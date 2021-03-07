HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

10 things in the 10th

Bishop Brossart’s Carson Schirmer set the program’s individual single-game scoring record on Tuesday with 45 points in a win over Holy Cross. Schirmer broke a 51-year-old record set by Greg Schwegnann in 1970 with 43 points. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

One. More. Week.

Here’s the next edition of 10 things in the 10th.

— Based off team schedules on the KHSAA website, 15 of the 31 teams in the region are taking the final week of the regular season off, imagine they’re taking the safest path possible to avoid any sort of quarantine heading into district tournament week. Some could still pick up a game, but as of Sunday night here’s the list of teams off this week:

Boys: Augusta, Bracken County, Mason County, Robertson County, Harrison County, Pendleton County and George Rogers Clark

Girls: Augusta, Bracken County, Mason County, Harrison County, George Rogers Clark, Montgomery County, Paris and Bourbon County.

— Bishop Brossart’s Carson Schirmer set a new single-game scoring record with 45 points scored in a 76-67 win over Holy Cross (Covington) on Monday. Schirmer hit 12-of-22 shots from the field and knocked down 20-of-23 shots from the free throw line. He broke a 51-year old record set by Greg Schwegnann in 1970 with 43 points.

— Staying with Brossart, Marie Kiefer became the second all-time scorer in program history with 1,617 points. With Mya Meredith’s unfortunate injury, Kiefer seems like a sure lock to win the KABC 10th Region Player of the Year. She’s averaging 21.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 2.4 steals per game. She’s also hitting 50.6 percent of her shots.

— All but one district has their district tournament pairings set as we head to the postseason next week. Just Monday’s contest between Bishop Brossart and Calvary Christian boys’ to determine the No. 3 seed in the 37th District is left. The 38th District boys’ did a three-way coin flip to determine the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Harrison County winning the No. 1 seed, Pendleton County No. 2 and Robertson County No. 3.

District Tournament Pairings go as follows:

BOYS

37th District: (1) Scott vs (4) Calvary Christian-Bishop Brossart loser, (2) Campbell County vs Calvary Christian-Bishop Brossart winner

38th District: (1) Harrison County vs (4) Nicholas County, (2) Pendleton County vs (3) Robertson County

39th District (blind draw): Mason County vs Augusta, St. Patrick vs Bracken County

40th District: (1) George Rogers Clark vs (4) Paris, (2) Montgomery County vs (3) Bourbon County

GIRLS

37th District: (1) Scott gets a bye, (2) Bishop Brossart vs (3) Campbell County

38th District: (1) Harrison County vs (4) Robertson County, (2) Nicholas County vs (3) Pendleton County

39th District (blind draw): Mason County vs Augusta, St. Patrick vs Bracken County

40th District: (1) George Rogers Clark vs (4) Bourbon County, (2) Paris vs (3) Montgomery County

— Montgomery County’s Rickey Lovette has committed to play at Division II Kentucky State. Lovette is a 6-foot-6 senior who is averaging 16.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He’s played his last two seasons with the Indians after moving in from Florida.

— The Thomas More women’s basketball team claimed the Mid-South Conference tournament title on Tuesday and have quite a bit of 10th Region players on the team: Mason County’s Briana McNutt, Campbell County’s Taylor Clos and Mackenzie Schwarber and Scott’s Summer Secrist. The Saints are ranked No. 1 in the country as they head into the NAIA tournament with a 25-1 record.

— Imagine the coaches association All-Region teams will be released in the near future, some other regions already releasing their teams. Here’s how I would have it (three teams and 15 honorable mentions, at least one representative per team):

BOYS

First Team

Jerone Morton, George Rogers Clark

Justin Becker, Robertson County

Terrell Henry, Mason County

Hagan Harrison, Montgomery County

Grant Profitt, Scott

Second Team

Rickey Lovette, Montgomery County

Jared Wellman, George Rogers Clark

Tredyn Thomas, Pendleton County

Stephen Verst, Bishop Brossart

Kason Hinson, Augusta

Third Team

Blake Reed, Bracken County

Nate Mitchell, Mason County

Aydan Hamilton, Campbell County

Cam Patterson, Scott

Aden Slone, George Rogers Clark

Honorable Mention

Dalton Davenport, Nicholas County

Brady Switzer, Nicholas County

Luke Ruwe, Calvary Christian

AP Perry, Mason County

Riley Mastin, Augusta

Garrett Beiting, Campbell County

Ricqiece Washington, Paris

Parker Estes, Bourbon County

James Soard, Harrison County

Kaydon Custard, Harrison County

Carson Schirmer, Bishop Brossart

Sebastian Dixon, Robertson County

Dane Hegyi, Campbell County

Jack Huckabay, Bourbon County

Chase Walton, St. Patrick

GIRLS

First Team

Marie Kiefer, Bishop Brossart

Mya Meredith, Scott

Brianna Byars, George Rogers Clark

Zoe Strings, Paris

Sofia Allen, Scott

Second Team

Hayden Barrier, Montgomery County

Kylie Koeninger, Campbell County

Rachel Payne, Mason County

Tyra Flowers, George Rogers Clark

Chez Tye, Paris

Third Team

Allison Hughes, St. Patrick

Allie Dillon, Montgomery County

Savannah Parker, Montgomery County

Saniah Thomas, Pendleton County

Trenyce Kenney, Harrison County

Honorable Mention

Lyndsay Johnson, Bourbon County

Hannah Hamelback, Bourbon County

Ciara Byars, George Rogers Clark

Jamie Cowan, Paris

Reagan Tackett, Augusta

Trinity Gay, George Rogers Clark

Madelyn Wilson, Scott

Nicole Archibald, Bracken County

Emma Courtney, Robertson County

Melanie Hatton, Nicholas County

Jada Cleaver, Nicholas County

Kara Hines, Harrison County

Gabrielle Hatterick, Harrison County

Emma Taylor, Campbell County

Shaelynn Harris, Montgomery County

— Boys top 10:

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Mason County

3. Scott

4. Montgomery County

5. Campbell County

6. Robertson County

7. Bishop Brossart

8. Harrison County

9. Calvary Christian

10. Augusta

Next up: Bracken County

— Girls top 10:

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Bishop Brossart

3. Montgomery County

4. Paris

5. Scott

6. Mason County

7. Campbell County

8. Bourbon County

9. Harrison County

10. Nicholas County

Next up: St. Patrick

