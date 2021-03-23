The 10th Region reigning champs were able to overcome a cold shooting night to top Harrison County 68-53 in the 10th Region Quarterfinals Tuesday evening at The Fieldhouse.

The Cardinals shot 42 percent from the floor and 28 percent from three, but were able to push through by getting three in double figures, dish out 14 assists and keep their turnovers down to 10.

“There’s a theory with this that I believe in and my wife believes in it too. You have the good, the bad and you have to play your hearts out. You got to go through those three games to win a tournament and whichever one this was we’ll take it and we’ll move on,” Cardinals coach Josh Cook said.

After a cold start from the field, Jared Wellman got hot and was a vital part to a Cardinals 15-2 run in the third with eight points during the stretch. Wellman would finish with 17 points and active on the glass with 12 rebounds.

“Sometimes they just want it too bad. I think some of our guys did. They want to win and they want to play well. First game here this season, were just ready to roll and sometimes the ball doesn’t fall and you have to adjust and make plays. Tournament time sometimes you have to grind one out and find a way to win and thought our guys did a good job of that tonight,” Cook said.

The Cardinals run turned a 32-29 lead into 47-31, a deficit too big to overcome for a shorthanded Thorobreds team, down two starters in Kaydon and Tayshaun Custard due to injury.

Harrison County didn’t go down without a fight, getting within six in the fourth after All-Tournament team selection James Soard hit one of his three 3-pointers in the contest, but they were unable to get any closer from there in ending their season at 11-11.

GRC built a 20-11 advantage after one, but the ‘Breds were able to get within 29-23 by the half. Braylon Hinton got Harrison within 32-29 after a layup, but the Cardinals 15-2 run from there proved to be the difference maker.

GRC outrebounded Harrison 39-32 in the contest and were able to shake off a rough shooting night from scoring leader Jerone Morton. Morton finished with nine points, hitting 3-of-15 from the floor. Trent Edwards added 15 points with seven rebounds, Aden Slone adding 12 points with eight assists.

“Obviously we didn’t shoot it great. Made a run when we needed to and competed and played. I think we made the plays at the right time and attacked their zone and found some lanes that we were looking for,” Cook said. “Give Harrison County credit, they put some size out there, really protect the paint and if a team is not shooting well it makes it tough, so they did a great job with it.”

GRC moves to 17-4 on the season and heads to Friday’s semifinals to take on Mason County. The Cardinals defeated the Royals 83-55 back on January 29, but Mason County has won 14 straight since.

The Thorobreds were led by Soard’s 15 points, Will Furnish adding 10. They graduate Soard,

CARDINALS 68, THOROBREDS 53

HARRISON COUNTY – 11-12-12-18 — 53

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK – 20-9-18-21 — 68

Harrison (53) – Soard 15, Furnish 10, Hinton 8, Biddle 6, Carpenter 6, Kendall 4, Harris 4

GRC (68) – Wellman 17, Edwards 15, Slone 12, Morton 9, Smothers 7, Mundy-Lloyd 3, Hampton 3, Hernandez 2

Field Goals: Harrison 23/53, GRC 27/64

3-Pointers: Harrison 3/10, GRC 7/25

Free Throws: Harrison 4/8, GRC 7/9

Rebounds: Harrison 32 (Kendall 8), GRC 39 (Wellman 12)

Assists: Harrison 4, GRC 14 (Slone 8)

Turnovers: Harrison 14, GRC 10

Fouls: Harrison 11, GRC 10

Records: Harrison County 11-11, George Rogers Clark 17-4