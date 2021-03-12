Kirk wins KABC 10th Region Coach of the Year, Scott High collects the rest

Mason County coach Brian Kirk added to his award list on Friday, named as the KABC 10th Region Coach of the Year.
Kirk guided the Royals to a 16-3 regular season record that ended with a 11-game winning streak as they head into the postseason next week against Augusta in the 39th District Tournament.
Despite losing seven seniors and 80 percent of their offense, the Royals surprised the rest of the region with their surge and are considered one of the favorites to win the 10th Region and head to Rupp Arena. Kirk is in his third season with the team and sports a 49-31 record in the three seasons. They’ve won consecutive 39th District titles in that span and made the 10th Region semifinals during the 2018-19 season.
Kirk surpassed the 100 career victory mark on Jan. 19 in a win over Nicholas County, prior stops at Augusta (2015-18) and Burgin (2012-15) helping him get to the milestone.
Scott High swept the rest of the awards, Grant Profitt winning the boys’ KABC 10th Region Player of the Year, Mya Meredith winning the girls’ 10th KABC Region Player of the Year and Lady Eagles coach Steve Brown winning the girls’ KABC 10th Region Coach of the Year.
Profitt was the lone senior on the 10th Region Boys’ Coaches Association All-Region First team, averaging 18.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, with shooting marks of 51 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point land and 76 percent at the free throw line. He also recorded 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals for the 14-8 Eagles. Scott enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the competitive 37th District and will face Bishop Brossart Monday to open up postseason play. The Eagles enter the tourney hot, winners of five in a row. He is one of 17 candidates that will be voted on as Mr. Basketball, those eligible will be voting for candidates over the next week.
Meredith is a Western Kentucky University signee and despite having her second straight season cut short due to injury, her body of work in 13 games spoke enough for itself. The Lady Eagles senior averaged 20.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, shot 47 percent from the field, 39 percent from the 3-point line and 76 percent from the foul line. She also averaged 3.9 assists, 4.4 steals per game. She is one of 16 candidates that will be voted on as Miss Basketball.
Montgomery County’s Rickey Lovette and Bishop Brossart’s Marie Kiefer finished runner-up in the voting.
Brown guided the Lady Eagles to quite the turnaround in 2021. After a 3-25 season in his first year with the team. Scott is 15-7 this year and have already earned their way into the 10th Region tournament. The Lady Eagles earned the No. 1 seed in the 37th District and with just three teams in the district, earned a bye in the first round and an automatic berth into the 10th Region tournament.
Earlier this week, the boys’ 10th Region Coaches Association voted Robertson County’s Justin Becker as the 10th Region Player of the Year and Kirk as Coach of the Year.
The girls’ 10th Region Coaches Association voted Kiefer as Player of the Year and Montgomery County’s Dustin High as Coach of the Year.
The Virtual Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony will be on April 18.
Only High School Basketball Head Coaches, members of KY sports media and former Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball recipients will be allowed to vote for Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball.
The 10th Annual Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony serves as a fundraiser for the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation, who has announced Mr. Kentucky Basketball since 1954 and Miss Kentucky Basketball since 1976.
KLEF’s mission is to provide vision services through education, detection, prevention, treatment and empowerment. Through collaborative partnerships we enable greater independence and increased quality of life for all Kentuckians while focusing on children and adults in financial need.