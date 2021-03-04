Local Results

March 4, 2021 edennison Sports 0

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mason County 73, Walton-Verona 71

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beechwood 68, Augusta 43

East Carter 53, Mason County 46

Lewis County 61, Menifee County 50

Bath County 59, St. Patrick 43

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Division IV Regional Semifinal

Peebles 56, Sugar Grove Berne Union 51

Trending Recipes