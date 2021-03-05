Attendance thresholds increased, district, region tourneys to have more fans

With the KHSAA releasing plans to allow member schools increasing attendance thresholds from 15 to 25 percent capacity, it comes at no better time with district and regional tournaments on tap starting here in a week.

The KHSAA’s press release states as per guidance limitations within the Governor’s orders, venue recommendations for limitation have been increased throughout the state to 10 percent.

The Mason County Fieldhouse will be host to the boys’ and girls’ 39th District Tournament starting on March 15 and will also be the host of the boys’ 10th Region Tournament that starts on March 22.

Plans for the district and regional tournament are still being discussed, but Mason County co-Athletic Director Chris Ullery said those plans are to increase attendance close to 25 percent for the district tournament. The regional tournament will be further discussed and evaluated during the 10th Region draw on March 20 with each school that has qualified for the tournament.

“We’ll still stay consistent with everything done throughout the regular season, but the plan is to increase attendance close to 25 percent, minus some seats due to COVID restrictions,” Ullery said.

Those restrictions include the bleachers still being closed behind both team benches on the lower level and the stage to still be closed and used as a holding area for teams, cheerleaders and bands.

The capacity at The Fieldhouse is 5,300, 25 percent of that is 1,325, but with some areas closed off, Ullery projects max attendance to be around 850 allowed in the door. The biggest amount they’ve had this season is roughly 450 for the Fleming County game on February 26.

”We’re excited to have this information from the KHSAA on March 5th and not March 12th so we have some time to plan ahead. We’ve spoke with 39th District schools and they’re excited, we’re excited,” Ullery said.

The same allotment of tickets will still be the allotment of four tickets per player, band member and cheerleader. Then an “x” amount of tickets for the fan base of each school will be allotted and then a public link will be sent out for tickets that day, as has been the case the entire season.

Everything will continue to be done online.

Streaming options will be available through PrepSpin with details to be released on that at some point next week. Their will be a streaming fee and the plan is link the audio through WFTM’s radio broadcast of the game, similar to what has been done on the YouTube streaming option this season.

For the district tournament, a ticket gets into both games on nights of doubleheaders, Augusta and Mason County facing off on the 15th, Bracken County and St. Patrick on the 16th. Championship night is the 18th and unless all four schools are represented, will be a doubleheader that night as well. If all four schools are represented for the championship games, the boys’ championship will be the 18th, girls’ on the 19th.

The region tournament is still to be determined on sessions and will be discussed at the region tournament draw.

“We want to get input from the eight schools in the region tourney. The plan for now is to do split sessions unless the region schools vote differently,” Ullery said.

The boys’ 10th Region tournament dates are March 22 and 23 for the quarterfinals, March 26 for the semifinals with the championship on March 27 with all games played at The Fieldhouse.

The girls’ 10th Region tournament dates are March 24 and 25 for the quarterfinals, March 29 for the semifinals with the championship on March 30. The girls’ 10th Region tournament will be played at George Rogers Clark. The Letcher Norton Gym states the capacity on the KHSAA website is 4,500.

The release from the KHSAA on Friday:

We have confirmed that officially, effective today, all of the guidance limitations within the Governor’s orders on a variety of venues have been changed. The venue recommendations for limitation have been changed throughout the state increasing by ten percent each. Therefore the recommended maximum attendance threshold is increased to 25% of capacity effective today for indoor events hosted by our member schools. While this remains guidance, it is obviously in the best interest, legally and otherwise, of our member schools. Universal masking remains required, social distancing is to be consistently applied to the fullest extent possible.

It is certainly not required to change current procedures, but this does give them some planning time for upcoming events week. Guidance documents for spring outdoor events will be revised in the coming days to reflect this change.

From talking to so many of you, there remains considerable confusion in our membership as to the differences between “venues” as listed in the Governor’s Orders (Requirements for Venues and Event Spaces) and the recommended limitations on our high schools. Our own experience in developing plans for the Rupp Arena events coming up has illustrated the main challenge with the venue order and led to some clarification.

Some venues have been able to increase well above fifty percent under this latest order. But that order specifies that this can only be done only if All individuals in the venue or event space must be able to maintain six (6) feet of space from everyone who is not a member of their household. If the venue or event space is not able to maintain six (6) feet of space between attendees or households at capacity, the venue or event space must limit the number of individuals in the area or space to the greatest number that permits proper social distancing. “

This standard is likely nearly impossible for high school venues to meet, with bleachers, most without a lot of marked spaces, and not nearly enough enforcement staff, as well as a desire to prioritize other, more pertinent issues at contests. Therefore the recommendations remain in place to cap indoor event attendance at 25%. Of course, there is not a requirement to change what is already in place, but an allowance within the recommendation for an increase.

We will advise the membership if additional changes occur.