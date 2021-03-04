Throwback Thursday

A tale of two halves broke out Wednesday night at The Fieldhouse.

Mason County found themselves on the wrong end of one, Scott on the other.

It was the Lady Eagles doing the most damage in their good half though, topping the Lady Royals 49-43 in the 10th Region matchup.

The Lady Royals went into the half with a 31-22 lead, clicking offensively and well on pace to clear their average of 49 points per game scored this season.

Mason County 31, Scott 22

But the Lady Royals were outscored 27-12 in the second half that included just four points scored in the final frame.

“You got to give them credit, their zone bothered us. We were ice cold in the second half, but at the end of the day we didn’t get enough stops and they got what they wanted in the second half,” Lady Royals coach Brad Cox said.

Scott, without Western Kentucky University signee Mya Meredith out for the season with an injury, used its size and rebounding ability to get back in it. They outrebounded the Lady Royals 23-13 in the second half and 43-26 for the game to create multiple opportunities and ones they finally took advantage of after a sluggish start.

“We’ve got some kids that can really rebound the ball. We got Sofia and Madelyn that average about 8.5 a game and Coleman does a great job rebounding as a guard. we just kind of found a way to get out of here tonight with a win,” Lady Eagles coach Steve Brown said.

Sofia Allen was a big reason why of the rebounding advantage, pulling down 15 on the night to go with her 16 points. While Allen helped keep Scott in it in the first half with 10 points, it was Ava Coleman and Madelyn Wilson combining for 16 second half points to help them eventually pull away.

Mason County put up 17 in the first, building their lead to as much as 10 in the first half before the nine point lead at the break. Rachel Payne and Hannah Adkins combined for 18 first half points to get the offense going.

Hannah Adkins from deep.

Mason County 22, Scott 14, 4:30, 2Q.

“I thought as well we played in the first half we could have easily had that margin to 15 or 20. We missed some opportunities and you give a good team like Scott an opportunity to hang around, they’ll make you pay,” Cox said.

The Lady Royals then took more than four minutes to get their first points of the second half on the board, Scott opened with a 8-0 run to get within one.

Coleman gave the Lady Eagles their first lead at 36-35 with 2:30 left in the third on a 3-pointer, but it was short lived as Hannah Adkins drilled a 3-pointer on the other end. The two would go into the fourth tied at 39.

A jumper from Allen followed by four straight from Wilson gave the Lady Eagles the lead for good at 45-41 with four minutes remaining.

Two Nariyah Harrison free throws were the only points the rest of the way for the Lady Royals as they continued their struggles against a zone defense look.

“We’ve seen a good mixture of zones. People will probably continue to zone us, we’ve just got to get better at it. I feel that we execute in practice with the limited practices we’ve had, but it hasn’t necessarily carried over to game situations. We’re missing looks, careless with the ball, not making proper passes and missing easy shots,” Cox said.

Payne led the Lady Royals with 14, Adkins with 11 and Milyn Henry chipping in six.

Milyn Henry hits the triple, her second already.

Mason County 10, Scott 6, 3:50, 1Q.

The loss drops them to 12-7 on the year with two regular season games remaining at East Carter on Thursday and hosting Morgan County on Friday. They’ll then take nine days off from game action in preparations for their first round 39th District Tournament game with Augusta on March 15.

“We’ve got to grind it out and really get back to basics with five practices next week and try to get prepared for Augusta in the district tournament. Hopefully we can put two halves together tomorrow at East Carter and Friday against Morgan and kind of get some momentum trending our way. At the end of the day Friday, we’ll be 0-0, get back to the drawing board and get back to work,” Cox said.

Scott improved to 14-7 with the win and while they won’t have their star in Meredith the rest of the season, the team continues to show maturity. Without Meredith all last season due to injury, they finished with a 3-25 record. A year later they’re finding ways to win more games, now 4-4 without Meredith this season since her injury on Feb. 9.

“We wouldn’t even have been in this game last year. We learned a lot last year and played an unbelievable schedule. We would be in games for a half and then run out of juice. We had a lot of freshman on the floor, we didn’t have Meredith, didn’t have Coleman and didn’t have anybody to look to except for Sofia and she was getting double and triple teamed,” Brown said. “This year the kids know where we’re at. We talked about no one is going to feel sorry for us and we’re going to have to just go out and play. They’ve really done a good job after the injury. It took us a few games to get our composure but they’ve handled it very well. Just hoping we have enough confidence to where when we get to region we go in and compete.”

After Allen’s double-double, Wilson added a double-double herself with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Coleman going for 12 points with eight rebounds.

Scott has one regular season game left at Conner on Tuesday. They’ve already clinched a first round bye in the 37th District Tournament with just three teams in the district and earning the No. 1 seed. They’ll await the Bishop Brossart-Campbell County winner and have also received an automatic berth into the 10th Region tournament.

LADY EAGLES 49, LADY ROYALS 43

SCOTT — 12-10-17-10 — 49

MASON COUNTY — 17-14-8-4 — 43

Scott (49) — Allen 16, Coleman 12, Wilson 10, Fields 5, Lewis 4, Campbell 2

Mason (43) — Payne 14, Adkins 11, Henry 6, Harrison 4, Littleton 3, Thomas 3, Sims 2

3-Pointers Made: Scott 3, Mason 5

Free Throws: Scott 16/20, Mason 8/11

Rebounds: Scott 43 (Allen 15), Mason 26 (Adkins and Harrison 6)

Turnovers: Scott 21, Mason 20

Fouls: Scott 11, Mason 15

Records: Scott 14-7, Mason County 12-7