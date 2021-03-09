10th Region Boys’ Basketball Coaches Association All-Region Teams

Mason County’s 1-2 punch is back.

First it was Nate Mitchell, then it was Terrell Henry.

The two combined for 50 points in a Royals 72-61 victory over Perry County Central in the opening round of the Mason County Invitational Tournament on Tuesday.

“Nate came out very aggressive, saw some shots go in early and that helped build his confidence. Perry County Central did a good job taking Nate away in the second half and then Terrell steps up and has a monster second half,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said.

Mitchell had 16 points in the first nine minutes of Tuesday’s contest, helping the Royals jump out to a 25-12 advantage.

Henry had 21 in the second half as anytime the Commodores looked to make a run, a timely bucket from Henry followed.

It was a bit of a sloppy game, 37 combined turnovers from the two as the contest struggled to have any sort of rhythm or flow to it.

“I feel like the easy missed shots we had tonight didn’t let it affect our effort and attitude. We continued to grind out possessions and did just enough to win a ballgame,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said.

The Royals were able to force 14 first half turnovers as they built a 35-26 lead by the half.

But the Commodores kept scrapping. They were able to get within three in the second half, thanks to a 6-0 run out of the break capped by a Dennis Brock dunk. But 10 third quarter points from Henry pushed the Royals lead back to 11 by the end of the third.

A Henry triple in the fourth started the Royals off on a 7-0 run and their largest lead of the night at 63-45, but the Commodores were able to get within eight after a 14-4 run with less than two minutes to play.

“Perry County Central is 11-1, ranked near the top of the state in RPI for a reason. But we’ve got to be able to put teams away. We had several opportunities where we built the lead to 12, 14, 16, 18. We had a chance to really gap them, just a few mental lapses or breakdowns. We just have to do a better job of stacking good things together whether it’s offensively or defensively,” Kirk said.

Six more points from Henry in the closing minutes shut the door for good, the Royals advancing to Wednesday’s semifinals of the winners bracket to face Collins at 8 p.m.

“Every team that is here in the MCIT is well known across the state. They’ve had a lot of success and we’re just very fortunate to be able to host such great programs. Collins we’re going to have to make sure we do things better than today in order to be successful,” Kirk said.

Henry finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, named the Player of the Game afterwards. Mitchell ended with 21. Philip Bierley added seven points with six rebounds, KG Walton chipping in six, Mason Butler with five key points in the third.

Perry County Central heads to the losers bracket to face Fleming County at 4 p.m. The Commodores were led by Jordan Napier with 20 points and nine rebounds. Rydge Beverly added 14. The loss snapped Perry Central’s 11-game winning streak.

ROYALS 72, COMMODORES 61

PERRY COUNTY CENTRAL — 12-14-19-16 — 61

MASON COUNTY — 21-14-21-16 — 72

Scoring

Perry Central (61) — Napier 20, Beverly 14, Brock 8, Fannin 5, McKenzie 5, Day 5, Sanders 3, Knight 1

Mason County (72) — Henry 29, Mitchell 21, Bierley 7, Walton 6, Butler 5, Booker 2, Scilley 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Perry 25/57, Mason 27/60

3-Pointers: Perry 4/14, Mason 4/17

Free Throws: Perry 7/13, Mason 14/22

Rebounds: Perry 31 (Napier 9), Mason 43 (Henry 10)

Assists: Perry 5, Mason 11

Steals: Perry 16, Mason 19

Turnovers: Perry 20, Mason 17

Personal Fouls: Perry 16, Mason 15

Records: Perry County Central 11-2, Mason County 9-2