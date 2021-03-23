Royals run before half keys win

Scott’s Grant Profitt tries to penetrate the lane but is surrounded by Royal defenders. Mason County’s Nate Mitchell guards Scott’s Dasani Lane. The Mason Krazies sing the “goodbye” song with their phone lights in the closing minute of Mason County’s win over Scott.

Watching March Madness over the past few days, you may have seen shirts that say, “Just us.”

When Mason County took the court Tuesday night, their shooting shirts said “ROYALS, Just Us”.

It’s their motto to the season.

They then went on to be what makes them a 10th Region title contender with a 75-58 victory over Scott at The Fieldhouse.

“Just be us. Be who you are throughout the course of the season and everything else will take care of itself. It’s what we’ve been doing, we trust our guys and our guys trust each other. Felt like we had a great gameplan coming in, kids were focused and our kids just came out and executed,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said of the shooting shirts. “Just kind of what the NCAA was doing. ‘Just us.’ I think it kind of went along the motto of who we are. We’re just worried about us, we’re not worried about anything else. It goes back to just be who we are.”

What got Mason County to this point was on display Tuesday. They hounded the Eagles for 32 minutes in holding them to 36 percent shooting, had an efficient night on the offensive end by shooting 51 percent and got solid performances from their dangerous duo in Terrell Henry and Nate Mitchell with a combined 46 points, Henry with 28, Mitchell 18.

When Scott trimmed their deficit down to three at 29-26 with a little under three minutes to play until halftime, Mason County responded with a 14-0 run to head into the half with a 43-26 lead, taking the wind out of Scott’s sails.

“Mason Butler hit two big three’s. Built us a comfortable lead, Nate hit a stepback three before the half and basically we just got stops and converted at the offensive end,” Kirk said.

Henry had 18 first half points, on the attack from the get-go with 10 in the first and adding eight more in the second. The sophomore is on a mission.

“I just wanted to be aggressive. I remember the faces of the guys sitting in the locker room last year after they lost and that’s a feeling I don’t want to have this season. I just want to go to Rupp, there’s only two wins left and I believe we can do it,” Henry said. “We know Friday is going to be tough. We need everyone on their best game especially to take down a tough GRC team, but if we’re playing like this I believe we can do it.”

Any time Scott tried to cut their deficit in the second half, the Royals had an answer, not letting Scott get within 15 the rest of the way. Scott was unable to find a rhythm on the night outside of the second quarter spurt to get them within three, committing 14 turnovers and hitting just 36 percent of their shots. While 10th Region KABC Player of the Year Grant Profitt was able to get above his average of 19 points on the night, it didn’t come easy, Profitt going 5-of-14 from the field.

“A great defensive effort to hold them to 36 percent. Profitt is a heck of a player, 10th Region KABC Player of the Year for a reason. We knew we had to contest every bounce that he put on the floor. You could tell over the course of the game he was fatigued and tired,” Kirk said.

By the time their was three minutes left in the game, the Royals got the opportunity to turn to the bench with a 26-point lead and cruise into Friday’s semifinal in a much anticipated matchup with George Rogers Clark. The Cardinals are the last team to beat the Royals, way back on January 29.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to lace them back up and be ready to go Friday. We’re in the semifinals of the 10th Region tournament, nothing better come March. Our guys will be ready, we’ll put together a plan, our guys will go out and execute and take care of business. The good thing is it’s not the NBA. It’s not the best out of seven, we got to be better than them for one time for 32 minutes and we’ll have our guys ready to lace them up on Friday,” Kirk said.

Mason County has won 14 in a row since.

After Henry and Mitchell’s efforts, they got a balance from AP Perry and Philip Bierley with eight points apiece, Mason Butler adding seven as they improved to 19-3 on the year.

Scott’s season comes to a close at 15-10. After Profitt’s 19, they got 10 from Cam Patterson, nine apiece from Brayden Howell and Dasani Lane. The Eagles are young and will bring back a lot of pieces next year, Profitt and Dietrick Farmer the lone seniors on the team.

ROYALS 75, EAGLES 58

SCOTT – 12-14-13-19 — 58

MASON COUNTY – 22-21-14-18 — 75

Scott (58) – Profitt 19, Patterson 10, Howell 9, Hunter 9, Howlett 4, Lane 2, Iden 2, Farmer 2, Helm 1

Mason (75) – Henry 28, Mitchell 18, Perry 8, Bierley 8, Butler 7, Schumacher 4, Booker 2

Field Goals: Scott 18/50, Mason 27/52

3-Pointers: Scott 2/11, Mason 4/16

Free Throws: Scott 20/30, Mason 17/22

Rebounds: Scott 30 (Profitt 9), Mason 36 (Perry 7)

Assists: Scott 9 (Profitt 5), Mason 13 (Perry 4)

Turnovers: Scott 14, Mason 14

Fouls: Scott 18, Mason 22

Records: Scott 15-10, Mason County 19-3