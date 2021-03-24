HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Hughes, Emmons both finish 21st at state bowling tourney

Fleming County’s Logan Hughes and Sydney Emmons both finished in 21st place at the state bowling tournament at Executive Strike and Spare in Louisville on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Hughes bowled a 559 in his three games with a 208, 205 and 146 in the final game.

Emmons finished with a 487 in her three games with a 160, 158 and 169 in the final game.

In order to qualify, both finished fourth in last week’s Region 8 bowling tournament, Hughes bowling a 675 in his first three games to qualify for the stepladder to make the top eight and then bowled a 403 in his next two games to climb up the standings in finishing fourth and qualify for state.

Emmons bowled a 505 in the region tournament’s first three games, qualifying in eighth for the stepladder and then really took it to the next level with a 375 in two games, jumping all the way to fourth to qualify for the state tournament.

St. Xavier’s Aaron Cambron won the boys’ singles championship and Highlands’ Abby Bach won the girls’ singles championship.

McCracken County’s boys and Cooper’s girls won the state team titles.

