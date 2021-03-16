HIGH SCHOOL ARCHERY

Mason County Archery competes at NASP state tourney

March 16, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
The Mason County archery team competed in the NASP State Tournament in Louisville over the weekend, finishing 63rd out of 115 teams. (Submitted)

The Mason County archery team competed at the NASP state tournament on Saturday in Louisville, coming away in 63rd out of 115 teams competing.

The finish was an imporvement from last season when they finished 64th.

The team was led by Addison Grosser placing sixth in the ninth grade girls division with a score of 286. Grosser finished 31st out of 1,312 high school participants and 39th overall in the girls’ division. Jacob Brown scored a 285 and that earned him the 63rd spot out of 1,271 archers in the high school division.

The biggest improvement came in the Middle School division where the team placed 47th, up 119 spots from last year’s tournament. Logan Darnell and Lainie Forsythe led the way with scores of 279 and 269.

The team will compete in KHSAA Regionals next.

