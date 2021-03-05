10th Region Girls’ Basketball Coaches Association announces ‘21 HOF Class

The 10th Region Girls Basketball Coaches Association has announced its 2021 Hall of Fame Class. They’ll be recognized during the girls’ 10th Region tourney at George Rogers Clark and inducted at a ceremony later this year.

Here’s a brief bio on each person inducted:

Players

Asia Sims: Bourbon County High School, 2009-2015

Sims was an extremely productive player for six years beginning at Paris for her middle school years and at Bourbon County starting her 9th grade season. When her playing high school playing career was over she was the all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Lady Colonel program history. Her on court prowess earned her All-district honors all four years of high school, 2nd Team All-Region in 2012 and 2013, 1st Team All-Region in 2014 and 2015, and honorable mention all-state by both the herald-leader and courier journal her junior and senior seasons. Asia was selected to represent Kentucky in the annual Kentucky/Indiana All Star Game as a junior and senior and in the Kentucky/Ohio All Star Game her senior season. In her 171 games, she scored 2500 points, grabbed 1268 rebounds and had 373 assists, 407 steals and 203 blocked shots.

After graduating from Bourbon County, Sims continued her playing career at Tennessee State University.

Lexxus Graham: George Rogers Clark High School, 2009-2014

Lexxus helped lead GRC to two state tournament appearances in 2010 and 2014. The 2014 run ended in the state semifinals where she was named to the Sweet 16 all-tournament team and set a state record for most 3-point shots made in a tournament game with 7. In addition to the 2 region titles, GRC was region runner-up in 2011 and won 3 district titles while never missing out on the regional tournament during her playing career. She scored 833 points and led the team in assists, steals and 3 point shooting her junior and senior seasons. Graham was voted honorable mention all-region in 2013, 3rd team all-region in 2014 and honorable mention all-state in 2014.

After graduating from GRC, Lexxus took her talents to Campbellsville University where she led the Lady Tigers to a 117-25 record, a national runner-up, two final four and a sweet 16 finish. She currently serves as an assistant coach at Georgetown College.

Alexis Tye: Paris High School, 2008-2013

When the Ladyhound program had their lean years, Alexis was the reason the program survived. She had the best two-year span of any Ladyhound player in the history of the program as she became a mentor to the younger girls on the team. Alexis was fun to watch and she made those tough years exciting. In five seasons she scored 1,775 points (3rd all-time at Paris), grabbed 374 rebounds and accumulated 202 assists and 328 steals. She holds the Paris single game scoring record with 43 points, most steals in a game with 13 and holds the career record for steals with 131. Additionally, she finished with the second most 3-point field goals made in a season and career for a Ladyhound player.

For her accomplishments, she was named to the All-District team 3 times, All A Classic All-Tournament team twice, All-Region team three years (HM, 2nd and 1st) and Honorable Mention all-state.

Coach

Scott True: George Rogers Clark High School, 2001-2012

Coach True led the Cardinals program to a record of 179-138 over his 11 years at the helm. His 179 wins currently ranks him as the 14th winningest coach in region history. During his tenure, GRC qualified for the regional tournament 10 times winning the 40th district title five times during this run. GRC was 10th region champion in 2010 and region runner up in 2009 and 2011. The 2009 team won the first regional tournament game since the 1996-97 season.

Coach True was instrumental in bridging the gap between the incredible success of the GRC program in the late 80’s and early 90’s and the resurgence of the program starting in 2009. He oversaw the program through some lean years and worked to strengthen the youth and middle school programs which helped create the talent to win 6 region titles over the last 11 years.

After the 2011-12 season, Scott took over the helm at Lexington Catholic High School for seven seasons. He currently serves as the varsity assistant at Franklin County High School.

Veteran’s Committee

Pat Compton: Fleming County High School, 1982-1985

One of the most talented players to ever come out of Fleming County, Compton scored 1013 points in a three-year career. After graduating from Fleming County, she was a two-year starter at Lee’s Junior College before completing her collegiate career at Morehead State University. In addition to being a basketball star, Pat was a star in track and field. She is still the school record holder in shot put, ranks third in high jump and 4th in long jump.

Kristi Reffitt: Bath County High School, 1998-1992

Playing under hall of famer, Hopey Newkirk, Reffitt lead the LadyCats to the 1992 district runner-up and in to the 10th region tournament where the LadyCats advanced to the tournament semi-finals for the only time in school history. She is a member of the 1000 point club and was selected to the All Eastern Kentucky Conference team, EKC all-tournament team, All A classic all-tournament team and to the 10th region all-region team. Kristi was also selected to represent Kentucky in the first Kentucky/Ohio All Star game.

Kelly Waters Campbell, Campbell County High School, 1994-1998

Kelly was a four-year starter for the Lady Camels with the last two season occurring after Campbell County joined the 10th region. While playing as “big,” Waters could also bring the ball up the court like a guard, take her defender off the bound and hit the three. She was an aggressive defender who loved harassing the opposition but she would also be the first person to help her opponent up off of the floor. During her career she scored 1,667 points even while missing several weeks her senior season with injury. For her career, she averaged a double-double.

After graduation from Campbell County, Waters signed to play with Wright State University where she competed her freshman season. She then transferred to Kentucky Wesleyan to complete her collegiate career.

Sarah Gooding Bransford: Fleming County High School,

Bransford scored 1058 points as a Lady Panther. She went on to play at Alice Lloyd College after graduation.