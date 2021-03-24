Lady Cards shake off slow start to begin title defense

With four straight titles headed back to Winchester, George Rogers Clark won’t have to take the trophy very far this year if they’re to win a fifth straight 10th Region tournament.

The Lady Cardinals will host the region over the next six days for the girls’ 10th Region tournament, their first time hosting since 2015 since it was played at Robert Campbell Junior High.

They enter as the favorite, 8-1 in region play, the lone loss to Paris, who couldn’t make it out of a brutal 40th District. The Lady Cards finished the season at 17-5 and looked primed to five-peat.

Their most resistance could come from Bishop Brossart in the semifinals, the top two teams getting drawn on the same side of the bracket. Montgomery County also poses as a threat, nearly knocking off GRC in the 40th District final last week.

Others that figure to be challengers are Scott and Mason County who face off in the first round, while Harrison County, Nicholas County and St. Patrick look to pull off upsets in the opening round.

Here’s a brief look at each team:

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK

Record: 17-5

Head Coach: Robbie Graham

First Round Opponent: Nicholas County

Players to Watch: Brianna Byars, Tyra Flowers, Trinity Gay, Ciara Byars

Outlook: With only one loss in region play this season the Lady Cardinals are trying to continue their dominance in the 10th region tournament. The region champs from last season take on the Nicholas County Lady Jackets for the first time this season. The last loss for the Lady Cardinals in 10th region play was the first game of the season against Paris, and from then on GRC took over the region. Coach Robbie Graham and his team can go for their fifth straight regional championship with three consecutive wins. They may be without the services of Tyra Flowers however, the team’s second leading scorer and leading rebounder due to an injury. That could add more to the plate for Brianna Byars, the region’s fourth leading scorer with 16.0 points per game.

BISHOP BROSSART

Record: 18-5

Head Coach: Kevin Bundy

First Round Opponent: St. Patrick

Players to Watch: Marie Kiefer, Jordyn Rowe

Outlook: One of the top teams in the region, the Bishop Brossart Lady ‘Stangs will take on the St. Patrick Lady Saints in the first round of the 10th region tournament. The Lady ‘Stangs are on a five-game winning streak including a wins over Campbell County and Scott to take the 37th district championship. With the first meeting this season between the Brossart and St. Patrick, the Lady Mustangs look to get back to the semi-finals for the second straight year. Marie Kiefer enters as the program’s second all-time leading scorer and is headed to Ball State next year to continue her basketball and academic career. She was voted as the 10th Region Coaches Association Player of the Year. Kiefer leads the region in scoring with 20.3 points per game and rebounding with 11.5 rebounds per game.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Record: 13-5

Head Coach: Dustin High

First Round Opponent: Harrison County

Players to Watch: Hayden Barrier, Savannah Parker, Allie Dillon, Shaelynn Harris

Outlook: The 40th district runner-up, Montgomery County Lady Indians are back in the regional tournament for the first time since 2014 when they made the region final before losing to George Rogers Clark. One of the youngest teams in the field, the Lady Indians are led by freshman Hayden Barrier and coach of the year Dustin High. Taking on the Harrison County Fillies for the only time this season, the Lady Indians can get back to the semi-finals with a win. Montgomery has a rich history in the region and is trending in the right direction to add on to that. The Lady Indians are balanced with four players averaging at least 8.7 points per game and can hurt teams in a variety of ways.

SCOTT

Record: 15-8

Head Coach: Steve Brown

First Round Opponent: Mason County

Players to Watch: Sofia Allen, Madelyn Wilson, Ava Coleman

Outlook: After getting the first round bye in the 37th district tournament, the Lady Eagles enter as a runner-up with the loss to Bishop Brossart in the championship. Scott will take on the Mason County Lady Royals for the second time this season. On March 3, the Lady Eagles visited Mason County pulling out the win 49-43. Scott will be without their leading scorer and 10th Region KABC Player of the Year in Mya Meredith, out with an injury. University of Tampa signee Sofia Allen can carry the team in big moments and the Lady Eagles will lean on her to do so. She enters as the fifth leading scorer in the region with 15.3 points per game.

MASON COUNTY

Record: 14-9

Head Coach: Brad Cox

First Round Opponent: Scott

Players to Watch: Rachel Payne, Milyn Henry, Hannah Adkins

Outlook: Mason County-Scott have met once this season and the Lady Royals look for revenge after the loss at home to the Lady Eagles. After losing in a tough game in the first round to Bourbon County last season, the Lady Royals try to bounce back, to get to the semi-finals for the first time since 2019. Mason has just one win over a 37th district team this season, over Campbell County. The Lady Royals are battle tested though, having faced each team in the tourney field at least once and entering with a 4-4 record in those games. With a first round exit to Bourbon County last season, the Lady Royals are in danger of missing the semifinals in back-to-back years for the first time since 2010-11.

HARRISON COUNTY

Record: 9-6

Head Coach: Kimberly Marshall

First Round Opponent: Montgomery County

Players to Watch: Trenyce Kenney, Gabrielle Hatterick, Kara Hines

Outlook: The champions out of the 38th district, the Harrison County Fillies take on possibly the toughest runner-up in the tournament in the Montgomery County Lady Indians. The Fillies have not beat Montgomery since 2018 and are competing for their first semi-final appearance since 2019. Harrison has played just one 40th district opponent, and came out with the loss to Bourbon County 53-41. Their season was hard hit by COVID cancellations, having just 15 games played, the least amount in the entire field. Trenyce Kenney has put together a productive senior season with 15.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, both top 10 in the region.

NICHOLAS COUNTY

Record: 9-13

Head Coach: Greg Letcher

First Round Opponent: George Rogers Clark

Players to Watch: Melanie Hatton, Jada Cleaver

Outlook: The Lady Jackets have a tough task on their hands, taking on GRC in the first round. Nicholas County defeated Pendleton County in the 38th district semi-finals, and fell to Harrison County, in the championship to get a ticket to region. The Lady Jackets are 0-2 this season against 40th district opponents with losses to Paris and Montgomery County, and a 3-7 record in 10th region play. These two teams met in the first round of the tournament last in 2018, when Nicholas was defeated 69-36 to the Lady Cardinals. The Lady Jackets last tournament win came in 2017 when they defeated Bracken County.

ST. PATRICK

Record: 11-14

Head Coach: Andy Arn

First Round Opponent: Bishop Brossart

Players to Watch: Allison Hughes, Caroline McKay, Izzy Riggs

Outlook: St. Patrick came up short in the 39th district championship to Mason County, but make it to the 10th region tournament for the third straight year. The last two years the Lady Saints have faced off against the top team in the region, and possibly continue that streak into this year with taking on Bishop Brossart. The two have not played this season, and St. Patrick comes in with a 6-6 record against 10th region opponents. With the second leading scorer in the region in Allison Hughes, the Lady Saints look to take down the Lady ‘Stangs. St. Patrick’s last region tourney win came in 2002 when they defeated Paris, 48-46.