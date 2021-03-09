10th Region Boys’ Basketball Coaches Association All-Region Teams

March 9, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Robertson County’s Justin Becker was selected as the boys’ 10th Region Player of the Year by the Coaches’ Associaiton. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Player of the Year: Justin Becker, Robertson County

Coach of the Year: Brian Kirk, Mason County

FIRST TEAM

Justin Becker — Robertson County

Jerone Morton — George Rogers Clark

Hagan Harrison — Montgomery County

Terrell Henry — Mason County

Grant Profitt — Scott

SECOND TEAM

Jared Wellman — George Rogers Clark

Ricky Lovette — Montgomery County

Garrett Beiting — Campbell County

Kason Hinson — Augusta

Stephen Verst — Bishop Brossart

THIRD TEAM

Tredyn Thomas — Pendleton County

Nate Mitchell — Mason County

Aydan Hamilton — Campbell County

Blake Reed — Bracken County

Carson Schrimer — Bishop Brossart

Honorable Mention (Alphabetical Order by school)

Riley Mastin — Augusta

David Govan — Bishop Brossart

Parker Estes — Bourbon County

Nate Jefferson — Bracken County

Luke Ruwe — Calvary Christian

Ethan Mulling — Calvary Christian

Dane Hegyi — Campbell County

Aden Slone — George Rogers Clark

Trent Edwards — George Rogers Clark

Kaydon Custard — Harrison County

JD Soard — Harrison County

JT Woosley — Montgomery County

Dalton Davenport — Nicholas County

Ricky Washington — Paris

Braydon Kidwell — Pendleton County

Sebastian Dixon — Robertson County

Brandon Dice — Robertson County

Tanner Horn — Robertson County

Cameron Patterson — Scott

Chase Walton — St. Patrick

