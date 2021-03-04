Prep Schedule

March 4, 2021 edennison Sports 0

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mason County at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Augusta at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.

Mason County at East Carter, 7:30 p.m.

Menifee County at Lewis County, 6:30 p.m.

St. Patrick at Bath County, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Division IV Regional Semifinal

Peebles vs Sugar Grove Berne Union, 8 p.m.

Trending Recipes