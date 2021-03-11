Kirk’s vision becoming more clear in third year

Brian Kirk compares the start of his coaching tenure at Mason County to being handed a box of parts to a plane and told good luck putting it together with just some partial pieces to it.
But over the past three years, those parts are starting to become assembled one by one and the finished product might just be weeks away.
Others have noticed too.
Kirk was named the 10th Region Coaches Association Coach of the Year on Monday, earning the honor after guiding the Royals to a 16-3 regular season that ended on a 11-game winning streak.
“It was a big surprise to me, but I’m very appreciative of the award. Thankful for the coaches association for the award that nominated or voted for me,” Kirk said. “Humbled, given the circumstances, several coaches were very deserving, my name might be on the award, but this is a complete staff award. You can’t be a good coach without great assistant coaches, we have a great support staff and great student-athletes. The athletes make us look good and this is as much there’s as it is mine. Give all the credit to the players, they come in and compete every single day. I’m thankful for their commitment, dedication and sacrifices to even make this award possible.”
Kirk entered the 2018-19 season with basically a blank white marker board. He assembled an entire new coaching staff starting with Jordan Gilbert and Robert Myrick and the Royals had just one senior in Jaylen Lofton. They took their lumps that year, finishing 15-16, the program’s first time under .500 to end a season since 1989-90. They still were able to claim the 39th District Tournament championship and upset Bourbon County in the first round of the region tournament, building blocks for the future. Kirk points to Lofton for being the start of that change.
Last season was excruciatingly close to being a very good one. While still 18-12 and another district title claimed, the Royals lost eight games by five points or less including six of them by one point, the last a 52-51 loss to Montgomery County in the region tournament.
With seven seniors and over 80 percent of the offensive production gone from that team, not many outside of Maysville or even in it expected much from the Royals this season, projected to finish in the middle of the pack in the region and not much of a threat for a shot to contend for a trip to Rupp Arena.
Fast forward a couple months and the Royals have everyone’s attention. After starting 5-3 and two straight losses to Frederick Douglass and George Rogers Clark, the Royals haven’t skipped a beat since, winners of 11 in a row by a margin of 14.9 points per game.
“The direction now is a result of the past two years of players in the program that have set the tone,” Kirk said. “These kids now watched them the last two years. It started with Jaylen Lofton, he was the only senior in the program when I came in and he set the bar high. Then you look at Braden May, Carson Brammer, Xylon Frey, Kolby Jones, four-year players in this program and those seven seniors last year are part of the success of what we’re doing now. They battled, competed and made the group we have now better.”
The excitement is back in the program with their “The County” jerseys, uptempo style of play and buzz around town. Despite the limited attendance allowed, the community is still finding ways to support the team and Kirk has taken notice.
“We’re not satisfied with what’s been done yet, we want to bring the excitement to back to where it belongs. We’ve been blessed this year under the circumstances. Minimal people allowed in gym, but the outreach of support and compliments and excitement for this team has been overwhelming,” Kirk said.
Kirk accomplished 100 career wins earlier in the year in a win over Nicholas County on Jan. 19. The wins and losses are the last of his worries though, they’re just an added bonus.
“I always wanted to be part of the game somehow or another. It wasn’t about the wins or losses, but the importance of having a positive outlook on kids. That’s the most important thing, more so about teaching the kids to become great young men. You do that and see the result of kids’ success whether it’s going into the workforce or becoming college athletes, that’s the good in coaching kids,” Kirk said.
He’s added Bradley Boone and Bryson Bennett to the coaching staff this season and along with the coaching support they’ve brought, they’ve helped energized a bench that stays engaged in the game and one of the loudest benches around in support of their teammates. Despite maybe some of their numbers not being called in a game, it’s been a true effort 1-15 on the team, 1-5 on the coaching staff.
“They all do a valuable part in us being successful. You surround yourself with knowledgeable people that conduct themselves the right way and do things the right way and good things will happen. These guys do the things every single day in practice, they gameplan, go over strategies in order for us to have success,” Kirk said. “I’m just the pilot and keeping things afloat. They’ve done the work, taken the parts of the plane to get the engine rolling and I’m just trying to keep it in the air.”
Kirk came over from Augusta after the 2017-18 season, where he coached for three seasons, leading the Panthers to a 47-38 record during his tenure to go with a 39th District Championship in 2016 and a 10th Region runner-up finish in the same year. He also won the Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2016. That team has a similar mindset to this one, one that knocked off Mason County in the 39th District Championship and made its way to the region title game before the Royals got revenge.
“I don’t want to compare the 2016 group to this year, but it’s been very special in its own way to have the opportunity to be a part of both of those teams,” Kirk said. “They bring two total different styles of play, but one things is very similar between the two and that’s mental toughness and just competing. The guys in ‘16 wanted to get better, they knew and used those rankings to prove people wrong and this group here is doing the same thing. We were under the radar coming in, but we didn’t feel that way. We still felt we could be a top team in the region, lose seven seniors and 80 percent of scoring, many thought it would be a down year. We still don’t feel like we overachieved. These kids are very capable and that’s the mindset of our kids.”
Kirk is a 2004 graduate of Augusta, departing as the school’s all-time leading scorer at the time with 2,222 career points and going on to play at Union College. He’d go on to earn his Master’s of Arts in teaching degree for Health and Physical Education from Morehead State University.
After graduating college, Kirk was a middle school coach at Barbourville Independent and an assistant at Knox County Central for two years. He was then the head boys’ basketball coach at Burgin for three years before coming to Augusta.
One thing he’d like to add to his resume is a 10th Region title. That very well could come in a few weeks.