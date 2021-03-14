Area District Tourney glances

BOYS

38TH DISTRICT (Higher seed hosts 1st round, championship at Harrison County)

(1) Harrison County (10-9) vs (4) Nicholas County (10-16), Monday, 7 p.m.

Regular season meeting: Harrison County won, 68-46, Feb. 20

Outlook: After winning a three-way coin flip over Pendleton County and Robertson County, Harrison County avoids what would be a tough 2-3 game to get Nicholas County. In the 22-point win in the first meeting over the Bluejackets, the Thorobreds shot 55 percent from the field, knocked down 15-of-16 free throws and got five players in double figures. Dalton Davenport led Nicholas County in scoring in the first matchup with 17 points, but is out for the postseason with an injury. The Bluejackets will have their work cut out if they want to make their first region tournament since 2013.

(2) Pendleton County (7-11) vs (3) Robertson County (12-5), Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Regular season meeting: Robertson County won, 68-55, Feb. 26

Outlook: Pendleton County won the head-to-head coin flip over Robertson County and gets a home postseason game in Falmouth. The Black Devils have won there already, a close game through about three quarters until a Robertson County run gave them separation in the late third to early fourth. Robertson County shot 63 percent in the contest and got 22 points from Sebastian Dixon, knocking down five 3-pointers. The Wildcats were able to hold Justin Becker under his season average of 26 points down to 20. Tanner Horn played a big role in the contest with 13 points and four rebounds. Pendleton shot it well in that contest at 51 percent and hit 38 percent of their 3-pointers as well as outrebound the Black Devils, 19-17. The Wildcats struggled down the stretch, heading into the postseason with seven straight losses after a 7-4 start.

61ST DISTRICT (Higher seed hosts 1st round, championship at higher seed)

(1) Rowan County (11-3) vs (4) Menifee County (1-23), Monday, 7 p.m.

Regular season meeting: Rowan County won, 73-36, Jan. 26

Outlook: Rowan County put a running clock on Menifee County in the first matchup, shooting 58 percent from the floor and getting 21 points and seven rebounds from 16th Region Player of the Year Mason Moore. Menifee struggled this season, winning one game. Rowan County has won six straight 61st District titles.

(2) Fleming County (6-13) vs (3) Bath County (6-14), Monday, 7 p.m.

Regular season meeting: Fleming County won, 89-80, March 2

Outlook: Two teams that never really got it going this season meet in the first round for a berth to the 16th Region Tournament. Both have won six games this season, Fleming County taking the first meeting in Owingsville less than two weeks ago. The Panthers shot 60 percent and knocked down 11 3-pointers in that one, Landen Lutz leading five Panthers in double figures with 28 points. One player that’s sure to keep Bath County in it is Zachary Otis, going for 40 in the first meeting. Bath has eliminated Fleming in the first round the last two seasons.

63RD DISTRICT AT RACELAND

(1) Raceland (10-6) vs (4) Greenup County (5-16), Monday, 5:30 p.m.

Regular season meetings: Raceland won, 55-48, Feb. 6 and 64-37, Feb. 26

Outlook: The Rams won the one seed in the three-team blind draw between Lewis County, Russell and Raceland. It’s a big one avoiding the 2-3 matchup, considering they’ve beat Greenup twice already. The first matchup between the two was a tight one, the Musketeers able to stay in it behind Trenton Hannah’s 24 points. In the 27-point victory for the Rams in the second meeting, Kirk Pence got it going with 31 points.

(2) Russell (12-7) vs (3) Lewis County (12-8), Monday, 8 p.m.

Regular season meetings: Russell won 55-46, Jan. 16, Lewis County won, 66-53, Feb. 27

Outlook: One of the marquee first round matchups in the area will take place at Raceland Monday night. Lewis County enters winners of four straight, including a 66-53 victory over Russell Feb. 27. The Lions couldn’t do much wrong in that matchup, hitting 59 percent of their shots. The difference makers to watch for in this contest will be Russell’s Brady Bell and Lewis County’s Kolby McCann. Bell combined for 41 points and 10 rebounds, McCann with 36 points and 18 rebounds in the two contests.

GIRLS

38TH DISTRICT (at Robertson County, except for 2-3 game)

(1) Harrison County (7-6) vs (4) Robertson County (5-12), Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Regular season meeting: Harrison County won, 73-49, Feb. 5

Outlook: The 73 point output was Harrison County’s highest of the season in their 73-49 win over Robertson County on Feb. 5. They had four players in double figures and shot 51 percent from the floor and held a 28-18 rebounding edge. The young Lady Devils with just two seniors got a combined 25 points from freshman Krysta Hamm and Ruby Gay.

(2) Nicholas County (8-12) vs (3) Pendleton County (12-10), Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Regular season meeting: Nicholas County won 44-41, Feb. 5

Outlook: It’s been since 2013 since a team not named Harrison County or Nicholas County has made it out of the first round of the 38th District, Pendleton County the last to do so since winning the district in 2013. Pendleton is a threat to end that streak come Tuesday, having played Nicholas to a tightly contested, 44-41 victory for the Lady Jackets. The big difference in that game was from the 3-point line, Nicholas hitting nine triples, Pendleton with just two.

61ST DISTRICT (Higher seed hosts 1st round, championship at higher seed)

(1) Rowan County (9-7) vs (4) Bath County (8-9), Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Regular season meeting: Rowan County won, 54-18, Feb. 26

Outlook: The reigning 61st District champs open up with Bath County, a team they held to 18 points in a 36-point victory on Feb 26. Bath shot 19 percent and 0-for-15 from the 3-point line while Haven Ford and Hailey Rose combined for 32 points for Rowan in that contest.

(2) Menifee County (10-8) vs (3) Fleming County (4-15), Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Regular season meeting: Menifee County won, 59-39, March 1

Outlook: Menifee County’s 16th Region KABC runner-up Player of the Year Kelsie Woodard went for 19 points and 13 rebounds in the first meeting between the two. Despite Sidney Argo’s 20 points from the Lady Panthers in that game, the rest of the team shot 7-for-27 and 19 points. Menifee County looks to clinch its fifth straight berth to the 16th Region Tournament.

63RD DISTRICT AT RACELAND

(1) Russell (14-5) vs (4) Raceland (7-12), Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Regular season meeting: Russell won 56-31

Outlook: Russell went unblemished in the 63rd once again as they look to win their sixth straight district title. They didn’t get much resistance in their first matchup with Raceland, a 25-point victory in which they were shorthanded some starters due to COVID protocols. Russell’s won nine of 10 heading into the postseason.

(2) Lewis County (13-3) vs (3) Greenup County (10-14), Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regular season meetings: Lewis County won, 53-43, Feb. 5 and 55-41, Feb. 6

Outlook: Despite 10 games being canceled due to COVID protocols, Lewis County put together a 13-3 regular season, including back-to-back wins over Greenup. The key in those two victories for the Lady Lions was getting solid contributions outside of Cheyenne D’Souza and Sarah Paige Weddington, the rest of the supporting cast combining for 57 points in those two games.