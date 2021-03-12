NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Loyola’s Day named to All-MVC First Team

March 12, 2021 edennison Sports 0

Eastern Brown grad becomes one of just five in program history to make first team

Loyola Athletics

CHICAGO – Five student-athletes from the Loyola University Chicago women’s basketball team have garnered All-Missouri Valley Conference accolades, it was announced by the league office on Wednesday. Highlighting the Maroon & Gold’s group of honorees was Allison Day (Russellville, Ohio/Eastern), who was named a First Team All-MVC selection.

Just the fifth Rambler in program history to be named a First Team All-Valley honoree, Day has put together a terrific junior campaign, averaging 11.0 points and 6.6 rebounds, both team-best marks, in addition to 1.7 assists and has started in all 22 contests. The Russellville, Ohio native has shot a sizzling 54.6 percent (95-for-174), ranking second in the MVC in the category. Day has scored in double figures 13 times this season, none better than a career-high 22-point outburst in Loyola’s thrilling overtime road win against UNI on February 20.

Day was also named to the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Teams, which were announced on Tuesday by the league office. Day earned Second Team accolades. It’s her first Scholar-Athlete nod. Day sports a 3.70 grade-point average as a Management major.

Sixth-seeded Loyola (10-12, 8-10 MVC) opens play in the MVC Championship on Friday at 8 p.m. when it faces off against third-seeded Illinois State in a quarterfinal-round clash inside TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill.

The criteria for Scholar-Athlete team balloting parallels the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) standards for the Academic All-America voting. Nominees must be starters or important reserves, have played at least 75-percent of a team’s games, and must carry at least a 3.30 GPA (on a 4.0 scale). Student-athletes must also have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at their institution (true and redshirt freshmen are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at the institution.

Trending Recipes