Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, March 24

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — UCF at Florida St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Alabama vs. Maryland, Second Round, San Antonio

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Georgia, Second Round, San Antonio

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Wright St. vs. Missouri St., Second Round, San Antonio

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. Louisville, Second Round, San Antonio

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Belmont vs. Indiana, Second Round, San Antonio

6 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: TBD, Columbus, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Iowa St. vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, San Antonio

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: BYU vs. Arizona, Second Round, San Antonio

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: TBD, Columbus, Ohio

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. UCLA, Second Round, San Antonio

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.

SECN — Kennesaw St. at Tennessee

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

FIGURE SKATING

9 a.m.

NBCSN — ISU: World Championships, Stockholm, Sweden

1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — ISU: World Championships, Stockholm, Sweden (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Second Round, Nairobi, Kenya

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Dell Technologies, Match Play – Day 1, Austin Country Club, Austin

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Third Round, Nairobi, Kenya

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox, Glendale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Utah

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Anaheim at Minnesota

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Buffalo at Pittsburgh

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Los Angeles at San Jose

RUGBY

5 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Storm at Panthers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:50 p.m.

ESPNU — UEFA Euro Under-21: Spain at Slovenia

7 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic, Group A, Guadalajara, Mexico

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Mexico vs. U.S., Group A, Guadalajara, Mexico

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 1st Round

