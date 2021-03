NCAA Tournament Glance

If there was one thing Mason County took away in their first matchup against Bracken County this season, it was they weren’t going to let Blake Reed get anything easy.

The Polar Bears freshman torched them for 39 points at The Fieldhouse in a Royals victory a little over a month ago.

But whatever Reed did or went Thursday night in the 39th District Championship, it seemed like either AP Perry, Mason Butler or Julius Booker were their to contest a shot, force a turnover or make Reed force something.

“Just three outstanding on ball defenders. When you got three guys like that can rotate between a great offensive player, it really wears them out,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “I felt like our defensive mindset was not let them into the paint, contest everything and most importantly rebound.”

The Royals defense was on full display in their 73-46 victory over the Polar Bears, winning their fifth straight district title and 30th straight game over their district rival.

The offense was efficient once again, shooting 51 percent, knocking down seven 3-pointers and dishing out seven assists.

But it was the defense that changed the momentum of the game.

After the Polar Bears came out ready to prove they can play with the Royals, taking a 15-12 lead into the second quarter, Mason County’s defense did the work from there.

They’d hold the Polar Bears to two points over the last six minutes plus of the first half, Mason County closing the half on a 13-2 run to take a 29-21 lead into the break.

Reed started to get it going in the third, a stretch where he scored nine straight for Bracken, but the Royals DNA of a championship team answered any mini-spurt the Polar Bears had in the quarter. Bracken was able to get within five at 37-32, but the Royals were able to stretch their lead to as big as 13 before taking a 47-36 lead into the fourth.

“Just didn’t share the ball enough tonight. Relied too much on Blake and Cayden off the dribble. Mason County did a good job of sinking in there and shutting it off. We had to find more for others and get others involved,” Polar Bears coach Adam Reed said. “Just too big of a moment for us tonight. Just didn’t think we were ready to seal the deal tonight.”

The Royals imposed their will in the fourth, a 16-4 run putting this one out of reach at 66-42 to put yet another year up on their long list of district championships on a banner at the gym.

The win gives them 13 straight victories headed into the 10th Region tournament next week, needing just three more to claim a 16th Region title in program history and head to Rupp Arena.

They were led on the night by Terrell Henry with 22 points and 12 rebounds, the sophomore continuing to do everything asked of him every single night.

”Terrell was the best player on the floor. He played like it. He’s been consistent all year long. ‘Rell steps up, he’s one of our hardest workers in practice. You got him and Nate Mitchell going at it everyday in practice. When you got guys like that, they set the tone and that carries over to our team,” Kirk said.

Nate Mitchell added 16, AP Perry with 14, one of just two seniors on the team that’s now won all four years in high school.

“Being around these type of people is just an amazing feeling. You don’t get to be around people like this everyday, so I just make the most of it,” Perry said.

Evan Schumacher is the other, Schumacher putting together a solid district tournament with a combined 20 points off the bench to go with 11 rebounds in the two games played. A little less than a year ago, it was a question if Schumacher was even going to be able to play in his senior season after a near tragic fall from a cliff in Morehead.

“Just an amazing feeling. I have to give all credit to God honestly. The ability to come back and play the sport. It’s been a tremendous year with all my teammates, encouraging everybody in practice, just getting better and working hard. This is what we work for right here and we have to work even harder next week to win a region championship,” Schumacher said.

Schumacher’s resiliency has worn off on his teammates, the team 1-15 completely bought in right now as they head into next week.

“You have to have kids step up and excel in their role whether it’s coming off the bench or locking down on defense or if it’s providing a spark off the bench. Our bench has to be the funnest in the state. Whether they’re doing push-ups on the ground, playing the guitar, whatever it is to keep their teammates in the game. Give a lot of credit to those guys on the sideline that continue to provide that energy,” Kirk said.

They’ll find out their matchup Saturday morning at the 10th Region Tournament draw at Harrison County High School. They’ll be paired with either Scott, Harrison County or Montgomery County in the first round.

Bracken County will go in as the district runner-up, facing Campbell County, Robertson County or George Rogers Clark. They’ve played all three teams and brighter days are ahead for a young team that was led by the Reed brothers, Blake ending with 22 points, younger brother Cayden Reed with 12 points.

“Sometimes in this game you have to just look at yourself. You have to figure out if you’re doing enough for your team and not for me. I’ve been preaching all year us, us, us. It’s been tough to get everyone on the same page,” Reed said. “We’ll learn from this and get better. Just not good enough tonight and that’s on me, but we feel like it’s fixable.”

ROYALS 73, POLAR BEARS 46

BRACKEN COUNTY – 15-6-15-10 — 46

MASON COUNTY – 12-17-18-26 — 73

Bracken (46) — B. Reed 22, C. Reed 12, Commodore 7, N. Jefferson 2, Reynolds 2, D. Jefferson 1

Mason (73) — Henry 22, Mitchell 16, Perry 14, Schumacher 9, Butler 6, Booker 6

Field Goals: Bracken 18/49, Mason 27/52

3-Pointers: Bracken 1/12, Mason 7/18

Free Throws: Bracken 9/14, Mason 12/18

Rebounds: Bracken 28 (B. Reed 6), Mason 33 (Henry 12)

Assists: Bracken 2, Mason 13 (Mitchell 3)

Turnovers: Bracken 14, Mason 9

Fouls: Bracken 17, Mason 13

Records: Bracken County 8-19, Mason County 18-3