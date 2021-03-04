Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, March 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne vs. Richmond, Second Round, Richmond, Va.

1 p.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. UMass, Second Round, Richmond, Va.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Rhode Island vs. Dayton, Second Round, Richmond, Va.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason, Second Round, Richmond, Va.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan St. at Michigan

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

ESPN — Texas at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at COlorado

ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at Utah St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round, Greenville, South Carolina

12 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan

1:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Second Round, Greenville, South Carolina

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at UCF

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, South Carolina

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Greenville, South Carolina

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC Central at Duke

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, First Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at New Orleans

NBAGL BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. G League Ignite, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Inter Milan at Parma

SWIMMING

12 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, San Antonio (taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Early Rounds; Doha-WTA Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Early Rounds, Doha-WTA Quarterfinals

