added bonus for us.”
Key plays from Montgomery County freshman Hayden Barrier down the stretch also steered the Lady Indians in the right direction.
Barrier’s steal and layup gave Montgomery a 40-37 with less than a minute to play in regulation, but a Lady Indians turnover followed by a Trenyce Kenney 3-point play seven second later tied things up.
After both missed attempts to find a game-winning basket, the Lady Indians had one final look, a wide-open 3-point attempt in the corner from Allie Dillon, but drew the back of the iron sending the game into overtime.
“If I told you that’s how I drew it up I’d be lying to you. In that moment the girls made a play, got an open shot and it just didn’t fall,” High said.
The Lady Indians survived a cold shooting night, missing all 16 3-point attempts on the evening.
Harris scored the first six for the Lady Indians in the overtime, helping MoCo to a 46-42 advantage. Kenney got the Fillies within 49-46 with 32 seconds remaining, the Lady Indians missing three straight free throws to keep the Fillies in it. With five seconds remaining and under their own basket, the Fillies had a chance to tie, but a pass was picked off by Barrier, hitting two free throws after being fouled to seal it.
After Harris’ 22 point, eight rebound effort, Barrier had 16 points to go with 11 rebounds and five steals. Savannah Parker added nine, paired with a tough matchup in Kenney all night long.
“Shae is just scratching the surface and has so much potential,” High said. “With Hayden we tell her if the shot isn’t falling to find ways to win without scoring and she did that tonight.”
The Fillies were led by Gabrielle Hatterick with 14 points and five rebounds, named to the All-Tournament team. Kenney had 13, Elizabeth Allison adding eight as their season ends at 9-7.
Harrison led 9-6 after one, Montgomery taking a 22-17 lead into the half. The Lady Indians led by as much as seven in the second half, Harrison trimming the deficit to 34-30 by the end of three.
The Fillies never took the lead in the second half or overtime, Kenney’s 3-point play in the closing minute finally tying things up, who also had all six of their points in overtime. She’s one of just two seniors on the team, Allison the other.
LADY INDIANS 51, FILLIES 46 (OT)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 6-16-12-6-11 — 51
HARRISON COUNTY — 9-8-13-10-6 — 46
Montgomery (51) — Harris 22, Barrier 16, Parker 9, Routt 2, Williams 2
Harrison (46) — Hatterick 14, Kenney 13, Allison 8, Hines 5, VanHook 4, Hudgins 2
Field Goals: Montgomery 20/58, Harrison 19/55
3-Pointers: Montgomery 0/16, Harrison 2/14
Free Throws: Montgomery 11/17, Harrison 6/11
Rebounds: Montgomery 40 (Barrier 11), Harrison 34 (Allison 7)
Turnovers: Montgomery 13, Harrison 14
Fouls: Montgomery 13, Harrison 17
Records: Montgomery County 14-5, Harrison County 9-7