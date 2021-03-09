10th Region Girls’ Basketball Coaches Association All-Region Teams

Bishop Brossart’s Marie Kiefer won the 10th Region Player of the Year voted on by the coaches’ association. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Player of the Year: Marie Kiefer, Bishop Brossart

Coach of the Year: Dustin High, Montgomery County

FIRST TEAM

Marie Kiefer – Senior Forward, Bishop Brossart

Mya Meredith – Senior Guard, Scott High

Brianna Byars – Sophomore Forward, George Roger Clark

Zoe Strings – Senior Guard, Paris High

Sofia Allen – Senior Forward, Scott High

SECOND TEAM

Kylie Koeninger – Junior Forward, Campbell County

Hayden Barrier – Freshman Guard, Montgomery County

Rachel Payne – Senior Guard, Mason County

Chez’ Tye – Senior Guard, Paris High

Tyra Flowers – Junior Forward, George Rogers Clark

THIRD TEAM

Lyndsay Johnson – Senior Guard, Bourbon County

Trenyce Kenney – Senior Center, Harrison County

Allison Hughes – Junior Guard, Saint Patrick

Gab Hatterick – Junior Guard, Harrison County

Jordyn Rowe – Senior Guard, Bishop Brossart

Honorable Mention (alphabetical listing)

Jada Cleaver, Nicholas County

Jamie Cowan, Paris

Allie Dillon, Montgomery County

Ruby Gay, Robertson County

Trinity Gay, George Rogers Clark

Hannah Hamelback, Bourbon County

Sanaa Jackson, Paris

Caroline McKay, Saint Patrick

Savannah Parker, Montgomery County

Saniah Thomas, Pendleton County

