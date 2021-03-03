Local Results

March 3, 2021 edennison Sports 0

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 77, Fleming County 52

Bishop Brossart 62, Augusta 51

Beechwood 65, Bracken County 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fleming County at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton County 50, Robertson County 33

Scott 49, Mason County 43

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Division IV Southeast District Semifinal

Trimble 64, Peebles 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Division III Region Semifinal at Southeastern

Wheelersburg 56, Eastern Brown 41

