Liles leaves Lions all smiles in win over Greenup

VANCEBURG — It was just an ordinary day for Logan Liles headed into a game night.

An after school nap and some light shooting upon his arrival to the middle school gym at Lewis County.

But Liles first half Tuesday night was anything but normal.

The Lions junior guard exploded for 30 first half points that included eight 3-pointers, six of them coming in the first eight minutes as Lewis County routed Greenup County, 92-50.

“Went home and went to sleep, come in about 6:05 in slippers, shooting around, playing with the guys. Come in get a few shots early, wasn’t really feeling it in warmups, trying to dunk, that doesn’t really work for me though,” Liles said. “Just kind of getting hyped playing here the last game for the seniors against a district opponent and especially Greenup, it was pretty fun.”

The win earns the Lions a three-way tie for the right to own the No. 1 seed in the 63rd District, Lewis County, Russell and Raceland all sitting atop with a 4-2 district record.

It started with a corner three for Liles, then another and another, knocking down three in the first three minutes. A pull-up jumper followed by three more 3-pointers and it was suddenly a 24-7 Lions advantage, Liles with 20 by the two-minute mark of the quarter.

He’d add a couple of free throws and a layup in transition off a steal to give him 24 for the quarter and more importantly a 30-11 lead.

“Logan is so dynamic. He’s not just a 3-point shooter. He hit eight three’s tonight, but he can put it on the floor, get to the rim, is a great free throw shooter and can score at all three levels,” Lions coach Scott Tackett said. “He’s a fantastic basketball player, simple as that. He has a great basketball IQ about him, great defensive player and great anticipator. We talked in the locker room about getting off to a great start and I guess Logan took that to heart.”

He’d continue in the first minute of the second quarter with another triple and finally get a little breather midway through the frame.

But the white hot half continued for the sharpshooter, dialing up one more from long distance at the halftime horn, things going so well he banked his eighth and final triple home of the night.

Logan Liles. WHY NOT?

His eighth 3-pointer of the half gives Lewis County a 56-30 lead over Greenup County.

Liles has 30 at the break. Believe he’s 8/11 from downtown. pic.twitter.com/dvlusbtRlv — Evan Dennison (@EvanDennison1) March 10, 2021

“I didn’t think it was going in. The only prayer I had was a bank and it went in. Exciting way to finish the half, what we had 56 at half? Big momentum boost,” Liles said. “It’s fun. The guys they’re not selfish. I don’t feel like we took a bad shot all night, it just so happened I found a lot of shots.”

It was a 56-30 Lions lead at the half, Greenup’s Beau Barker the only thing keeping things from a running clock with a 19-point second quarter.

Liles had 30 at the break, but the offensive efficiency had them with just three turnovers and forced 11 on the other end.

The only thing Lions coach Scott Tackett didn’t like in the first 16 minutes were some defensive breakdowns, calling a timeout near the end of the first quarter with a 26-10 lead, seeing things that they hadn’t been doing during their now four-game win streak.

Come second half, those defensive errors were erased and then turned into Greenup turnovers, the Lions continuing to get what they wanted offensively, Kolby McCann getting going in the half for 10 of his 16 points. They’d get the game to a running clock by the 3:30 mark of the third with a 69-33 lead.

Liles would add three more points in third and six in the fourth to end his night with a career-high 39 points and a career-high eight 3-pointers made. It exceeded his 32 point, six 3-pointer effort earlier this season in a contest with Fleming County.

“Credit to the guys understanding what was going on and they understood that was a once-in-a-lifetime zone Logan was in. I didn’t have to say anything, they got him the ball and that’s a credit to those guys and how unselfish they are,” Tackett said.

Liles and the Lions are rolling at the right time as they wrapped up the regular season Tuesday night finishing at 12-8, Tackett getting his five seniors a standing ovation from the crowd on a timeout with under two minutes to go in the game.

“Can’t say enough good things about those seniors. They’re very emblematic of the kids that we have here in Lewis County. They’re hard-nosed and they’re tough and they’re good hearted and play hard and take pride in Lewis County basketball. These guys have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears in this program the last four years and I’m happy for the success they’ve had,” Tackett said.

What’s left now is the uncontrollable and a blind draw for the coveted No. 1 seed in the district and avoiding what will be a competitive No. 2 vs No. 3 matchup.

It’s on Tackett now, the one who will draw the pill Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at Raceland.

“Just draw the pill out of the bottle and there will be a one, two or three on it. I guess I’ll pull it. I asked Coach Holder if I should pull the pill or if I should let Coach Fite do it and he said for me to pull it. So I guess I’ll pull it and you can blame it on me,” Tackett said. “The two-three game, they’re all hard this time of year, but the two-three game is going to be a war. Whether if it’s us or not, it’s going to be a war in that game.”

Tuesday the Lions were able to possibly accomplish one of three goals they set out to do this season. If they can pull the No. 1 out of the bottle, two more lofty goals remain.

“We set three goals at the beginning of the season and getting that No. 1 seed was one of them. That’s out of our hands at this point, we’ve done all we can do at this point and we’ve put ourselves in position to get that No. 1 seed. The second goal was to win the district championship and the third goal was to be playing for a region championship again, get back to that final game. We’re set up to accomplish those goals, it’s a big challenge ahead of us to complete those goals, but I could tell the guys were really looking forward to this basketball game and understood the gravity of it as far as the implications have on seeding. The guys are maturing and doing a fantastic job with preparation,” Tackett said.

LIONS 92, MUSKETEERS 50

GREENUP COUNTY — 11-19-5-15 — 50

LEWIS COUNTY — 30-26-17-21 — 92

Greenup (50) — Barker 24, Bays 7, Adkins 7, B. Gibson 3, Wireman 3, Hannah 2, J. Gibson 2, Hunt 1, Haislop 1

Lewis (92) — Liles 39, McCann 16, Gerike 9, Burriss 6, Jordan 6, Noble 6, Thomas 4, Spencer 3, Ferguson 3

3-Pointers Made: Greenup 4, Lewis 11

Free Throws: Greenup 9/18, Lewis 9/17

Rebounds: Greenup 23 (Adkins 6), Lewis 27 (McCann 9)

Turnovers: Greenup 20, Lewis 6

Fouls: Greenup 14, Lewis 14

Records: Greenup County (5-15, 0-6), Lewis County (12-8, 4-2)