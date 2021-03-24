Brossart stingy on D in win over St. Pat

St. Patrick’s Bria Bauer tries to dribble through the lane. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) St. Patrick’s Allison Hughes goes up for two of her 13 points. Hughes was later named to the All-Tournament team. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Bishop Brossart’s Bentley Fisher attempts a pass to a teammate. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

WINCHESTER — Bishop Brossart is one of the best defensive teams in the state and on Wednesday showed a big reason why.

The Lady ‘Stangs held St. Patrick to just four field goals made in a 56-25 victory in the 10th Region Quarterfinals played at the George Rogers Clark Arena.

Brossart forced 22 St. Patrick turnovers and jumped out to a 37-8 halftime lead before getting the game to a running clock at 54-17 with one minute to play in the third.

“We have six seniors, this is our third straight year making the 10th Region Tournament so they’ve got a lot of goals and a lot of focus right now. They’ve got their eye on the ultimate prize this year and they know it’s now or never for them,” Lady ‘Stangs coach Kevin Bundy said.

The Lady Saints knew coming in the challenge would be a tall one, starting with 6-foot-3 forward Marie Kiefer, a Ball State signee and 10th Region Coaches Association Player of the Year.

They were able to contain her early and hold Brossart at bay early on, but couldn’t find much offense on the night, falling into a 15-4 hole before Allison Hughes layup with under a minute remaining in the first quarter gave them their first field goal of the night.

“Early on I thought we did what we wanted to and keep them on the perimeter and make them beat us from three. Then as the quarter and most of the first half went on we just couldn’t get it going on the offensive end in the first half. If we were able to get a shot off, it was contested and weren’t able to get any offensive rebounds,” Lady Saints coach Andy Arn said. “Thought we did a decent job in the first quarter of defensive rebounding but in the second quarter it just got to be overwhelming and then they started making three’s and it got really overwhelming.”

A 13-0 run to start the second for the Lady ‘Stangs started to really create the separation before they went into the half with a 29-point lead, the Lady Saints held to just two free throws in the second.

Hughes started to get the offense going a little in the third for the Lady Saints, keeping the game from a running clock as long as possible before Madison Crowe’s 3-pointer finally got it there in the final minute of the quarter. Hughes would finish with 13 points and six rebounds and was named to the All-Tournament team.

The Lady ‘Stangs turned to the end of their bench in the final frame as St. Patrick was able to outscore them 8-2 in the fourth.

After facing George Rogers Clark the prior two seasons to start the 10th Region Tournament, Wednesday’s task wasn’t any easier for the Lady Saints, facing yet another regional title caliber team to open up in Brossart.

It gives them a glimpse of where they want to try to get to someday. With no seniors on the team and everyone back next season, they have the building blocks to progress into a more competitive team and can turn some heads heading into the 2021-22 season.

“We’re still striving to be a better team and be a team that can compete with a team like that,” Arn said. “Good news is we have no seniors. We’re just going to keep battling at it, we love our nucleus and I think we’re going in the right direction. Everyone has to make the commitment to what they have to do. They have other sports to focus on as well and that’s what I love about St. Pat is almost every girl plays multiple sports. They just have to make the commitment to do things with us or on their own time.”

Makenna Roush added six points for the Lady Saints, closing out their season at 11-15.

After Kiefer’s 16, Rosie Jump ended with 13 and Lauren Macht added 11, Brossart improving to 19-5. Now comes a much anticipated matchup in Monday’s semifinals with George Rogers Clark. The two entered as the top two teams in the region and the draw paired them on the same side of the bracket.

“We’ve got to rebound with five, have to keep them off the glass and do a good job of getting good shots for us and we’re going to have to make them. That’s the bottom line. Hopefully we keep them off the foul line and move the ball like we’ve been moving the ball the last two weeks,” Bundy said.

LADY ‘STANGS 56, LADY SAINTS 25

SAINT PATRICK — 6-2-9-8 — 25

BISHOP BROSSART — 15-22-17-2 — 56

St. Patrick (25) — Hughes 13, Roush 6, McKay 2, Riggs 2, Klee 2

Brossart (56) — Kiefer 16, Jump 13, Macht 11, Kramer 5, Crowe 5, Parker 2, Kueff 2, Rowe 2

Field Goals: St. Patrick 4/18, Brossart 20/45

3-Pointers: St. Patrick 0/5, Brossart 5/18

Free Throws: St. Patrick 17/25, Brossart 11/14

Rebounds: St. Patrick 16 (Hughes 6), Brossart 23 (Kiefer, Macht and Crowe 4)

Turnovers: St. Patrick 22, Brossart 9

Fouls: St. Patrick 13, Brossart 19

Records: St. Patrick 11-15, Bishop Brossart 19-5