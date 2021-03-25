Fantastic Friday set for The Fieldhouse

WINCHESTER — The shooting bugaboo that plagued Mason County during the 2021 season continued into the postseason.

The Lady Royals couldn’t find many ways to find the bottom of the net again on Thursday in the 10th Region quarterfinals against Scott.

Shooting 33 percent for the game, Mason County’s furious rally came up short in a 55-49 loss to the Lady Eagles, putting an end to their season.

“Kids fought to the end and that’s all you can ask for,” Lady Royals coach Brad Cox said. “Proud of this group because we faced a lot of adversity this year and we had an opportunity to play for a regional championship and that’s all you can ask for.”

Trailing by as much as 16 in the third quarter at 35-19 and facing a 12-point deficit in the fourth, Mason County clawed all the way back to within two with under a minute to play, but couldn’t find the game tying basket in the closing seconds.

The main reason for the comeback was the ability to get into their press, forcing seven Lady Eagles turnovers, but the inability to make shots through the first three quarters made them unable to put the pressure on they wanted to apply.

“That’s been an issue consistently making shots. I thought we got some good looks early, maybe forced some, but I thought overall we got some pretty good looks. Just hard to get into pressure when we’re 6-of-23 in the first half and 1-of-12 from three. We talked about creating penetration against the zone and getting into gaps, they really stretched our guards out to where they were way out on the perimeter. We started to gradually get better with that in the second half, just too little, too late, ” Cox said.

Scott built leads of 15-9 after the first and 26-16 by halftime, not doing themselves any favors with 11 first half turnovers. But they were able to control the glass with a 20-10 rebounding edge in the half.

The Lady Eagles continued to build their advantage in the third, but when Sofia Allen picked up her fourth foul in the early part of the fourth quarter, things started to become unsettled for Scott.

Committing turnovers and the Lady Royals able to knock down a couple of perimeter shots got them inching even closer, but jumpers by Madelyn Wilson and Allen continued to keep them ahead, Allen’s jumper with less than two minutes to play making it a 48-42 Lady Eagles advantage.

A Milyn Henry triple was followed by a Malayia Lewis 3-point play to keep Scott’s lead at six, but Hannah Adkins and then Henry hit two from the free throw line to get them within two at 51-49 with 37 seconds remaining.

Allen then hit 1-of-2 from the line, the Lady Royals with a chance to tie, but elected to drive and go for two, a Henry layup and Adkins putback attempt unable to fall.

The foul game ensued, Scott hitting 4-of-6 in the closing seconds to close out the game.

“There’s just not a lot of separation between these two teams. Every game seems to come down to something like this. Just two evenly matched teams,” Lady Eagles coach Steve Brown said. “Proud of our kids, we’ve gone through so much with people getting hurt and facing so much adversity. They could have just thrown the towel in when things weren’t going well, we gathered ourselves, hit some big shots and took care of what we needed to do.”

The Lady Eagles were led by Allen’s 18 points on the night, also with a team-high seven rebounds. Wilson added 15, Ava Coleman with nine. They now move on to Monday’s semifinals to face Montgomery County, who survived in overtime against Harrison County.

“Survive and advance. We knew when this bracket came out we thought it was four evenly matched teams and it showed that tonight. Will take 32 minutes, took 32 minutes tonight and will take 32 minutes Monday. They’ve got a really nice team and just happy for the kids to have the chance to advance and keep playing,” Brown said.

Mason County’s season comes to a close at 14-10 and so do the high school careers of Rachel Payne and Milyn Henry. Both went out putting it all on the line, the two combining for nearly half of the points in the fourth and a couple of steals. Payne finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three steals and was named to the All-Tournament team. Henry had 11 points, nine of them coming in the fourth.

“They led us throughout the season, carried us in the postseason and worked their tails off in the offseason in practice and games. That’s all you can ask for from your seniors. They’re great examples for your program,” Cox said. “Milyn’s worked incredibly hard on her game on her own to get where she is and will have an opportunity to play college basketball. Rachel is one of the hardest, if not the hardest workers I’ve ever coached and we’re going to miss them.”

Macey Littleton added 10 points to go with seven rebounds.

It’s the first time since 2010-11 since the Lady Royals have failed to get out of the first round of the region tournament in back-to-back years. With all but two back next year, they’ll look to rebound quickly.

“Hoping we can get a full summer season and preseason where we can get back into the weightroom. We were minimized this offseason and that’s the story for everybody, but when you have a team that physically needs to get stronger it kind of held us back a little bit. Hopefully we get a full regular summer season and we can take strides that way.”

LADY EAGLES 55, LADY ROYALS 49

SCOTT — 15-11-10-19 — 55

MASON COUNTY — 9-7-9-24 — 49

Scott (55) — Allen 18, Wilson 15, Coleman 9, Campbell 6, Overman 4, Lewis 3

Mason (49) — Payne 13, M. Henry 11, Littleton 10, Adkins 5, Harrison 4, Gibbs 3, T. Henry 3

Field Goals: Scott 18/49, Mason 15/45

3-Pointers: Scott 4/10, Mason 5/22

Free Throws: Scott 15/27, Mason 14/20

Rebounds: Scott 36 (Allen 7), Mason 26 (Littleton 7)

Turnovers: Scott 21, Mason 21

Fouls: Scott 12, Mason 19

Records: Scott 16-8, Mason County 14-10