D’Souza, Weddington make Lady Saints see double-double

VANCEBURG — Lewis County was able to end its regular season with an impressive 13-3 record as they’ll head into postseason.

Tell that to coach Jay Fite in January leading into the season and he’d want to know where to sign up for that on the dotted line.

“I would have signed up for it. I would have signed up for 13-3 for sure. We’ve tried to keep things as simple as possible. We never knew if a break was coming or how we were going to have to handle things. I think the kids have done well adjusting to different situations kind of on the fly and seeing different things. I would have signed up for 13-3 and I hope we have some more wins left in us,” Fite said. “We’re 13-3 tonight, but tomorrow we’ll be 0-0 just getting ready for the postseason and that’s all that we’re prepping for.”

The Lady Lions closed out their regular season with a 61-45 victory over St. Patrick on Homecoming Night in Vanceburg on Wednesday.

It was the twin towers of Cheyenne D’Souza and Sarah Paige Weddington doing the majority of the damage, the two combining for 45 points and 24 rebounds in the victory, a duo Fite can point to for their successful season thus far.

D’Souza got it going early with 16 of her game-high 27 points by the half in helping the Lady Lions build a 32-18 lead.

“Shy has been more aggressive lately the last few games. Had to get on her not too long ago, I think we had went into halftime of a game and she had one shot attempt. I told her that meant two things, one she’s not being aggressive and not crashing the glass. From that point on, she’s really responded and been aggressive on the offensive end and been on the boards every game since in double figures,” Fite said.

Then it was Weddington’s turn in the second half, going for 12 of her 18 points in the final 16 minutes, adding 13 rebounds to her impressive stat line. The duo combined for 23 of the Lady Lions 29 points in the second half.

“Sarah has been near some double-doubles and near some triple-doubles as well. We’re counting on those two to do a lot of things for us,” Fite said. “We’re counting on others too, handle the ball, take care of it and knock down open looks when they have them because they’re going to get open looks.”

After St. Patrick took a 4-2 lead early, the Lady Lions went on a 15-2 run from there to close out the first, the decisive run being the difference in the game.

Going into halftime trailing by 14, the Lady Saints matched the Lady Lions nearly bucket for bucket in the second half, but couldn’t get any closer than nine on a couple of different occasions, also closing out their regular season Wednesday night with a 10-13 record.

“Those two (D’Souza and Weddington) finish really well at the basket and they enter it to them from anywhere. They’ll enter it at halfcourt. That was hard for us to deal with and did everything we can to push them out,” Lady Saints coach Andy Arn said. “We turned them over close to 20 times, I’ve got a ton of respect for them here at Lewis County and for us to make them commit nearly 20 turnovers it lets us know our defense is there, we just have to take advantage of our opportunities at the offensive end. Not upset with our effort at all tonight.”

The Lady Saints got a team-high 19 points from Allison Hughes, doing the brunt of her damage from the free throw line with nine points from the charity stripe.

The Lady Saints also got solid contributions from Caroline McKay and Makenna Roush, with 11 and nine points, respectively. They know they’ll need more of that collective effort moving forward into next week’s 39th District Tournament.

“Thought Caroline came out and did well and helped set the tone. She’s our table-setter. Makenna with a good night too. We’ve got to have more than one or two people score, we have to go three or four deep. Everyone else has to keep them honest, Izzy (Riggs), Chloe (Faust), Lillian (Klee) have to become threats. The more we can spread it out, the more we’ll feel better,” Arn said.

But the size of the Lady Lions was the story Wednesday night, outrebounding the Lady Saints 37-18.

Both teams now shift their focus to next week and their respective district tournaments. The Lady Lions open up with Greenup County in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals, a team they’ve knocked off twice this year already by margins of 10 and 14 points.

“They’re going to come at us. We’re going to see a lot of different defenses thrown at us and getting mixed up. We’ve got to take care of the ball, had some spurtability ourselves offensively to get things going. What will be big for us is the confidence to take and make shots and keep taking care of the basketball,” Fite said.

That matchup will take place March 16 at 8 p.m. at Raceland.

The Lady Saints will take on Bracken County, a team they split with during the regular season.

“It’s all prep time. Can’t wait. It’s amazing we got 23 games in considering we missed the first week of the season. We’re excited, this is the fun part and glad we’re getting to play and it will be a good time,” Arn said. “We’ve got work to do on our shooting and we’ll focus a lot on that.”

The two will face off on March 16 at 6 p.m. at Mason County.

LADY LIONS 61, LADY SAINTS 46

SAINT PATRICK — 6-12-11-17 — 46

LEWIS COUNTY — 17-15-11-18 — 61

St. Pat (46) — Hughes 19, McKay 11, Roush 9, Riggs 3, Faust 2, Klee 2

Lewis (61) — D’Souza 27, Weddington 18, Puente 9, Johnson 4, Evans 3

3-Pointers Made: St. Pat 2, Lewis 3

Free Throws: St. Pat 10/14, Lewis 10/13

Rebounds: St. Pat 18 (Riggs 6), Lewis 37 (Weddington 13)

Turnovers: St. Pat 11, Lewis 17

Fouls: St. Pat 12, Lewis 10

Records: St. Patrick 10-13, Lewis County 13-3