Lady Cards shake off slow start to begin title defense

WINCHESTER — The 10th Region title defense got off to a slow start for the George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals.
But the second half the championship caliber team came out and outscored Nicholas County 40-18 on their way to a 61-35 victory over the Lady Jackets in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.
“I’m not sure what the delay was or why we really didn’t get going, but they play hard. Coach Letcher always does a good job, they always play hard and they’re always physical and aggressive,” Lady Cards coach Robbie Graham said. “Slow start, able to create some turnovers in the second half and one thing in the first half we shot it so bad we weren’t able to get into our press and create some turnovers and get into our press and we were able to do it in the second half.”
Ahead 18-17 in the closing minute of the first half, a Trinity Gay 3-pointer spurred a 18-2 run spanning over five minutes into the third quarter.
GRC was able to gain control of the game with their defense. After forcing just five turnovers in the first half, they forced seven in the third quarter as they outscored the Lady Jackets 22-9 to take a 43-26 lead into the fourth.
Brianna Byars was a big reason for the separation, the Lady Cards sophomore accounting for 23 points and 15 rebounds on the night.
“Byars went to war on the boards today. Sometimes I think our girls think she’s going to get it and she does a lot of times, we got to do a better job of team rebounding, especially on Monday,” Graham said.
Byars scored 10 in the game changing third quarter and added six more in the fourth for 16 of her 23 in the half.
This was about the time last year where she terrorized the region and helped the Lady Cards to a fourth straight title.
“The brighter the lights the more ready she is to play. Hopefully she can continue to do that and hopefully give us three big games. We’ll rely on her a lot, she’s aware of that and she competes and she fights and she’s a winner,” Graham said.
Nicholas County hung tough in the first half, limiting their turnovers and taking a 7-3 early lead after a Melanie Hatton layup.
GRC finished the quarter on a 11-0 run from there capped off by a Maddie Zeek layup.
A 9-2 run by the Lady Jackets got them within 18-17 near the end of the first half and having a few chances to take the lead, but Gay’s 3-pointer propelled the Lady Cards into the second half where they started to pull away.
Nicholas County was led by All-Tournament team selection Jada Cleaver with eight points and also pulling down five rebounds. Amberlee Hedges added five, Sydney Carpenter and Autumn Adams each with five.
They closed out their season with a 9-14 record.
After Byars 23 and 15 night, the Lady Cards got a balance of scoring from Erica Berry and Asja Garrard with eight points, Trinity Gay with seven points, Ciara Byars with six and Maddie Zeek five.
They’re currently without their second leading scorer and leading rebounder Tyra Flowers due to injury.
“Our motto is one down and one step up. It is what it is and no one is going to feel sorry for you. They’ll try to beat us with or without her,” Graham said. “We got some big minutes from a few, some kids banged up, but no excuse and we’ll have to show up Monday.”
They move on to face Bishop Brossart in Monday’s semifinals in what will be a marquee matchup of the tournament as the top two teams in the region.
LADY CARDINALS 61, LADY JACKETS 35
NICHOLAS COUNTY — 7-10-9-9 — 35
GEORGE ROGERS CLARK — 14-7-22-18 — 61
Nicholas (35) — Cleaver 8, Hedges 7, Carpenter 5, Adams 5, Hatton 4, Ritchie 4, Tedder 2
GRC (61) — B. Byars 23, Berry 8, Garrard 8, Gay 7, C. Byars 6, Zeek 5, Tabor 2, Flannery 2
Field Goals: Nicholas 14/34, GRC 26/57
3-Pointers: Nicholas 5/10, GRC 5/20
Free Throws: Nicholas 2/9, GRC 4/8
Rebounds: Nicholas 21 (Cleaver 5), GRC 34 (B. Byars 15)
Turnovers: Nicholas 15, GRC 8
Fouls: Nicholas 7, GRC 9
Records: Nicholas County 9-14, George Rogers Clark 18-5