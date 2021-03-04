Kidwell named to Morehead Alumni Hall of Fame

MSU

The Morehead State University Alumni Association announces inductees for the 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame. These individuals will be honored as part of the 2021 Homecoming celebration in the fall.

“We are honored to recognize this elite class of MSU alumni,” said Mindy Highley, assistant vice president for the Office of Alumni Relations and Development and executive vice president of the MSU Alumni Association. “We are proud of their successes and we look forward to sharing their stories as part of our Homecoming celebration.”

The Alumni Hall of Fame provides recognition to those individuals who have achieved excellence in their profession, community service or education at the local, state or national level. Traditionally, the honor would not be given for a single achievement but rather for a collective impact in their profession or community. Alumni must have graduated from Morehead State University 10 years before nomination and must be responsible, respected citizens of good character in their communities and professions.

2021 Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees:

— Tom Clay (‘83) of Flatwoods is the retired business manager with Kentucky State Resort Parks and investigator with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet. He was the Kentucky Outdoor Press Association president for 20 years and a statewide outdoor syndicated radio host for “This Week’s Outdoor Adventures” for 25 years. Previous honors include being named Kentucky Water Conservationist of the Year from 1998-2000, an Ambassador to Kentucky in 2010 and being inducted to the Greenup County Kentucky Hall of Fame in 2019.

— Gary Kidwell (‘65, ‘73, ‘86) of Vanceburg is an accomplished educator, athletic director, coach, umpire, newspaper writer and sports announcer. During his time in Lewis County, he helped establish the county’s little league baseball program and revived the Lewis County High School football program. In addition to receiving many honors at state and national levels, he was named to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2011 and to the National High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013.

— Ramona Justice Vikan (98) of Pikeville currently serves as a program and functional leadership director at TACG LLC, a premier consulting and professional services company supporting the public sector. She manages work with the United States Air Force and Department of the Navy. She was a graduate of the 2014 Leadership Dayton program in Dayton, Ohio, and was named one of Dayton Business Journal’s “Forty Under 40” that year. Additionally, she received the inaugural Outstanding Community Board Service Award from the Dayton Chamber of Commerce in 2019 and served a four-year term on the board for Dayton Art Institute.

